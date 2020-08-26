UC Recap – August 17th – August 22nd

August 17 – August 22

Uptown Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Biden or Bust

Who would have thought it would have come to this? The fate of the entire world lays in the hands of Joe Biden. Like I have said many times before, I was, and still am, of the belief that Bernie is what this particular moment calls for, but in the words of Tyrant Trump, “It is what it is.”

From this point forward, we have to put the legitimate laments behind us and support the Democratic ticket like our lives depended on it because it many ways they do. I still recall with a healthy bit of rancor all those folks that, due to their seething Hillary hatred, posited that Trump and Clinton were the same so it did not matter who was elected. That conspiracy theory has been soundly debunked.

In one term, Trump has brought this country to the brink. We are living through a plague that the rest of the world has for the most part conquered for now. Add to that the Depression-era unemployment numbers. Not to mention that we are sitting on a powder keg with the police killing Black people every other day and young people of all colors no longer willing to support the tired status quo. And with Trump at the helm, there seems to be no light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.

Make no mistake about it, the country will not survive another Trump term intact. A second Trump term will signal the end of the American Experiment and the United States will join the long list of fallen empires. It won’t be pretty. Trump has opened up a Pandora’s box of hatred, xenophobia and anti-science fervor. It many ways, we are battling two pandemics, coronavirus and malicious stupidity. And while a COVID vaccine may or may not be on the way, there is still no cure or vaccine for stupid.

This may be the beginning of the end or a new beginning. The choice is yours. Better yet, the choice it ours. Either we elect Joe Biden this November, or we bid adieu to the America we once knew. Let’s hope it is not the latter.

Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante!

