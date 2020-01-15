- English
- Español
Tree Tops
Over 48,000 trees collected during MulchFest
It was a new mark for mulch.
A record 48,230 trees were collected during Mulchfest 2020, according to NYC Parks.
Held each year around the holiday season, Mulchfest encourages New Yorkers to recycle their Christmas trees by bringing them to a collection site to be turned into mulch that can be used for gardening and to increase soil fertility.
Mulch maintains the health of trees and plants by deterring weeds, retaining moisture, preventing compaction, adding nutrients to the soil and keeping roots warm.
This year’s collection total breaks the previous record of 30,226 trees in 2014.
“It gives me great pleasure to announce that our city’s residents have gone above and beyond as urban stewards this year, setting a new recycling record at Mulchfest 2020,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “I would like to thank our partners at the Department of Sanitation, as well as every single individual who participated in this event, for doing their part to make our city even more sustainable.”
Mulchfest 2020 ran from December 26 through January 11 at 67 total drop-off sites, including parks and Green Thumb gardens, across the five boroughs.
At 32 chipping locations, participants could watch their tree get chipped and take home a free bag of mulch.
For more than 20 years, Parks and the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) have collected and mulched trees to help planting beds and community gardens around the city.
Weather permitting, DSNY will be conducting curbside pickups of Christmas trees for mulching and recycling until Friday, January 17.
For more information, go to nyc.gov/parks/mulchfest.
Copas de los árboles
Más de 48,000 árboles recolectados durante el MulchFest
Fue una nueva marca para el abono.
Un récord de 48,230 árboles fueron recolectados durante el Mulchfest 2020, de acuerdo con NYC Parks.
Celebrado cada año durante la temporada de fiestas, el Mulchfest alienta a los neoyorquinos a reciclar sus árboles de Navidad llevándolos a un sitio de recolección para convertirlos en abono que se puede usar para jardinería y aumentar la fertilidad del suelo.
El abono mantiene la salud de los árboles y las plantas al disuadir las malezas, retener la humedad, evitar la compactación, agregar nutrientes al suelo y mantener las raíces calientes.
El total de la recolección de este año rompe el récord anterior de 30,226 árboles en 2014.
“Me complace anunciar que los residentes de nuestra ciudad han ido más allá como administradores urbanos este año, estableciendo un nuevo récord de reciclaje en el Mulchfest 2020”, dijo el comisionado de Parques de Nueva York, Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “Me gustaría agradecer a nuestros socios en el Departamento de Limpieza y Recolección de Basura, así como a todas las personas que participaron en este evento, por hacer su parte para hacer que nuestra ciudad sea aún más sostenible”.
El Mulchfest 2020 funcionó del 26 de diciembre al 11 de enero en 67 sitios de entrega total, incluyendo parques y jardines Green Thumb, en los cinco condados.
En 32 lugares de astillado, los participantes podían ver cómo se astillaba su árbol y llevarse a casa una bolsa de abono gratis. Durante más de 20 años, Parks y el Departamento de Limpieza y Recolección de Basura (DSNY, por sus siglas en inglés) han recolectado y cubierto árboles para ayudar a plantar camas y jardines comunitarios en la ciudad.
Si el tiempo lo permite, DSNY llevará a cabo recolección de árboles de Navidad en la acera para convertirlos en abono y reciclaje hasta el viernes 17 de enero.
Para obtener más información, vaya a nyc.gov/parks/mulchfest.