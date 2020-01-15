Tree Tops

Over 48,000 trees collected during MulchFest

It was a new mark for mulch.

A record 48,230 trees were collected during Mulchfest 2020, according to NYC Parks.

Held each year around the holiday season, Mulchfest encourages New Yorkers to recycle their Christmas trees by bringing them to a collection site to be turned into mulch that can be used for gardening and to increase soil fertility.

Mulch maintains the health of trees and plants by deterring weeds, retaining moisture, preventing compaction, adding nutrients to the soil and keeping roots warm.

This year’s collection total breaks the previous record of 30,226 trees in 2014.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that our city’s residents have gone above and beyond as urban stewards this year, setting a new recycling record at Mulchfest 2020,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “I would like to thank our partners at the Department of Sanitation, as well as every single individual who participated in this event, for doing their part to make our city even more sustainable.”

Mulchfest 2020 ran from December 26 through January 11 at 67 total drop-off sites, including parks and Green Thumb gardens, across the five boroughs.

At 32 chipping locations, participants could watch their tree get chipped and take home a free bag of mulch.

For more than 20 years, Parks and the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) have collected and mulched trees to help planting beds and community gardens around the city.

Weather permitting, DSNY will be conducting curbside pickups of Christmas trees for mulching and recycling until Friday, January 17.

For more information, go to nyc.gov/parks/mulchfest.