Trump fined

Former President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump was found to be in contempt of court for failing to comply with orders to provide documents in the investigation conducted by the Office of Attorney General Letitia James.

The ongoing civil investigation by James’ office is focused on the financial dealings of Trump and the Trump Organization.

In addition, Judge Arthur Engoron imposed a $10,000 fine on Trump for every day that he continued to violate the court’s order to produce the documents to James’ office.

The New York State Supreme Court Judge has also ordered real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield to comply with subpoenas served on them by the Office of the Attorney General related to its work for the Trump Organization.

Cushman & Wakefield must turn over relevant documents by May 27, Engoron ruled.

According to James, Cushman & Wakefield, which provided appraisals and brokerage services for Trump’s real estate properties over a number of years, had refused to comply with subpoenas for documents related to its appraisals of three specific Trump-owned properties as well as information about the firm’s larger business relationship with the Trump Organization.

“Cushman & Wakefield’s work for Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization is clearly relevant to our investigation, and we are pleased that has now been confirmed by the court. Our investigation will continue undeterred,” said James.

Cushman & Wakefield, which severed business ties with Trump in January 2021, issued a statement insisting it had made good faith efforts to cooperate with James’ probe.

“While we acknowledge today’s ruling, any suggestion that Cushman & Wakefield has not responded in good faith to the Attorney General’s investigation continues to be fundamentally untrue,” the statement said. “We made it clear during the hearing that our firm has devoted significant time, resource, and expense in our efforts to cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation, including sharing tens of thousands of items of information.”

Attorney General Letitia James.

That court ruling on Cushman & Wakefield marked the second legal victory for James on April 25. Earlier that day, Engoron also ruled that Trump is in contempt of court for failing to comply with previous orders to provide documents- and imposed the $10,000 fine.

“Today, justice prevailed,” James said. “For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company’s financial dealings. Today’s ruling makes clear: No one is above the law.”

On April 27, Trump filed an appeal of the contempt ruling.

“The judge’s order was clear — Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court and must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with our subpoenas,” James responded. “We’ve seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization,” said James. “This time is no different.”