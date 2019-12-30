UC Recap – December 23rd – December 28th

Dec 23 – Dec 28

In the summer of 2018, New York City police officer Michael J. Reynolds broke into a Nashville home adjacent to his Airbnb and terrorized the family of five living there. Conese Halliburton was asleep with her four young sons when officer Reynolds kicked down her door in the middle of the night and threatened the family. The officer even had the audacity to call them “fucking n—ers.” The entire troubling altercation was caught on video. Halliburton immediately called the police but even though Reynolds was questioned that night, he was not arrested until days later. Earlier this month, Reynolds was sentenced to 15 days in jail and 3 years probation. To add insult to injury, he still works at the 33rd Precinct in Washington Heights. It is unconscionable that an unstable racist such as officer Reynolds be allowed to work in a neighborhood as diverse as ours.

Our Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to local filmmaker and activist Andrew Padilla for putting the case of police officer Michael J. Reynolds on our radar.

The popular BET series Finding has a really cool episode on Washington Heights’ own Mims, who was ubiquitous in the late 2000’s due to his megahit “This Is Why I’m Hot.” The video tells the story of the massive tune and Mims attempt to navigate the treacherous music industry.

Shout out once again to Nike and NYC Parks for producing their excellent video series that highlights NYC’s outstanding greenspaces. Next up to bat is Morningside Park in Harlem. Hit up the site to check it out.

It goes down at the barbershop, especially in the super Dominican one that I frequent. Please check my take on how the subject of infidelity is tackled at the barbershop. You cannot imagine the lengths that some men go to justify their infidelity. Some go as far as citing scripture as well as a little known stratagem known as pre-emptive cheating. Check it out here: bit.ly/UC_Infidelity.

Listen up, familia, NoMAA has put out the call for submissions for the 2020 Uptown Arts Stroll Poster Contest. This is a big deal for artists that make Uptown their home. Not only will you get your work in front of untold numbers of your Uptown peers but you will also receive a $1250 honorarium. You have until February 24, 2020.

Happy New Year Familia!

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.