Trauma Takes Time
By Kathleen M. Pike
A few years ago, as I held her leash, our dog decided that she would chase yet another squirrel. She went right, my right knee went left, and then it snapped. She didn’t catch the squirrel. I limped home.
That’s the story of trauma. In a nanosecond, abstract risk can be transformed into an assault that injures us psychologically and/or physically. Dealing with my knee has been a journey that has taught me a few things about trauma in all its various forms.
1. Diagnosis matters. “I am a healthy, active person,” I told myself. “This isn’t really a big deal.” “I am just getting old.” “It will just take time.” “Who needs doctors?” And so, I did my yoga and alternately experimented with ice and heat, rest and exercise. Some days my knee was better, other days worse. After too many months to count, I finally succumbed and went to an orthopedist who diagnosed my knee. I had a torn medial collateral ligament (MCL). Some of my homegrown efforts were helping. Some were making matters worse. The specific injury has specific evidence-based treatments, and within days of following the appropriate protocol, my knee started to get better. The same is true with psychological trauma. Correct diagnosis of the problem matters. It helps us identify what really happened, and it provides direction for care and recovery. Minimizing and denying are common when we experience psychological traumas, but like my knee injury, such behavior has a low probability of getting us the care we need.
2. Getting the right care matters. It took me way too long to admit to myself that I had something going on that was beyond my coping playbook. This is true for most of us with mental health problems, too. A large percentage of people never get help, and for those who do, it can take years of living with distress and dysfunction before we finally seek help. For my knee, getting the right help meant having a shot at recovery. The same is true for emotional trauma and mental health care. Not all therapies are the same. In fact, clinicians not trained in trauma therapy can actually make things worse. Of course this is true, but many people think therapy is therapy. It’s not. When it comes to trauma, getting the right care, which depends on getting the right diagnosis, is essential. The American Psychological Association recommends Cognitive-Based Therapy for PTSD and Trauma-Focused CBT for children with trauma histories. The Columbia PTSD Research and Treatment Program provides evidence-based trauma care, including programs specifically designed for veterans and their families.
3. Managing the negative chatter. Once I got my knee diagnosed and started proper treatment, I found that the hardest part of getting through the pain of recovery was the negative chatter in my head. “I am never going to run again.” “I am too old.” “How pathetic I can’t even make it down a flight of stairs.” This self-talk is exhausting and defeating. The same thing happens to us when we are traumatized emotionally. “I am never going to do XYZ again.” “I am too XYZ.” “How pathetic I can’t even XYZ.” It sounds really simple, but one of the best coping strategies I employed was calling up a set of mantras during my training to get me through the pain. My favorite was reciting the names of all of my kids and nieces and nephews to the rhythm of my running – in age order, by family. With four kids, twenty-one nieces and nephews, one great niece and three great nephews, it kept my mind busy. Similar strategies can help us manage the negative chatter that can be part of the experience of emotional trauma as well.
4. Bundling. Recovering from my knee injury hurt a lot, and I have a high pain threshold. The pain associated with regaining strength and mobility in my knee was so bad that sometimes I just wanted to cry. And then I read an article about “bundling.” So simple. The strategy is to save something you really, really like and bundle it with what you would rather avoid. From then on, following my most painful training sessions I had a massage. University of Pennsylvania Professor Katherine Milkman has written about using bundling strategies to help us maintain exercise routines (Check out this article on bundling: Holding the Hunger Games Hostage at the Gym). Bundling can be an effective coping strategy whenever we are struggling with things we would rather avoid, including traumatic injuries regardless of whether the roots of the trauma are physical or psychological.
5. The trauma will never not have happened. Psychotherapy can make a lot of things better, but it cannot undo the traumatic event. Same for physical therapy. I have done a lot of work, and my knee is much better. I can even do the stairs if I hold the railing. But the trauma is still there. Some days more than others. My journey has been one of accepting that the traumatic event is now part of my story. Again, an apt metaphor for psychological trauma – whether its physical therapy or psychotherapy, the work of recovery is not about changing history but rather about shaping how that history will impact our future.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychiatry and Epidemiology and Director of the Global Mental Health WHO Collaborating Center at Columbia University. For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
El trauma toma tiempo
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Hace unos años, mientras sujetaba su correa, nuestra perra decidió perseguir otra ardilla. Ella fue a la derecha, mi rodilla derecha fue a la izquierda, y luego se rompió. Ella no atrapó a la ardilla. Cojeé de regreso a casa.
Esa es la historia de un trauma. En un nanosegundo, el riesgo abstracto se puede transformar en una agresión que nos daña psicológica o físicamente. Lidiar con mi rodilla ha sido un viaje que me ha enseñado algunas cosas sobre el trauma en todas sus diversas formas.
1. El diagnóstico es importante. “Soy una persona sana y activa”, me dije. “Esto no es realmente un gran problema. Sólo estoy envejeciendo. Sólo tomará tiempo. ¿Quién necesita médicos?”. Y así, hice mi yoga y experimenté alternativamente con hielo y calor, descanso y ejercicio. Algunos días mi rodilla estaba mejor, otros días peor. Después de demasiados meses para contar, finalmente sucumbí y fui a un ortopedista que me diagnosticó la rodilla. Tenía un ligamento colateral medial desgarrado (MCL, por sus siglas en inglés). Algunos de mis esfuerzos de cosecha propia estaban ayudando. Algunos estaban empeorando las cosas. La lesión específica tiene tratamientos específicos basados en la evidencia, y pocos días después de seguir el protocolo apropiado, mi rodilla comenzó a mejorar. Lo mismo ocurre con el trauma psicológico. El diagnóstico correcto del problema importa, nos ayuda a identificar lo que realmente sucedió y proporciona orientación para el cuidado y la recuperación. Minimizar y negar son comunes cuando experimentamos traumas psicológicos, pero al igual que mi lesión en la rodilla, tal comportamiento tiene pocas probabilidades de obtener la atención que necesitamos.
2. Obtener la atención correcta es importante. Me tomó demasiado tiempo admitir que había algo que estaba pasando y que estaba más allá de mi libro de jugadas de superación. Esto también es cierto para la mayoría de nosotros con problemas de salud mental. Un gran porcentaje de personas nunca recibe ayuda, y quienes la recibimos podemos pasar años viviendo con angustia y disfunción antes de que finalmente busquemos ayuda. Para mi rodilla, obtener la ayuda adecuada significó tener una oportunidad de recuperación. Lo mismo ocurre con el trauma emocional y la atención de salud mental. No todas las terapias son iguales. De hecho, los médicos que no están capacitados en terapia de trauma pueden empeorar las cosas. Por supuesto, esto es cierto, pero muchas personas piensan que la terapia es terapia. No es. Cuando se trata de un trauma, obtener la atención adecuada, que depende de obtener el diagnóstico correcto, es esencial. La Asociación Estadounidense de Psicología recomienda la Terapia de Base Cognitiva para el TEPT y la TCC centrada en el trauma para niños con historias de trauma. El Programa de Investigación y Tratamiento para el TEPT de Columbia brinda atención de trauma basada en la evidencia, incluyendo programas diseñados específicamente para veteranos y sus familias.
3. Manejar la charla negativa. Una vez que me diagnosticaron la rodilla y comencé un tratamiento adecuado, descubrí que la parte más difícil de superar el dolor de la recuperación era la charla negativa en mi cabeza. “Nunca voy a correr de nuevo. Soy demasiado vieja. Qué patético, ni siquiera puedo bajar un tramo de escaleras”. Este diálogo interno es agotador y frustrante. Lo mismo nos sucede a nosotros cuando estamos traumatizados emocionalmente. “Nunca volveré a hacer X, Y, Z. Soy muy X, Y, Z. Que patético, ni siquiera puedo X, Y, Z”. Suena realmente simple, pero una de las mejores estrategias de superación que empleé fue recurrir a una serie de mantras durante mi entrenamiento para superar el dolor. Mi favorito era recitar los nombres de todos mis hijos, sobrinas y sobrinos al ritmo que corría, por edad y por familia. Con cuatro hijos, veintiún sobrinas y sobrinos, una sobrina nieta y tres sobrinos nietos, mantenía mi mente ocupada. Estrategias similares pueden ayudarnos a manejar la charla negativa que también puede ser parte de la experiencia del trauma emocional.
4. Agrupar. La recuperación de mi lesión en la rodilla dolió mucho y tengo un umbral de dolor alto. El dolor asociado con la recuperación de la fuerza y la movilidad en mi rodilla era tan grave que a veces solo quería llorar. Y luego leí un artículo sobre “agrupar”. Tan sencillo. La estrategia es guardar algo que realmente te guste y agruparlo con lo que preferirías evitar. De ahí en adelante, después de mis sesiones de entrenamiento más dolorosas, recibía un masaje. La profesora de la Universidad de Pensilvania Katherine Milkman ha escrito sobre el uso de estrategias de agrupación para ayudarnos a mantener las rutinas de ejercicios (consulte este artículo sobre agrupación: Holding the Hunger Games Hostage at the Gym). Esta puede ser una estrategia efectiva de superación cuando luchamos con cosas que preferiríamos evitar, incluyendo lesiones traumáticas, independientemente de si las raíces del trauma son físicas o psicológicas.
5. El trauma nunca no habrá ocurrido. La psicoterapia puede mejorar muchas cosas, pero no puede deshacer el evento traumático. Lo mismo para la fisioterapia. He trabajado mucho y mi rodilla está mucho mejor. Incluso puedo subir las escaleras si me sostengo de la barandilla. Pero el trauma sigue ahí. Algunos días más que otros. Mi travesía ha consistido en aceptar que el evento traumático ahora es parte de mi historia. Una vez más, una metáfora apta para el trauma psicológico, ya sea terapia física o su psicoterapia, el trabajo de recuperación no consiste en cambiar la historia, sino en determinar cómo esa historia tendrá un impacto en nuestro futuro.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psiquiatría y Epidemiología, y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental del Centro Colaborativo WHO en la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.