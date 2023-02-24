Twelve Catholic schools set to close

A total of 12 Catholic schools across three boroughs will not be reopened for the 2023-24 school year, the Archdiocese of New York has announced.

Citing declining enrollment, the Archdiocese will shutter 11 schools in the Bronx and Manhattan, and one school in Staten Island at the end of the current academic year.

The Archdiocese also announced that two schools in the Bronx will merge with other nearby schools — St. Francis Xavier School will merge with St. Clare of Assisi School, and St. Gabriel School will merge with St. Margaret of Cortona.

Manhattan schools marked for closure are: Academy of St. Paul & St. Ann (East Harlem), Ascension School (Morningside Heights), Guardian Angel School (Chelsea), Immaculate Conception School (East Village), and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs (Inwood).

Bronx schools to be shuttered are: Holy Family School (Parkchester), Immaculate Conception School (Olinville), Santa Maria School (Parkchester), St. Angela Merici School (Morrisania), St. Brendan School (Kingsbridge), and St. Margaret Mary School (Tremont).

In a statement on its website, the Archdiocese said the decision to close schools was made after community research and careful deliberation.

“Shifting demographics and lower enrollment, made worse by the pandemic, have impacted the financial stability of these schools,” the Archdiocese said. “As painful as it sounds, keeping these schools in their current configurations is not sustainable moving forward.”

Families whose schools are either not reopening or eliminating grades are required to submit a new application and register at a different Catholic school for the 2023-24 school year.

During a podcast interview on The Good Newsroom, a news platform run by the Archdiocese, Cardinal Timothy Dolan acknowledged that the closures were a painful decision.

“This goes against every ounce of energy and hope that we’ve got,” Dolan said. “It’s only, in the long run, going to strengthen and enhance the magnificent schools that we’ve got.”

For more information regarding the closures, please visit catholicschoolsny.org/announcements.