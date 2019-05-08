UC Recap – April 29 – May 4

April 29 – May 4

Listen up people, It is a must that you watch the latest doc in ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, The Dominican Dream on ESPN ASAP. The moving film tells the untold story of the life and career of NYC basketball phenom Felipe López. Felipe was on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was still in high school. Speaking of high school, Felipe was the consensus number-one high school recruit in a class that included Allen Iverson. Director Jonathan Hock does a masterful job of telling the story of a basketball prodigy and the loving family and community that he came from. Felipe López embodies the Dominican and the American Dream and this beautiful film delineates why. Warning: This film might make you cry so have tissues handy. Remember we said that.

That’s right, familia, The 2019 Uptown Arts Stroll kickoff is Tuesday, May 28 from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the United Palace (4140 Broadway @ 175th Street). Mark your calendars as the countdown has begun. You don’t want to miss this all out celebration of the arts Uptown. This year’s honorees are Mino Lora, Founding Executive Director of the People’s Theatre Project; O’Brien Luna, singer-songwriter; Dance Theatre of Harlem, on its 50th Anniversary; Hike the Heights, which celebrates 15 years, and Warner Bros. Pictures, filming Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights uptown this summer. Please come out and show your love and support for the arts Uptown.

If we learned anything from the election of the current orange-haired occupant of the White House, it is that elections have consequences. With that said, please make sure you watch Knock The House Down on Netflix. It may restore your faith in our democracy.

Now that May is here, the Domino tables will start coming out. For those that don’t know, Dominoes is so much more than a simple game. In fact, I have dubbed dominoes “Dominican Chess.” Please read my piece on our eternal and undying love for dominoes at bit.ly/UC-Dominoes.

Seriously folks, I am not being hyperbolic, Harlem EatUp! is a must-attend event. I personally have been waiting for this year’s Harlem EatUp! since last year. Harlem EatUp! kicks off May 13 and ends May 19 so don’t sleep and get your tickets to this food and spirits extravaganza.

