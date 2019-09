Tutor Talk

Growing tutoring program serves CCNY and New York City

“My students and I have come to depend on the City Tutors’ weekly presence in our Algebra classroom,” said Nicole Cannovino, a math teacher at the Community Health Academy High School, a site partner with City Tutors at the Colin Powell School at the City College of New York (CCNY). “When they enter the classroom, my students often cheer with excitement.”

As one of the primary tutoring programs in Harlem, City Tutors is an academic support program and community organization focused on enhancing and expanding academic support on campus at CCNY and with under-resourced programs in Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Currently, there are more than 150 volunteers ranging from college students, working and retired professionals. Tutors participate across more than 20 different sites that support students ranging from five to 65 years old.

Tutors work with after-school enrichment programs, and in housing projects, high schools, adult education programs – even at a nano-tech lab. Depending on the subject and partner site, volunteers can be an in-class tutor or a virtual tutor, and support students one-on-one or in small groups.

No formal tutoring experience is necessary, and the schedule for training is flexible (days, evenings, weekends; in-person and virtual).

Current tutoring opportunities are available as follows:

http://bit.ly/2mMl6Eu (at City College of New York)

https://bit.ly/2mELbUQ (across four boroughs)

For more information, please visit www.thecitytutors.com.