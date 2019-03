Trump’s Threat

Calling all LGBTQ, Latinx and HIV/AIDS Communities

By Guillermo Chacón

In the decades since the initial outbreak of HIV/AIDS, our community has made great strides in the treatment and care of those impacted by this epidemic. More than 1.1 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV today, but now what once was thought of as a death sentence can now be managed as a chronic condition through continued care and monitoring.

From 2010 to 2015, the estimated number of annual HIV infections in the U.S. declined 8 percent thanks to medical advances allowing individuals to virally suppress HIV.

This progress did not happen in a vacuum.

It took years of advocacy to inform policy changes, secure funding for groundbreaking research and ensure patient access to these lifesaving medications. Those of us who have been on the frontlines of this fight know what’s at stake if we allow this progress to stagnate. We know what could happen if the Trump administration is able to strip HIV/AIDS and other chronically ill individuals of essential patient protections.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently proposed changes to critical safeguards known as Medicare’s six protected classes of medications. These six classes of drugs serve patients living with complex conditions such as HIV/AIDS, mental illness, epilepsy and cancer, which require individualized treatment regimens to maximize success. Medicare insurance plans must cover all drugs in these classes to ensure the best possible health outcomes for patients. Unfortunately, under the Trump administration’s proposed changes to these protections could be curtailed, allowing plans to cover fewer of these critical medications.

Patients in need of tailored care, particularly those who belong to marginalized communities who already face barriers to health care access, could suffer as a result of these new policies. HIV disproportionately affects the African American and Latino communities.

In 2016, African Americans represented 12 percent of the U.S. population, but accounted for 44 percent of HIV diagnoses. Meanwhile, Hispanics/Latinos represented about 18 percent of the U.S. population, but accounted for 25 percent of HIV diagnoses. Further complicating this issue, 58 percent of Latinos 18 years and older have never been tested for HIV in their lifetime, despite 1 in 6 living unaware that they have been exposed to HIV.

We have been facing these realities for many years, but the Trump administration’s proposal stands to make this climb even harder for patients. Restricting treatment options will not only impact those recently diagnosed with HIV, but also those who for years have seen success with their current treatment plans. Disruptions to care correlates with reduced adherence to treatment regimens, demoralizing patients and undermining their effectiveness. For conditions like HIV/AIDS, this is not merely a threat to individual health outcomes, but public health as well, as once managed conditions may come back and potentially put at others at risk.

Leaving these communities with limited treatment options is counterproductive to Medicare’s public health mandate.

While those living with HIV/AIDS have enjoyed, in recent years, long sought visibility, compassion and health care breakthroughs, we know that all this progress can be undermined by shortsighted policymaking. We cannot advance together so long as these disparities continue to exist and widen. Leaders must reject the curtailing of these basic patient protections and work to advance ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in our communities.

We have come too far to turn back now.

Guillermo Chacón is President of the Latino Commission on AIDS and Founder of the Hispanic Health Network. For more information, please visit latinoaids.org or call 212.675.3288.