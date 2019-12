“Trash train” contest winner announced

This is a trashy town.

Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 has announced the winners of its “Trash Train” contest this past Tues., Dec. 10th.

Launched by TWU last month, the contest asked straphangers and subway workers to upload photos of dirty trains. The union, the largest representing New York City transit employees, has been critical of the MTA for reducing the number of subway cleaners.

Tania García, a station cleaner based on the Lower East Side, won a $500 prize for a photo of human excrement found between cars of a 6 train in the Bronx.

Her winner’s check was presented during a press conference at TWU headquarters.

García said that TWU cleaners are subjected to cleaning foul messes including body fluids.

“It’s blood, feces,” she said. “You actually have to decontaminate these trains.”

On November 27, TWU members rallied in Harlem, calling on the MTA to at least restore 80 subway cleaner positions that were eliminated last year.

“We’re talking about feces, vomit, urine,” TWU Administrative Vice President Nelson Rivera said during the rally. “People should not be subjected to ride in trains in these conditions.”

Rivera explained that cuts to cleaning personnel have left some terminals without overnight cleaning staff, while some subway lines only have trains cleaned at one end of the line.

On Tuesday, Rivera said the MTA agreed to hire 12 more terminal cleaners since the “Trash Train” contest began.

“It’s a start, but it’s still not enough,” he said.

For more information, please visit trashtrain.net.