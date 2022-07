Trash Talk

City bolsters sanitation efforts with budget investments

By Gregg McQueen

The city is set to increase efforts to clean up trash within the five boroughs, bolstered by recent investments in the Fiscal Year 2023 adopted budget.

The latest budget includes $22 million in new funding for litter basket service, as well as $7.5 million to support precision cleaning initiatives that target high-need areas.

“We want clean streets,” said Councilmember Rafael Salamanca. In addition, street sweeping is set to return to pre-pandemic levels of twice per week, beginning on July 5.

At a press conference in the South Bronx on June 27, Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch touted the initiatives as a way to reduce overflowing litter baskets and unsightly trash on streets and sidewalks.

The new funding for litter basket service will allow for receptacles to be emptied approximately 50,000 more times per week citywide, they said, the highest level of service in New York history.

“We’re making investments in cleanliness in the city that have never before been carried out,” said Adams. “When you look at the adopted budget, we’re putting our money exactly where the concerns are.”

Precision cleaning initiatives will focus on 13 neighborhoods that have routinely scored the lowest on the city’s street cleanliness scorecard, compiled each quarter by the Mayor’s Office of Operations.

According to DSNY, these neighborhoods will include Manhattan Community Boards 10 and 12, and Bronx Community Boards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Street sweeping is set to return to pre-pandemic levels of twice per week. Each of the 13 of the districts will get a daily litter patrol team, Tisch said, “and we will still have room to deploy an additional 16 teams a day to address street conditions in neighborhoods in all five boroughs, as required.”

Tisch explained that DSNY has three essential functions – curbside collection, snow removal, and cleaning. However, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the budget for cleaning was “completely decimated through cuts and anyone who looked outside could see the difference immediately,” she said.

In February 2020, the city’s 311 system received 58 complaints received citywide regarding overflowing litter baskets, Tisch said. In July 2020, the number of complaints reached 790.

“The numbers don’t lie,’ Tisch said.

"It is time to clean up this city," agreed Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. "In a city where there's so many opinions, we're united on one thing — we are a mess and we need to clean up now."

On July 5, the city will fully restore alternate side parking to twice a week. During the pandemic, a partial suspension of alternate side parking was enacted, allowing for street cleaning only once per week.

“After the July 4 holiday, whatever it says on the signs, goes,” Tisch said of the dates and times listed on the city’s red and white “No Parking” signs.

A young recruit on the job. The city is also developing rat-proof litter baskets and rolling out a five-borough pilot for the containerization of waste, which will keep residential trash bags off the sidewalks, DSNY said.

In addition, the city has invested $4.9 million to clean up vacant lots and crack down on illegal dumping.

“We’re going to look at when someone illegally dumps and clean it up because that’s a waste of our time to keep cleaning up a mess that people intentionally create,” said Adams. “We’re going after the dumpers also.”

The press conference was held in the Port Morris section of the Bronx, an area City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca said was besieged by illegal dumping.

“One of the problems is that businesses choose not to pay a private hauler to come pick up their garbage, and they choose to dump their garbage in our communities,” Salamanca said.

“Many times, when you drive through these corridors, what you see is illegal dumping. You see garbage, couches, beds,” he said. “We are tired [of it].”

Precision cleaning initiatives will focus on 13 specific neighborhoods. Salamanca said he allocated about $180,000 for the purchase of 15 surveillance cameras to catch illegal dumpers throughout the South Bronx.

Similar cameras are proving effective elsewhere in the city, Tisch said. She explained that a commercial dumper in Brooklyn was recently nabbed after leaving his waste in a vacant lot, which was caught on a surveillance camera.

“Our Sanitation Enforcement Division tracked him down,” remarked Tisch. “And now, he’s got a $4,000 summons to deal with.”

Salamanca urged New Yorkers to call 311 if they witness illegal dumping, and encouraged them to “take pictures or get license plate numbers” of those responsible.