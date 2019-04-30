UC Recap – April 22 – April 27

April 22– April 27

Listen up, folks, do yourself a favor and get your tickets to the 5th Annual Harlem EatUp! Festival. This is, no lie, one of our favorite Uptown events. You don’t want to miss this stellar week-long celebration of the food, art and culture of Harlem. The festivities kick off on May 13 but it is imperative to get your tickets ASAP as some events have already sold out. The Grand Tasting at The Harlem Stroll is just that – Grand. Imagine free-flowing delectable fare and exquisite libations in historic Morningside Park. The Grand Tasting takes place on May 18 & 19. With that said, get your tickets to one of the coolest events Uptown.

The good folks at I Love My Hood released another installment in their Humans of the Hood series. This time around they feature local artist ICU. ICU is the prolific artist whose lively and dynamic work can be seen throughout Inwood.

In our never-ending quest to put y’all on to cutting-edge cool stuff happening Uptown, a brand new experience is coming to Harlem. Hit up youngatlasofficial@gmail.com for more details and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you. Just know that it is happening in the iconic location that is Minton’s Playhouse and The Cecil Steakhouse.

The 90’s was a wild era in the history of Uptown in general and Washington Heights in particular. At that time Washington Heights was the epicenter of the wholesale and retail drug trade for the region. Folks came from all over the city and beyond to purchase narcotics. Enter Gabriel López. Mr. López wrote, directed, produced and stars in Tales of Washington Heights: Los 90s/The 1990s. The much buzzed about web-series is based on real events and situations that came out of the madness of that era. The first episode airs on YouTube on May 10, 2019. Get familiar, familia.

If you missed the annual Good Friday Procession through the hood our very own @eyeshootnyc has you covered. The first annual Dominican Writers Conference goes down this weekend. I am super excited to be on the The Importance of Place panel. Get your tickets people. You have only a handful of days to contribute to the crowd-funding campaign to bring a Miss Rizos salon to Uptown. Please hit up the site and do the needful.

