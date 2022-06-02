Top Posts
Las redes y las campañas
Navigating Social Media and the Race for Office
Navegando por las redes sociales y la carrera por el cargo
Navigating Social Media and the Race for Office
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Voters and political analysts say incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul plays it safe on social media, Jumaane Williams seems disengaged from his campaign, and Tom Suozzi comes off as inauthentic.
Most candidates and elected officials have social media accounts. But interacting with voters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms is tricky. Engagement can quickly turn counterproductive, with responses from unfriendly quarters dominating the discourse. Feedback can be rapid-fire and furious, with commenters venting unrelated frustrations and displeasure with candidates’ views, often in downright ugly ways.
Political analyst Eli Valentín says Hochul takes a page from Mayor Eric Adams’ social media strategy, particularly on Twitter. Her views, similar to Adams, are more centrist than many left-leaning New York City Democrats.
She is typically “on message” and offers little in the way of one-on-one engagement on all her social media accounts, said Valentín. “Twitter—and I’m saying this anecdotally—seems to be more progressive,” he said. “And in the case of Adams, his team saw that engagement on social media does not necessarily translate into votes.”
In fact, Hochul draws fire—and ugly comments—with neutral and even compassionate posts. When tweeting that New York State Police would set up a family unification site for those separated from loved ones in the wake of the Buffalo shooting, some commenters declared the shooting her fault, while others delved into even darker areas.
While Facebook skews to older and possibly more conservative crowds, Hochul finds herself under attack there as well. When posting that flags would fly at half-staff for the Buffalo shooting victims, few commenters showed support or even respect for the dead. Instead, many used it as a platform for their own vitriol.
Yet hate speech doesn’t deter actual supporters. When Hochul first ran for Lieutenant Governor, she crossed paths with Washington Heights resident Elizabeth Lorris Ritter. “I was just really impressed with her; her practicality, her smarts, her hard work,” Ritter said. “Last time around, I voted for Jumaane [Williams] for Lieutenant Governor, and then I wrote in Kathy Hochul for Governor.”
Yet Hochul’s middle-of-the-road approach frustrates more progressive voters. Washington Heights resident and social media strategist Led Black said he’s been waiting for Hochul to show more fire.
“We really need to be talking to about what’s happening in this country, with democracy and Roe v. Wade. These are not things you can gloss over,” he said. “But after the Roe v. Wade thing, I saw a spark I hadn’t seen, because she really got, ‘Oh, shit, we’re under attack. This is real.’ I’m waiting for [more of] that urgency from her.’”
When it comes to Hochul’s second pick for Lieutenant Governor, some voters profess to not care whether he is Latino, but identifies as African American and Cape Verdean. “I also happen to like Antonio Delgado,” said Ritter. “I think he is smart, interested, thoughtful, and competent.”
Anthony Rivieccio, of the Northwest Bronx Democrats, said that his own organization doesn’t care whether or not Delgado is Hispanic. “However, for many people in the Bronx, it does matter,” he said.
Not everyone agrees.
“I think it’s really an insult to Latinos,” said Valentín. “This is the irony of the plight of Latinos in New York, and that is, here we are, that we have someone with a Latino name, close to the top of the ballot, that is not Latino,” he said. “If the Governor really wanted to take the Latino community seriously, I thought she should have considered someone from New York City, because it would have provided a slate with a more regional balance, rather than two from Upstate. But also, the fact is that 75 percent of Latino voters in New York State are in the five boroughs in New York City.”
The Lieutenant Governor candidate who is having a notable social media rise is Williams’ running mate, Ana María Archila. Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Archila was the co-executive director of Make the Road New York (MRNY), and famously challenged then-Sen. Jeff Flake over his support for conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Her social media posts and videos are in both English and Spanish. Most recently, she has been spearheading and attending rallies, speaking out against the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.
She has stirred the online wrath of right-wing conservatives, with comments denouncing her for being an immigrant and her liberal views. While many comments veer solidly into hate speech, Valentín noted, “Tweets don’t vote.”
In actual voter circles, she appears to outshine her running mate. Williams is active on social media, but isn’t making the same impact as Archila or his opponents. “Something’s off,” said Valentín. “There’s a lack of energy. Those that are supporting him, they tend to be pretty effective organizers on the ground. But I think, in his case, there’s still not enough energy.”
“I’ve actually seen very little of his campaign.” Ritter said. While she supported Williams for Public Advocate, she doesn’t think he has enough experience to be Governor. “Public Advocate of New York City is a relatively small gig. New York is a very big state and I think Jumaane does not really understand what the rest of the state is like,” she said. “If you’re ready to be governor, you have to be governor of the whole state, not just the people who voted for you. I don’t see him being able to do that.”
Both Valentín and Rivieccio say Archila’s rising popularity could lead to a split ticket—with Hochul a likely winner and Archila taking the Lieutenant Governor spot. “One can argue that the Lieutenant Governor under the state constitution has little to no power,” Valentín said. “But the optics of that would be really bad—to have your pick for Lieutenant Governor lose an election.”
“At the end of the day, people are not going to vote [entire] slates,” said Rivieccio. “Which is why I think you will see surprises all throughout New York State.”
Unlike the two other candidates, Tom Suozzi, a Democratic Congressman challenging Hochul, frequently appears on social media with his running mate, Diana Reyna.
Reyna served as Brooklyn Deputy Borough President under Eric Adams. She was the first woman of Dominican descent elected to City Council, representing Bushwick and Williamsburg. Married to a NYPD lieutenant, Reyna is a Democrat whose political philosophy aligns with her running mate. Her social media content is fairly conservative, and she frequently retweets Suozzi. But she does take aim at Hochul, condemning her choice of Delgado.
Suozzi and Reyna frequently campaign with each other, criss-crossing the entire state. Unlike Archila and Williams, they are clearly a team on social media as they visit diners and hold town halls together. When visiting a Washington Heights bodega, they both speak Spanish. Clearly in Suozzi’s corner, she is the asset that Hochul sorely lacks.
Still, Black dismisses Suozzi as “the Republican” in the race. But Rivieccio says speaking Spanish matters. “I think it matters that he’s trying,” he said.
However, Rivieccio does view Suozzi’s campaign as regressive, harking back to an era when crime was higher, and the government’s response was less nuanced. “Basically, he’s trying to capture people between the ages of 40 and 60, and remind them that crime was bad in the Bronx in the 70’s,” he said. “He’s running a campaign of fear slash common sense, and I think it does [resonate] to people over 40, 50 years old. And the older we get, the more probable we are to vote,” he said.
Some Northern Manhattan voters say Suozzi’s campaign is at variance to what he actually believes. “The way he is weirdly going to the right on this law-and-order thing, [which] some people find appealing…he’s going after Hochul for being soft on the whole bail reform thing—and he’s factually wrong,” said Ritter.
“If he went after her in a factual and authentic way that played to what his actual values are, or were up until three months ago, that would be one thing. But it’s like he’s the candidate who’s been packaged by a bunch of marketing people [telling him] here’s the way you should poke her in the nose to get this demographic of people.”
“We deserve better than that,” she said. “He’s a smart and competent guy. If he leaned into what he actually believed in, and what he has accomplished in his career so far—in local government and in Congress—I would think more of him than I do.”
Las redes y las campañas
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Votantes y analistas políticos afirman que la actual gobernadora, Kathy Hochul, juega a lo seguro en las redes sociales, que Jumanne Williams parece desvinculado de su campaña y que Tom Suozzi parece poco auténtico.
La mayoría de los candidatos y funcionarios tienen cuentas en redes sociales, pero interactuar con los votantes en Twitter, Facebook, Instagram y otras plataformas es complicado: la interacción puede volverse rápidamente contraproducente, ya que las respuestas de sectores poco amistosos dominan el discurso. Las reacciones son rápidas y furiosas, y los comentaristas expresan sus frustraciones y su descontento con los puntos de vista de los candidatos, a menudo de forma muy desagradable.
El analista político Eli Valentín dice que Hochul sigue la estrategia del alcalde Eric Adams en redes sociales, especialmente en Twitter. Sus puntos de vista, similares a los de Adams, son más centristas que los de muchos demócratas neoyorquinos de izquierda.
Suele estar “en el mensaje” y ofrece poca interacción individual en sus cuentas de redes sociales, dijo Valentín. “Twitter -y lo digo anecdóticamente- parece ser más progresista”, señaló. “Y en el caso de Adams, su equipo vio que la participación en las redes sociales no se traduce necesariamente en votos”.
De hecho, Hochul provoca críticas -y comentarios desagradables- con publicaciones neutrales e incluso compasivas. Cuando tuiteó que la policía del estado de Nueva York instalaría un sitio de unificación familiar para quienes estuvieran separados de sus seres queridos tras el tiroteo de Búfalo, algunos comentaristas declararon que el tiroteo había sido culpa suya, mientras que otros se adentraron en zonas aún más oscuras.
Aunque Facebook se inclina hacia un público de mayor edad y posiblemente más conservador, Hochul también se ve atacada en esa red. Cuando publicó que las banderas ondearían a media asta por las víctimas del tiroteo de Búfalo, pocos comentarios mostraron apoyo o incluso respeto por los muertos. En cambio, muchos utilizaron la noticia como una plataforma para su propio resentimiento.
Sin embargo, el discurso del odio no disuade a los verdaderos partidarios. Cuando Hochul se postuló por primera vez para vicegobernadora, se cruzó con la residente de Washington Heights Elizabeth Lorris Ritter. “Me impresionó mucho su sentido práctico, su inteligencia y su trabajo”, dijo Ritter. “La última vez, voté por Jumanne [Williams] para vicegobernador, y luego voté por Kathy Hochul para gobernadora”.
Sin embargo, el enfoque intermedio de Hochul frustra a los votantes más progresistas. Led Black, residente de Washington Heights y estratega de medios sociales, dijo que ha estado esperando que Hochul muestre una actitud más firme.
“Tenemos que hablar de lo que está ocurriendo en este país, con la democracia y el caso Roe vs. Wade. No son cosas que se puedan pasar por alto”, dijo. “Después del asunto de Roe vs. Wade, noté una chispa que no había visto, porque ella realmente entendió: ‘¡oh, diablos, estamos bajo ataque. Esto es real!’ Estoy esperando [más de] ese apremio de su parte”.
En cuanto a la segunda elección de Hochul para vicegobernador, a algunos votantes les da igual que sea latino, pero se identifica como afroamericano y caboverdiano. “También me gusta Antonio Delgado”, dijo Ritter. “Creo que es inteligente, interesado, reflexivo y competente”.
Anthony Rivieccio, de los Demócratas del Noroeste del Bronx, dijo que a su organización no le importa si Delgado es o no hispano. “Sin embargo, para mucha gente del Bronx, sí importa”, dijo.
No todos están de acuerdo.
“Creo que es realmente un insulto a los latinos”, dijo Valentín. “Esta es la ironía de la situación de los latinos en Nueva York, y es que aquí tenemos a alguien con un nombre latino, cerca de la cima de la boleta, que no es latino”, comentó. “Si la gobernadora realmente quería tomarse en serio a la comunidad latina, creo que debería haber considerado a alguien de la ciudad de Nueva York, porque habría proporcionado a la candidatura un equilibrio más regional, en lugar de dos del norte del estado. Pero además, el hecho es que el 75% de los votantes latinos del estado de Nueva York están en los cinco condados de la ciudad de Nueva York”.
La candidata a vicegobernadora que está teniendo un notable ascenso en las redes sociales es la compañera de fórmula de Jumaane Williams, Ana María Archila. Originaria de Bogotá, Colombia, Archila fue la codirectora ejecutiva de Make the Road Nueva York, y fue famosa por desafiar al entonces senador Jeff Flake por su apoyo al juez conservador Brett Kavanaugh.
Sus publicaciones y vídeos están en inglés y en español. Recientemente, ha encabezado y asistido a mítines en los que se ha manifestado en contra del proyecto de opinión filtrado de la Corte Suprema sobre el caso Roe vs. Wade.
Esto despierta la ira de los conservadores de la derecha, con comentarios que la critican por ser inmigrante y por sus opiniones liberales. Aunque muchos comentarios viran hacia la incitación al odio, Valentín señaló que “los tuits no votan”.
En los círculos de votantes reales, parece eclipsar a su compañero de fórmula. Williams es activo en redes sociales, pero no tiene el mismo impacto que Archila o sus oponentes. “Algo falla”, dijo Valentín. “Hay una falta de energía. Los que le apoyan suelen ser organizadores bastante eficaces sobre el terreno. Pero creo que, en su caso, todavía no hay suficiente energía”.
“En realidad he visto muy poco de su campaña”. dijo Ritter. Aunque apoyó a Williams para defensor público, no cree que tenga suficiente experiencia para ser gobernador. “Ser defensor público de la ciudad de Nueva York es un trabajo relativamente pequeño. Nueva York es un estado muy grande y creo que Jumaane no entiende realmente cómo es el resto del estado”, dijo. “Si está preparado para ser gobernador, tiene que serlo de todo el estado, no sólo de la gente que le ha votado. No lo veo capaz de hacerlo”.
Tanto Valentín como Rivieccio dicen que la creciente popularidad de Archila podría llevar a una candidatura dividida, con Hochul como probable ganadora y Archila ocupando el puesto de vicegobernadora. “Se puede argumentar que el vicegobernador, según la constitución del estado, tiene poco o ningún poder”, dijo Valentín. “Pero la óptica de eso sería realmente mala: que tu elección para vicegobernador pierda una elección”.
“A fin de cuentas, la gente no va a votar candidaturas [completas]”, dijo Rivieccio. “Por eso creo que se verán sorpresas en todo el estado de Nueva York”.
A diferencia de los otros dos candidatos, Tom Suozzi, congresista demócrata que compite contra Hochul, aparece con frecuencia en las redes sociales con su compañera de fórmula, Diana Reyna.
Reyna fue vicepresidenta del condado de Brooklyn bajo el mandato de Eric Adams. Fue la primera mujer de origen dominicano elegida para el Concejo Municipal, en representación de Bushwick y Williamsburg. Casada con un teniente del NYPD, Reyna es una demócrata cuya filosofía política coincide con la de su compañero de fórmula. El contenido de las redes sociales de Reyna es bastante conservador y con frecuencia retuitea a Suozzi. Pero ataca a Hochul, por ejemplo, condenando su elección de Delgado.
Suozzi y Reyna suelen hacer campaña juntos, recorriendo todo el estado. A diferencia de Archila y Williams, son claramente un equipo en redes sociales, ya que visitan comedores y celebran asambleas municipales juntos. Durante una visita a una bodega de Washington Heights, ambos hablaron español. En la esquina de Suozzi, claramente, ella es el activo del que Hochul carece.
Aun así, Black descarta a Suozzi como “el republicano” en la contienda. Pero Rivieccio dice que hablar español es importante. “Creo que es importante que lo está intentando”, dijo.
Sin embargo, Rivieccio considera que la campaña de Suozzi es regresiva, pues remite a una época en la que la delincuencia era mayor y la respuesta del gobierno era menos matizada. “Básicamente, está tratando de captar a las personas de entre 40 y 60 años, y recordarles que la delincuencia era mala en el Bronx en los años 70”, dijo. “Está llevando a cabo una campaña basada en el miedo y en el sentido común, y creo que sí [resuena] entre la gente de más de 40 o 50 años. Y cuanto más envejecemos, más probable es que votemos”, dijo.
Algunos votantes del norte de Manhattan dicen que la campaña de Suozzi está en desacuerdo con lo que realmente cree. “La forma en que se está derechizando en este asunto de la ley y el orden, [que] algunas personas encuentran atractiva… va contra Hochul por ser blanda en todo el asunto de la reforma de la fianza… y se equivoca en los hechos”, dijo Ritter.
“Si se dirigiera a ella de una manera objetiva y auténtica que reflejara sus valores reales, o los que tenía hasta hace tres meses, eso sería una cosa. Pero es como si fuera el candidato que ha sido empaquetado por un grupo de gente de marketing [diciéndole] esta es la forma en que debes atacarla para llegar a este sector demográfico de la gente”.
“Nos merecemos algo mejor que eso”, dijo. “Él es un tipo inteligente y competente. Si se inclinara por lo que realmente cree, y por lo que ha logrado en su carrera hasta ahora -en el gobierno local y en el Congreso-, pensaría más en él”.