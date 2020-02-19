UC Recap – February 10th – February 15th

Feb 10 – Feb 15

Say word? The word is out familia. Siempre Luis, the inspiring documentary about Uptown luminary Luis Miranda Jr. has been snatched up by HBO at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival where it made its premiere. The riveting film tells the story of Miranda’s rise from humble beginnings to becoming an important champion of the rights of Latinx people in this city and beyond. The movie also documents the herculean effort it took to put together a historic run of Hamilton in Puerto Rico. The campaign raised $15 million for reconstruction efforts on the island. We cannot wait for this film’s release.

Speaking of spellbinding documentaries hit up Netflix ASAP for the provocative Who Killed Malcolm X? The film delves into the assassination of the iconic Malcolm X and posits that the wrong people were convicted of the heinous act. Malcolm X was assassinated on February 21, 1965 at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights. His words, deeds and legacy continue to resonate to this day. Check out this important documentary series immediately.

The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), in partnership with the Manhattan Borough President Office’s Make Manhattan Count Initiative, seeks PSA (Public Service Announcement) video submissions of 30 seconds – 2 minutes to encourage participation in the 2020 Census. The census is much more than just a head count. It provides a picture of our nation that helps determine where to build new schools, hospitals, and businesses; how federal funding is distributed; and how congressional seats are apportioned. Cities like ours, with diverse populations and large immigrant communities are at risk of being undercounted. This call for submissions seeks to specifically address the community of Northern Manhattan, encouraging full participation in the census count. This is super important folks, we are either at the table or we are on the menu. For more info: nomaa2020census.paperform.co.

Weill Cornell Medicine is looking for Hispanic adults aged 60 and older for an in-person research study. The purpose of this study is to learn more about financial decision-making among older adults. Participation will require a 2-3 hour in-person visit once a year for 3 years, to our campus offices. Participants will be paid up to $150 for their participation. Travel expenses will also be reimbursed. If you are interested call: 646-962-7141.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.