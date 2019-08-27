UC Recap –  August 19 – August 24

August 19 – August 24

Get ready to be transported to the Middle Ages! The 35th Annual Medieval Festival returns to Fort Tryon Park on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The already majestic Fort Tryon Park is magically transformed to a medieval market town replete with ornate banners, authentic medieval music, dance, minstrels and jesters. Oh, by the way, there is also a thrilling joust between knights on horseback. The event is free, so there are no charges for admission or entertainment. But bring a few shillings to partake in the wide variety of medieval crafts, food and drink that will be available. This is one of biggest events that happens Uptown. Get this: For the past few years, the Medieval Festival has had an average attendance of 60,000 people. See you there!

Back in 2010, we introduced you to Liquid Skin Studio (165 Sherman Avenue), a tattoo shop dead in the middle of Dyckman City. Well, Liquid Skin has been reborn as Drip Uptown. The tattoo shop has undergone a profound transformation; the space has been renovated and completed reimagined. For the sake of full disclosure, my cousin Miguel Moronta is one of the owners of the place. Hit them up ASAP and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you.

Kismat Restaurant (603 Fort Washington Avenue) has been serving some seriously delicious Indian cuisine in Washington Heights for over 3 decades. This is one of my family’s go-to spots. The food is always on point and their all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet is not to be missed. Not to mention that they have excellent lunch menu as well as one of the best Happy Hours Uptown. From 1 to 8 p.m., every day you get $4 dollar beers as well as reduced price cocktails and wine.

The Juan Pablo Duarte Foundation Community Space had an uproarious opening day on August 11, 2019 to mark the occasion as well as to kick off the 2019 Dominican Day Parade. The incomparable and pioneering female entertainer Fefita La Grande was in attendance for the occasion as well as many elected officials. I am super proud that I was chosen to be on the advisory board of this important community space by its Executive Director Laura Acosta. Located within the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, the space will be an artistic, cultural and educational hub for the Dominican Diaspora.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become the definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.