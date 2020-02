Tracking Teens

A closer look at new NYPD “Youth Strategies” effort

By Josmar Trujillo



NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea has announced a new program to deter youth crime at his first State of the NYPD address.

The initiative, described as an expansion of the so-called “neighborhood policing” efforts of Shea’s predecessor, would create new “youth coordination officers,” or YCO’s, and establish monthly “YouthStat” meetings for police to discuss youth crime trends.

While the new initiative has some of the hallmarks of traditional police work – YouthStat, for example, is a wordplay on the longtime “CompStat” police management system – the efforts are framed as a way for police to get closer to teens.

While this might sound appealing to some New Yorkers anxious to see police-community relations improve, the devil may be in the details.

Shea announced the “new” initiative and went on television to promote it but it is not very new. The NYPD community affairs division operated a “youth services division” that also sought to deter youth crime with efforts to ostensibly try to connect with youth. And in announcing his current initiative, Shea tabbed a former prosecutor and police official who led the police e-monitoring of youth.

These are not typically the figures who have the ability to engage with youth other than to harvest information for law enforcement purposes.

Deputy Commissioner Chauncey Parker, a former federal prosecutor and assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s Office, would oversee the initiative under Shea. Parker is joined by Assistant Commissioner Kevin O’Connor, formerly of the NYPD Juvenile Justice division. Parker and O’Connor would have access to boatloads of new information of teens under the initiative, which would entice teens by providing access to parks and centers but also calls for School Safety personnel to provide “information sharing.”

Both men have also played key roles in controversial gang takedowns, which often focus on youth. Parker led efforts at the Manhattan DA to create a secret database of presumed offenders that prosecutors deemed gang-involved while O’Connor helped build criminal cases on teens by tracking their social media.

As the police department has come under increasing scrutiny for the way it tracks information in its controversial gang database, which the department admits contains the names of hundreds of minors (some as young as 12), Shea’s youth initiative appears to have the potential to help the department further track young people. This should be noted by both youth and privacy advocates.

New York City’s young people need expanded access to facilities and community spaces as well as more opportunities to connect to resources. However, they shouldn’t have to go through law enforcement to get them. And even for so-called “at-risk” youth or those involved in the criminal justice system, using prosecutors and police to deter violence is not the solution.

In a report on gang policing I co-wrote last year through Brooklyn College, we noted that New York City used to deploy large numbers of street workers to try to connect with young people, including those involved in gangs, to try to encourage them to reduce violent conflicts and steer them towards education and employment. By the 1970’s, the city created a “Roundtable of Youth” under Mayor Lindsay that met regularly at Gracie Mansion to express youth concerns and attempt to integrate street involved youth into productive problem solving discussions.

These efforts, led by social workers, not cops, were much more successful in deterring youth or gang crime than enforcement-heavy efforts in cities like Los Angeles in the 90’s, or Chicago today. There is a real danger in allowing the NYPD, which itself boasts about being in an era of “big data,” where it vacuums up endless information about us, to position itself as gatekeeper to youth services.

Instead of allowing cops to define the problems, and therefore solutions, to issues with youth crime, we should take a page from the past and drastically reinvest in youth with non-police programs that uplift the community from the ground up.

Josmar Trujillo is a community activist and writer.