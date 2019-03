Trade Talks

Advocates sound off on decriminalization of prostitution

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It was a stand-off at City Hall.

Advocates gathered on the building steps this past Monday to protest the proposed legislation that would fully legalize the sex trade in New York State – but at least one voice rang out against them.

A bill sponsored by State Senators Brad Hoylman, Julia Salazar and Jessica Ramos and State Assemblymember Richard Gottfried, would make sex buying legal throughout New York.

While they applauded a move to not criminalize women involved in sex work, rally organizers at City Hall said the bill would fail to punish pimps and those who run brothels, who often commit violence against sex workers.

“Everyone agrees that it’s time to stop arresting the women and LGBT people who are subjected to arrest. But we don’t agree the buyers and the pimps should get free rein,” said Sonia Ossorio, head of the National Organization for Women’s NYC chapter.

Reverend Que English said the legislation would “open the floodgates for exploiters with the state’s approval” and do nothing to curtail human trafficking.

“You cannot decriminalize the exploiters to protect the exploited,” remarked English.

“There is nothing safe about the sex trade. Nothing,” she added. “Prostitution is violence — not sex, not work.”

However, not everyone present agreed.

During English’s comments, a young woman interrupted the proceedings, chanting “Decrim now.”

“Nothing about us without us,” she shouted as she staged her own protest with a sign that read “Listen to sex workers.”

The young woman, who identified herself “Adrienne,” said she was an independent sex worker who supported the proposed legislation, explaining that she thought it was the only way to keep people in the industry safe.

“Adrienne” said the new law would give prostitutes greater ability to screen their clients, reducing the chance of robbery or rape. She disagreed with the notion that legalized prostitution would cause a spike in human trafficking.

“It would actually decrease trafficking because women would be more independent,” she said.

The original rally was organized by the New York Alliance Against the Legalization of Prostitution, a coalition of women’s rights organizations, sex trade survivors and faith-based groups.

Attendees derisively referred to the bill as the “Pimp Protection Act.”

“Payment for prostitution is not consensual — by definition it includes coercion. One party has the power and one has none,” said Taina Bien-Aime, Executive Director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.

In an op-ed last month, Salazar and Ramos suggested that criminalization makes individuals, especially at-risk and immigrant youth, more vulnerable to sex trade-related violence. They referenced a Latina sex worker in Queens who claimed she was laughed at by cops after attempting to report a rape to NYPD.

“The deep stigmatization of the sex trades perpetuated by criminalization normalizes a culture of violence,” they wrote. “Criminalization exposes people to exploitation. Prostitution records take people’s choices away, and when people have no choice but to trade sex to survive, they are more likely to be trafficked.”

At the City Hall rally, former sex worker Autumn Burrows said she endured violence while in the profession.

“This isn’t about morals. This is about mortality of young women and girls,” she said.

Kim Sykes, Artistic Director of advocacy group Girl Be Heard, said the women of color were disproportionately exploited by prostitution.

“If black lives matter, then black women and girls’ lives matter,” she remarked. “If black lives matter, we cannot be defending the decriminalization of the sex trade by telling black men and boys that selling their own for profit is work… telling black women and girls that being sold will now be sanctioned by the state.”

The coalition called for partial decriminalization instead, where sex providers and trafficking victims would not be arrested, but pimps would be prosecuted.

English said legislators should instead focus on legislation to increase services for those involved in sex work.

“No one should be punished for their own exploitation,” she stated. “What you need to pass is a bill for more services for these individuals, from housing to medical to income-generating alternatives. So much needs to be done to help this invisible population recover and thrive.”

English recalled the past legacy of Times Square, when prostitutes freely roamed the streets, soliciting johns in full view of the public.

“We will not go back to a New York that rolls out the red carpet for pimps, pornographers and traffickers,” she stated.

But “Adrienne” said it was important to challenge the notion that all sex workers were trapped in a profession they were hoping to escape.

“I am fine doing these things,” she said. “I like sex.”