Lights Up
In 1998, the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition was established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on August 24th.
The day commemorates the start of a 1791 uprising in Santo Domingo (now Haiti and the Dominican Republic) among the enslaved people of Haiti. The events would culminate in both the Haitian Revolution and the abolition of the transatlantic slave trade.
It was the first recorded rebellion against the slave trade.
It has been estimated that between the 15th and 19th centuries more than 15 million persons were abducted and forcibly transported from Africa to the Caribbean.
In 1804, the rebels defeated Napoleon’s army and would later score victories against the Spanish and British armies.
“Two-hundred-thirty-two years ago, the enslaved people of Haiti rose up to assert their freedom. We remember the horrors of the slave trade, recognize those who helped abolish it, and demonstrate our continued commitment to the values of liberty, dignity, and equality,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. “These values have guided people for hundreds of years from Haiti to New York City, and they continue to guide us today.”
The following city buildings were also lit up yellow on August 24th at sundown:
- Bronx Borough Hall: 851 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451
- The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building: 1 Centre Street, New York, NY 10007
- Staten Island Borough Hall: 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301
Iluminación
En 1998, la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (UNESCO, por sus siglas en inglés) estableció el 24 de agosto como Día Internacional del Recuerdo de la Trata de Esclavos y de su Abolición.
El día conmemora el inicio de un levantamiento en 1791 en Santo Domingo (hoy Haití y República Dominicana) entre el pueblo esclavizado de Haití. Los acontecimientos culminarían tanto en la Revolución Haitiana como en la abolición de la trata transatlántica de esclavos.
Fue la primera rebelión registrada contra la trata de esclavos.
Se calcula que entre los siglos XV y XIX más de 15 millones de personas fueron secuestradas y transportadas a la fuerza desde África al Caribe.
En 1804, los rebeldes derrotaron al ejército de Napoleón y más tarde obtendrían victorias contra los ejércitos español y británico.
“Hace doscientos treinta y dos años, el pueblo esclavizado de Haití se sublevó para reivindicar su libertad. Recordamos los horrores de la trata de esclavos, reconocemos a quienes ayudaron a abolirla y demostramos nuestro compromiso permanente con los valores de libertad, dignidad e igualdad”, declaró el alcalde Eric Adams en un comunicado. “Estos valores han guiado a la gente durante cientos de años, desde Haití hasta la ciudad de Nueva York, y siguen guiándonos hoy”.
Los siguientes edificios de la ciudad también se iluminaron de amarillo el 24 de agosto al atardecer:
- Ayuntamiento del Bronx: No. 851 de Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451.
- Edificio Municipal David N. Dinkins de Manhattan: No. 1 de la calle Centre, Nueva York, NY 10007.
- Ayuntamiento de Staten Island: No. 10 de Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301.