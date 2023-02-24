Twelve Catholic schools set to close
A total of 12 Catholic schools across three boroughs will not be reopened for the 2023-24 school year, the Archdiocese of New York has announced.
Citing declining enrollment, the Archdiocese will shutter 11 schools in the Bronx and Manhattan, and one school in Staten Island at the end of the current academic year.
The Archdiocese also announced that two schools in the Bronx will merge with other nearby schools — St. Francis Xavier School will merge with St. Clare of Assisi School, and St. Gabriel School will merge with St. Margaret of Cortona.
Manhattan schools marked for closure are: Academy of St. Paul & St. Ann (East Harlem), Ascension School (Morningside Heights), Guardian Angel School (Chelsea), Immaculate Conception School (East Village), and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs (Inwood).
Bronx schools to be shuttered are: Holy Family School (Parkchester), Immaculate Conception School (Olinville), Santa Maria School (Parkchester), St. Angela Merici School (Morrisania), St. Brendan School (Kingsbridge), and St. Margaret Mary School (Tremont).
In a statement on its website, the Archdiocese said the decision to close schools was made after community research and careful deliberation.
“Shifting demographics and lower enrollment, made worse by the pandemic, have impacted the financial stability of these schools,” the Archdiocese said. “As painful as it sounds, keeping these schools in their current configurations is not sustainable moving forward.”
Families whose schools are either not reopening or eliminating grades are required to submit a new application and register at a different Catholic school for the 2023-24 school year.
During a podcast interview on The Good Newsroom, a news platform run by the Archdiocese, Cardinal Timothy Dolan acknowledged that the closures were a painful decision.
“This goes against every ounce of energy and hope that we’ve got,” Dolan said. “It’s only, in the long run, going to strengthen and enhance the magnificent schools that we’ve got.”
For more information regarding the closures, please visit catholicschoolsny.org/announcements.
Doce escuelas católicas van a cerrar
Un total de 12 escuelas católicas de tres distritos no volverán a abrir para el curso 2023-24, según ha anunciado la arquidiócesisde Nueva York.
La arquidiócesis, alegando el descenso del número de alumnos, cerrará 11 escuelas en el Bronx y Manhattan, y una escuela en Staten Island al final del presente curso académico.
La arquidiócesis también anunció que dos escuelas del Bronx se fusionarán con otras cercanas: la escuela San Francisco Javier se fusionará con la escuela Santa Clara de Asís, y la escuela San Gabriel se fusionará con Santa Margarita de Cortona.
Las escuelas de Manhattan marcadas para el cierre son: Paul & St. Ann (East Harlem), Ascension School (Morningside Heights), Guardian Angel School (Chelsea), Immaculate Conception School (East Village) y Our Lady Queen of Martyrs (Inwood).
Las escuelas del Bronx que se cerrarán son: Holy Family School (Parkchester), Immaculate Conception School (Olinville), Santa Maria School (Parkchester), St. Angela Merici School (Morrisania), St. Brendan School (Kingsbridge) y St. Margaret Mary School (Tremont).
En una declaración en su sitio web, la arquidiócesis dijo que la decisión de cerrar las escuelas se tomó después de la investigación de la comunidad y una cuidadosa deliberación.
“Los cambios demográficos y la disminución de la matrícula, agravados por la pandemia, han afectado la estabilidad financiera de estas escuelas”, dijo la arquidiócesis. “Por doloroso que parezca, mantener estas escuelas en sus configuraciones actuales no es sostenible de cara al futuro”.
Las familias cuyas escuelas no reabrirán o cuyos grados se eliminarán deberán presentar una nueva solicitud e inscribirse en una escuela católica diferente para el año escolar 2023-24.
Durante una entrevista en el podcast en The Good Newsroom, una plataforma de noticias gestionada por la arquidiócesis, el cardenal Timothy Dolan reconoció que los cierres son una decisión dolorosa.
“Esto va en contra de cada gramo de energía y esperanza que tenemos”, dijo Dolan. “A la larga, sólo va a fortalecer y mejorar las magníficas escuelas que tenemos”.
Para más información sobre los cierres, visite catholicschoolsny.org/announcements.