“Traumatizing, degrading, disgusting”

Bus operators speak out against assaults

By Gregg McQueen

“It’s a crisis,” said driver Monique Rondón.

More than 500 harassment incidents against bus operators have been reported since the start of 2022, including verbal threats and spitting, according to MTA data.

City bus operators rallied outside of Kingsbridge Bus Depot in Inwood on Wed., May 18th, sounding the alarm about a wave of assaults against bus drivers.

Members of Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, the city’s largest transit union, said there have been 15 physical assaults on MTA bus drivers since January.

“We’re asking everyone for help,” said Sean Battaglia (center), Manhattan Division Chairman for TWU Local 100.

The rally came after an MTA bus driver was assaulted in the Bronx on May 10, while operating the Bx18 near East 170th Street and Walton Avenue.

According to police, a man and woman boarded the bus and threw liquid in the driver’s face before punching and kicking her.

The assailants are still at large.

Union members asked for the public’s assistance in apprehending the suspects. They urged New Yorkers to call the NYPD tip line at 800-577-TIPS with any information.

Wilfredo Tineo, who has been a bus driver for 14 years, was attacked while operating the Bx18 last June.

“At a bus stop, a passenger walked in, leaned over the fare box, and spat at me,” said Tineo. “It went all over my hair, face, mouth.”

“I just want to let people know this is traumatizing, degrading, disgusting. This is what we deal with,” he said. “It needs to stop. We’re just trying to get you from point A to point B.”

Transit workers called for enhanced police presence on MTA buses.

“We’re asking police, when they get on the bus, to take the ride with us,” remarked Sean Battaglia, Manhattan Division Chairman for TWU Local 100, who said spot checks by police officers at bus stops are insufficient to deter assaults.

“A lot of times, they want to come on the bus and just check in on us to make sure we’re OK, which is great. But we need to take the ride to the end of the line,” Battaglia said. “Unfortunately, we’re just not getting the police protection that we need.”

In February, driver Sacha Álvarez was attacked with a tree branch wielded by a passenger.

“I’m still scared, shaken up,” said Álvarez.

“We’re so unprotected. We have a barrier, which they reach over and try to open,” Rondón said.

“I’m still scared, shaken up,” said driver Sacha Álvarez, who was attacked by a passenger.

Drivers also called on the MTA to install cockpit-like, floor-to-ceiling enclosures to fully protect bus operators.

“It’s done in other states. Las Vegas uses it very efficiently. Tour buses in New York City use it,” said Donald Yates, Operators Division Chairman at TWU Local 100.

Joseph DiPaola, TWU Safety Officer, said the union has been calling for the enclosures for some time.

“Nothing gets done,” said TWU Safety Officer Joseph DiPaola.

“We wanted to have them on the new bus designs because it was a good time to do it. It was better to have it done when buses were being designed so you don’t have to retrofit it,” he said. “The MTA said they’d entertain it but nothing happened.”

“The transit authority doesn’t listen – they see the same thing happening over and over again but nothing gets done,” said DiPaola.

Though incidents in the Bronx have received the most publicity, Battaglia said violence against bus drivers is a five-borough problem.

Wilfredo Tineo, a bus driver for 14 years, was attacked last June.

“It’s citywide, top to bottom in New York City,” he said. “We just need to get the city back in order, because no one is safe at the moment.”

“We’re asking everyone, even the riders, for help,” Battaglia said. “We need the public to step up and let others know that this cannot be tolerated.”