Transit Talk

MTA seeking $3.9 billion in aid from federal government

By Gregg McQueen

Faced with a 90 percent drop in ridership due to the coronavirus, the MTA is requesting $3.9 billion in aid from the federal government to offset massive operating losses caused by the pandemic.

During a media briefing on Thurs., April 16, MTA officials said that subway ridership is down 95 percent since mid-March, with the agency anticipating losses of up to $5.9 billion from fare and toll revenue. Overall ridership across buses, subways, and trains is down 90 percent, they said.

“We need more help and we need it now,” MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Foye said of the request for federal aid, which he called “critical to the MTA’s short-term, intermediate-term and long-term.”‎

“By investing in the MTA, the federal government will be investing in the future of New York and the entire region,” he said.

The plea comes several weeks after the MTA received nearly $4 billion from the federal government under the CARES Act, a $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the U.S. Senate.

Foye explained that newer loss projections by the MTA have estimated the full impact of the pandemic will be between $7 billion and $8.5 billion.

This marks a departure from an earlier estimate of a $4 billion operating budget loss, which the MTA divulged on March 17.

“At that point, subway ridership was down 60 percent. It’s now down about 95 percent ‒ same is true for the Long Island Railroad and Metro North.” Foye told reporters.

He said the operating losses cannot be made up for by toll revenue due to a 62 percent decline in crossings at the city’s bridges and tunnels over the past month.

The MTA workforce has also been ravaged by the pandemic, as 68 employees have died due to the virus.

About 2,400 subway and bus workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, Foye said, while over 4,000 are home from work due to self-quarantine. ‎

Despite the reduced staff and ridership, the MTA is running subway and bus service so essential workers can get to their jobs.

The MTA has spent about $300 million in unexpected expenses due to the pandemic, Foye said, and expects to spend up to $500 million more to disinfect trains, buses, and stations throughout 2020.

Foye remarked that a federal aid package would “stop the hemorrhaging” for the cash-strapped agency, which has battled a massive budget deficit for years despite several fare increases.

According the MTA’s financial plan from February 2019, it is projected that debt payments will account for 19 percent of the agency’s operating budget by 2022.

“The MTA’s finances were in a precarious place before the pandemic began and now that it’s here, the traditional levers that we would use in worst-case scenarios are not useful,” said MTA Chief Financial Officer Robert Foran.

He said there are normally three options to help balance the agency’s budget ‒ raising fares, cutting service, or deferring the bond-funded portion of the MTA capital program.

“None of these are now tenable choices,” Foran remarked.

While Foye said that a previously anticipated fare increase would still happen in 2021, he said no additional fare hikes are planned, as some commuters had feared.

“With ridership so low, raising fares would accomplish nothing,” Foran remarked.

The 2020-2014 Capital Program has been temporarily put on hold with a 60-day pause on new contracts, though projects already started have continued during the pandemic.‎

“Signal projects that were underway are ongoing, as they are deemed essential work,” said MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber. He noted that precautions are being taken to protect crews on these projects, with more distancing between workers and tools being disinfected.

Foye said the MTA is in discussions with other transit agencies around the world, as well as city and state officials, to devise ideas on how to reduce overcrowding on trains once New York’s pause order is lifted.

Among the options being considered: limiting the number of people in stations or on trains.

“All things are on the table,” said Foye. “We’re looking at best practices.”

Foye did not say what the MTA would do if it failed to receive additional federal funds but stressed that help was necessary.

“This is not something we can wait for. We need immediate action,” Foye said. “We need Congress to provide a distinct and dedicated funding stream to the MTA, the epicenter of the disaster.”

Advocacy groups were quick to support the MTA in its request for additional federal aid.

Riders Alliance Organizing Manager Stephanie Burgos-Veras issued a statement calling on Senator Charles Schumer and the New York delegation in the U.S. Senate to help the MTA get its requested $3.9 billion.

“Now more than ever, New Yorkers need our representatives in Washington to push for additional MTA funding so the agency can continue serving frontline workers and provide reliable transit once we begin to recover,” Burgos-Veras said. “Public transit is the economic engine of New York City and our recovery will depend on having reliable and frequent public transit,” she added. As the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic our state and city government have been left strapped for cash, leaving only the federal government to help the MTA. We need Congress to deliver.”

In a statement, Tri-State Transportation Campaign executive director Nick Sifuentes called the CARES Act funding “a good start” but said New York needed a rescue package “unique to the scale of the crisis here.”

“The MTA carries 38 percent of all transit rides in the U.S., but its share of the CARES Act was nowhere near commensurate with its fraction of our nation’s public transit infrastructure. That’s why additional emergency funding must be flexible, immediate, and not tied to any existing federal formulas,” Sifuentes said. “There is no formula, no playbook, for this crisis. It’s critical that the federal response reflects that reality.”