Lights Up

In 1998, the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on August 24th.

The day commemorates the start of a 1791 uprising in Santo Domingo (now Haiti and the Dominican Republic) among the enslaved people of Haiti. The events would culminate in both the Haitian Revolution and the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade.

It was the first recorded rebellion against the slave trade.

It has been estimated that between the 15th and 19th centuries more than 15 million persons were abducted and forcibly transported from Africa to the Caribbean.

In 1804, the rebels defeated Napoleon’s army and would later score victories against the Spanish and British armies.

“Two-hundred-thirty-two years ago, the enslaved people of Haiti rose up to assert their freedom. We remember the horrors of the slave trade, recognize those who helped abolish it, and demonstrate our continued commitment to the values of liberty, dignity, and equality,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. “These values have guided people for hundreds of years from Haiti to New York City, and they continue to guide us today.”

The following city buildings were also lit up yellow on August 24th at sundown: