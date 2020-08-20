- English
- Español
Tube Transport
Panel focuses on innovation in transit
Fast track forward.
Levitating subway cars, portable wheelchair ramps and app-based vans for hire — all could be used to help New Yorkers get around in the future, said a group of innovators and entrepreneurs. who urged stakeholders to get serious about solutions centered on ingenuity.
On Thurs., Aug. 13, the David Prize and Regional Plan Association (RPA) co-sponsored an online panel that discussed alternative transit systems and how new technology could be used to move New York City residents.
Kate Slevin, Senior Vice President of State Programs and Advocacy for RPA, remarked that it is “truly a scary time” for regional public transit.
Founded in 1922, the RPA is an independent, not-for-profit organization that focuses on recommendations to improve the quality of life and economic competitiveness of the tri-state region (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut).
“The MTA is facing its worst challenges in its history and the fate of basic service and projects to make the system better are all at stake,” said Slevin.
Launched in 2019, the David Prize awards $200,000 each to five entrepreneurs who devise creative ideas to improve New York City. Submissions have been narrowed down to 22 finalists, with the five winners to be announced in October. Two of the finalists served on the virtual panel.
Deborah Navarro, a David Prize finalist and the winner of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop competition, discussed her design for an air-levitated vehicle that could move through tunnels at high speeds and potentially integrate with the New York City subway system.
“We’re able to [operate] it remotely, at the touch of a button,” she said. “It’s completely carbon-free, so it could be a potential solution for a lot of the looming [environmental] crisis that we’re facing,” she said.
“My goal is bringing this technology to New York and finding out if this is viable,” added Navarro. “I hope that by 2024, the city is pushing forward the concept of sustainable transit systems. The subway systems are functioning on really old technology and they’re not meeting our needs.”
David Prize finalist Su Sanni is the founder of Dollaride, a service that connects riders with vans-for-hire in their neighborhoods, said he is looking to create a network of “dollar van” drivers with their own vehicles that seat up to 20 passengers each.
His company targets areas by creating routes that are visually displayed on Dollaride apps, allowing hundreds of drivers access to about about 600,000 New Yorkers who reside in “transit deserts,” he said.
“We see a great opportunity to partner with informal providers and really make them a part of New York City transportation,” Sanni said.
Yesenia Torres of Level The Curve, which works to create products that increase accessibility for the mobility-impaired, said the company is working on a portable ramp that could be housed in cubicles on street corners so New Yorkers in wheelchairs can use them to access buildings.
“It will make us more independent,” Torres said. “Every time we go out, there’s always inaccessibility.”
Sanni remarked that more innovation is required to increase the efficiency of public transit in the future.
“It costs too much money and takes too much time to just simply extend the subways or throw more buses on the road. Instead, we need more unique business models,” he said.
Navarro pointed out that the first attempt to experiment with an underground subway in New York City used air to move people around — in 1869, the Beach Pneumatic Transit Company built a demonstration subway line under Broadway that ran on pneumatic power.
She said that viable transit using air-levitation technology was still several years away, but insisted that it would one day be common. “It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a question of ‘when.’”
For more information, please visit rpa.org or thedavidprize.org.
Tubos de transporte
Panel se centra en la innovación en tránsito
Avance rápido.
Los vagones del metro que levitan, rampas portátiles para sillas de ruedas y furgonetas de alquiler basadas en aplicaciones, todo podría usarse para ayudar a los neoyorquinos a moverse en el futuro, dijo un grupo de innovadores y emprendedores que instó a las partes interesadas a tomar en serio las soluciones centradas en el ingenio.
El jueves 13 de agosto, el Premio David y la Asociación Regional Plan (RPA, por sus siglas en inglés) copatrocinaron un panel en línea que discutió los sistemas alternativos de tránsito y cómo se podría usar la nueva tecnología para trasladar a los residentes de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Kate Slevin, vicepresidenta sénior de programas estatales y defensa de RPA, comentó que es “un momento verdaderamente aterrador” para el transporte público regional.
Fundada en 1922, la RPA es una organización independiente sin fines de lucro que se enfoca en recomendaciones para mejorar la calidad de vida y la competitividad económica de la región de los tres estados (Nueva York, Nueva Jersey, Connecticut).
“La MTA enfrenta sus peores desafíos en su historia y el destino del servicio básico y los proyectos para mejorar el sistema están en juego”, dijo Slevin.
Lanzado en 2019, el Premio David otorga $ 200,000 dólares a cada uno de cinco emprendedores que creen ideas creativas para mejorar la ciudad de Nueva York. Las presentaciones se han reducido a 22 finalistas, y los cinco ganadores serán anunciados en octubre. Dos de los finalistas participaron en el panel virtual.
Deborah Navarro, finalista del Premio David y ganadora del concurso Hyperloop de Elon Musk, habló sobre su diseño de un vehículo que levita por el aire que podría moverse a través de túneles a altas velocidades y potencialmente integrarse con el sistema de metro de la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Podemos [operar] de forma remota, con solo tocar un botón”, dijo. “Es completamente libre de carbono, por lo que podría ser una solución potencial para gran parte de la crisis [ambiental] que se avecina y estaremos enfrentando”, dijo.
“Mi objetivo es llevar esta tecnología a Nueva York y averiguar si es viable”, agregó Navarro. “Espero que para el 2024, la ciudad esté impulsando el concepto de sistemas de transporte sostenibles. Los sistemas de metro funcionan con tecnología realmente antigua y no satisfacen nuestras necesidades”.
Su Sanni, finalista del Premio David, es el fundador de Dollaride, un servicio que conecta a los pasajeros con camionetas de alquiler en sus vecindarios. Dijo que busca crear una red de conductores de “camionetas de dólar” con sus propios vehículos con capacidad para 20 pasajeros. cada uno.
Su compañía se enfoca en áreas y crea rutas que se muestran visualmente en las aplicaciones de Dollaride, lo que permite que cientos de conductores tengan acceso a aproximadamente 600,000 neoyorquinos que residen en “desiertos de tránsito”, dijo.
“Vemos una gran oportunidad para asociarnos con proveedores informales y hacerlos realmente parte del transporte de la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo Sanni.
Yesenia Torres de Level The Curve, quien trabaja para crear productos que aumenten la accesibilidad para las personas con problemas de movilidad, dijo que la compañía está trabajando en una rampa portátil que podría ubicarse en cubículos en las esquinas de las calles para que los neoyorquinos en sillas de ruedas puedan usarlos para tener acceder a los edificios.
“Nos hará más independientes”, dijo Torres. “Cada vez que salimos, siempre hay inaccesibilidad”.
Sanni comentó que se requiere más innovación para aumentar la eficiencia del transporte público en el futuro.
“Cuesta demasiado dinero y lleva demasiado tiempo simplemente extender el metro o poner más autobuses en las calles. En cambio, necesitamos modelos comerciales más singulares”, dijo.
Navarro señaló que el primer intento de experimentar con un metro subterráneo en la ciudad de Nueva York usó aire para mover a las personas: en 1869, la compañía Beach Pneumatic Transit construyó una línea de metro de demostración debajo de Broadway que funcionaba con energía neumática.
Dijo que aún faltan varios años para el tránsito viable que utilice tecnología de levitación aérea, pero insistió en que algún día sería común. “No es una cuestión de si sucederá, sino cuándo“.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite rpa.org o thedavidprize.org.