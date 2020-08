Trashy Town

Elected officials slam city for trash, rats on streets

By Gregg McQueen

New York has become “rat city.”

So charged elected officials and community members who assembled in Harlem on Tuesday to skewer the de Blasio administration for allowing an increase in trash and rodent sightings on city streets.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Congressman Adriano Espaillat held a joint press conference on 125th Street, reporting that they are besieged by complaints from business owners concerned that messy, vermin-filled sidewalks are scaring away customers.

“Now more than ever, small businesses are relying on foot traffic and outdoor seating to attract customers and generate meaningful revenue,” Stringer said.

Instead, New York City “has rolled out a… welcome mat for the rats,” Stringer remarked, pointing to city data indicating a 60 percent spike in rat sightings since April.

“Now, this is like Rat City because of too much garbage in the street,” Espaillat agreed.

“Nobody wants to go to a restaurant that’s full of garbage around it. Who’s going to eat there?” he added. “Tourists will walk around and if they see a lot of garbage, that message will get to the world.”

Electeds placed much of the blame on a $106 million cut to the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) budget, which has resulted in trash pickups being reduced from seven days a week to three, according to Stringer.

“These rats are walking around waiting for a table at outdoor seating,” Stringer joked. “I’ve seen them walk upright. They come up to me and say, ‘Good morning, Mr. Comptroller.’ They have become part of the fabric of the city because the city government has failed to get trash and sanitation under control.”

Despite the attempt at humor, it was no laughing matter, insisted Stringer.

“Trash isn’t just an eyesore – it’s an economic issue, it’s a health issue,” he stated.

State Senator Brian Benjamin said the waste issues were symbolic of systemic neglect of poorer neighborhoods.

“Trash is the visible manifestation of lack of interest, of lack of resources, of lack of support,” he said.

On Tuesday, Espaillat and Stringer issued a joint letter to DSNY Commissioner Kathryn García and Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, asking the city to take immediate action to resolve overflowing litter baskets and rat sightings along the city’s commercial corridors.

In the letter, the officials called on the DSNY to increase the use of high-capacity “big belly” trash receptacles, which use smart technology to alert the agency when bins are full.

They also asked for an expansion of the Clean Curbs pilot program, which allows private entities such as Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) to apply for the opportunity to have sealed, on-street containers for trash and recycling storage.

Espaillat and Stringer requested an update from the city agencies by September 1.

At the press conference, Stringer said “new and aggressive” protocols were needed, suggesting that budget cuts alone are not an excuse for the problems.

“I say to the mayor today – Wake up. Get out here and see what’s going on,” he said. “This is the city you manage. Own it.”

During a television interview on August 17, Mayor Bill de Blasio downplayed the trash problem while suggesting that DSNY was recently preoccupied with cleanup from Tropical Storm Isaias.

“I think we have some problems for sure. I don’t think anyone who keeps saying that the state of the city [is in] such a dire state, I don’t see that,” de Blasio said. “We also had a particular reality in the last few weeks where a lot of attention from the Sanitation Department and Parks Department was dealing with the aftermath of the storm. That energy is going to come back now and be applied to residential streets and commercial streets again.”

De Blasio also advocated for fiscal relief from the state or federal government.

“It’ll be tough until we get some relief, a stimulus or borrowing from Albany, but you know, I’m certain the Sanitation Department is going to do everything they possibly can with what they have,” he stated.

Harlem resident Ila Gupta, a member of the Lenox To Fifth 124th Street Block Association, said the neighborhood’s streets have been overrun by garbage during the pandemic.

“It’s been all kinds of trash – used mattresses, food, even human feces,” said Gupta, who recently joined a dozen of her neighbors in a cleanup effort of the block.

“It’s to the point where we need to do something ourselves,” she said.

She lamented that the streets were dirty again not long after the cleanup activity. “It was disheartening,” she said.

The 125th Street BID has mobilized street teams seven days a week to help pick up litter.

“It’s hard to keep up. It just gets overwhelming,” remarked Barbara Askins, the BID’s President, who said trash receptacles on Harlem sidewalks are always filled because the city has reduced garbage collection.

“A business district needs more than one pickup per day to pick up the garbage,” she said. “We can’t live like this just because of the city’s cuts.”

“Dirty streets and lack of management by City Hall signals to people that this city will not come back,” said Stringer. “I reject that notion, but City Hall needs to wake up.”