Tube Transport

Panel focuses on innovation in transit

Fast track forward.

Levitating subway cars, portable wheelchair ramps and app-based vans for hire — all could be used to help New Yorkers get around in the future, said a group of innovators and entrepreneurs. who urged stakeholders to get serious about solutions centered on ingenuity.

On Thurs., Aug. 13, the David Prize and Regional Plan Association (RPA) co-sponsored an online panel that discussed alternative transit systems and how new technology could be used to move New York City residents.

Kate Slevin, Senior Vice President of State Programs and Advocacy for RPA, remarked that it is “truly a scary time” for regional public transit.

Founded in 1922, the RPA is an independent, not-for-profit organization that focuses on recommendations to improve the quality of life and economic competitiveness of the tri-state region (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut).

“The MTA is facing its worst challenges in its history and the fate of basic service and projects to make the system better are all at stake,” said Slevin.

Launched in 2019, the David Prize awards $200,000 each to five entrepreneurs who devise creative ideas to improve New York City. Submissions have been narrowed down to 22 finalists, with the five winners to be announced in October. Two of the finalists served on the virtual panel.

Deborah Navarro, a David Prize finalist and the winner of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop competition, discussed her design for an air-levitated vehicle that could move through tunnels at high speeds and potentially integrate with the New York City subway system.

“We’re able to [operate] it remotely, at the touch of a button,” she said. “It’s completely carbon-free, so it could be a potential solution for a lot of the looming [environmental] crisis that we’re facing,” she said.

“My goal is bringing this technology to New York and finding out if this is viable,” added Navarro. “I hope that by 2024, the city is pushing forward the concept of sustainable transit systems. The subway systems are functioning on really old technology and they’re not meeting our needs.”

David Prize finalist Su Sanni is the founder of Dollaride, a service that connects riders with vans-for-hire in their neighborhoods, said he is looking to create a network of “dollar van” drivers with their own vehicles that seat up to 20 passengers each.

His company targets areas by creating routes that are visually displayed on Dollaride apps, allowing hundreds of drivers access to about about 600,000 New Yorkers who reside in “transit deserts,” he said.

“We see a great opportunity to partner with informal providers and really make them a part of New York City transportation,” Sanni said.

Yesenia Torres of Level The Curve, which works to create products that increase accessibility for the mobility-impaired, said the company is working on a portable ramp that could be housed in cubicles on street corners so New Yorkers in wheelchairs can use them to access buildings.

“It will make us more independent,” Torres said. “Every time we go out, there’s always inaccessibility.”

Sanni remarked that more innovation is required to increase the efficiency of public transit in the future.

“It costs too much money and takes too much time to just simply extend the subways or throw more buses on the road. Instead, we need more unique business models,” he said.

Navarro pointed out that the first attempt to experiment with an underground subway in New York City used air to move people around — in 1869, the Beach Pneumatic Transit Company built a demonstration subway line under Broadway that ran on pneumatic power.

She said that viable transit using air-levitation technology was still several years away, but insisted that it would one day be common. “It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a question of ‘when.’”

For more information, please visit rpa.org or thedavidprize.org.