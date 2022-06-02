Top Posts

Navigating Social Media and the Race for Office

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Gov. Kathy Hochul keeps posts straightforward.

Voters and political analysts say incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul plays it safe on social media, Jumaane Williams seems disengaged from his campaign, and Tom Suozzi comes off as inauthentic.

Most candidates and elected officials have social media accounts. But interacting with voters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms is tricky. Engagement can quickly turn counterproductive, with responses from unfriendly quarters dominating the discourse. Feedback can be rapid-fire and furious, with commenters venting unrelated frustrations and displeasure with candidates’ views, often in downright ugly ways.

Political analyst Eli Valentín says Hochul takes a page from Mayor Eric Adams’ social media strategy, particularly on Twitter. Her views, similar to Adams, are more centrist than many left-leaning New York City Democrats.

She is typically “on message” and offers little in the way of one-on-one engagement on all her social media accounts, said Valentín. “Twitter—and I’m saying this anecdotally—seems to be more progressive,” he said. “And in the case of Adams, his team saw that engagement on social media does not necessarily translate into votes.”

Antonio Delgado (center) has begun to campaign in earnest.

In fact, Hochul draws fire—and ugly comments—with neutral and even compassionate posts. When tweeting that New York State Police would set up a family unification site for those separated from loved ones in the wake of the Buffalo shooting, some commenters declared the shooting her fault, while others delved into even darker areas.

While Facebook skews to older and possibly more conservative crowds, Hochul finds herself under attack there as well. When posting that flags would fly at half-staff for the Buffalo shooting victims, few commenters showed support or even respect for the dead. Instead, many used it as a platform for their own vitriol.

Yet hate speech doesn’t deter actual supporters. When Hochul first ran for Lieutenant Governor, she crossed paths with Washington Heights resident Elizabeth Lorris Ritter. “I was just really impressed with her; her practicality, her smarts, her hard work,” Ritter said. “Last time around, I voted for Jumaane [Williams] for Lieutenant Governor, and then I wrote in Kathy Hochul for Governor.”

Yet Hochul’s middle-of-the-road approach frustrates more progressive voters. Washington Heights resident and social media strategist Led Black said he’s been waiting for Hochul to show more fire.

Ana María Archila (far right) is running for Lt. Governor, and maintains an animated online and in-person presence.

“We really need to be talking to about what’s happening in this country, with democracy and Roe v. Wade. These are not things you can gloss over,” he said. “But after the Roe v. Wade thing, I saw a spark I hadn’t seen, because she really got, ‘Oh, shit, we’re under attack. This is real.’ I’m waiting for [more of] that urgency from her.’”

When it comes to Hochul’s second pick for Lieutenant Governor, some voters profess to not care whether he is Latino, but identifies as African American and Cape Verdean. “I also happen to like Antonio Delgado,” said Ritter. “I think he is smart, interested, thoughtful, and competent.”

Anthony Rivieccio, of the Northwest Bronx Democrats, said that his own organization doesn’t care whether or not Delgado is Hispanic. “However, for many people in the Bronx, it does matter,” he said.

Not everyone agrees.

“I think it’s really an insult to Latinos,” said Valentín. “This is the irony of the plight of Latinos in New York, and that is, here we are, that we have someone with a Latino name, close to the top of the ballot, that is not Latino,” he said. “If the Governor really wanted to take the Latino community seriously, I thought she should have considered someone from New York City, because it would have provided a slate with a more regional balance, rather than two from Upstate. But also, the fact is that 75 percent of Latino voters in New York State are in the five boroughs in New York City.”

Some find Jumaane Williams’ engagement to be more low-key in this campaign cycle.

The Lieutenant Governor candidate who is having a notable social media rise is Williams’ running mate, Ana María Archila. Originally from Bogotá, Colombia, Archila was the co-executive director of Make the Road New York (MRNY), and famously challenged then-Sen. Jeff Flake over his support for conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Her social media posts and videos are in both English and Spanish. Most recently, she has been spearheading and attending rallies, speaking out against the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.

She has stirred the online wrath of right-wing conservatives, with comments denouncing her for being an immigrant and her liberal views. While many comments veer solidly into hate speech, Valentín noted, “Tweets don’t vote.”

In actual voter circles, she appears to outshine her running mate. Williams is active on social media, but isn’t making the same impact as Archila or his opponents. “Something’s off,” said Valentín. “There’s a lack of energy. Those that are supporting him, they tend to be pretty effective organizers on the ground. But I think, in his case, there’s still not enough energy.”

“I’ve actually seen very little of his campaign.” Ritter said. While she supported Williams for Public Advocate, she doesn’t think he has enough experience to be Governor. “Public Advocate of New York City is a relatively small gig. New York is a very big state and I think Jumaane does not really understand what the rest of the state is like,” she said. “If you’re ready to be governor, you have to be governor of the whole state, not just the people who voted for you. I don’t see him being able to do that.”

Archila travels frequently throughout the state solo.

Both Valentín and Rivieccio say Archila’s rising popularity could lead to a split ticket—with Hochul a likely winner and Archila taking the Lieutenant Governor spot. “One can argue that the Lieutenant Governor under the state constitution has little to no power,” Valentín said. “But the optics of that would be really bad—to have your pick for Lieutenant Governor lose an election.”

“At the end of the day, people are not going to vote [entire] slates,” said Rivieccio. “Which is why I think you will see surprises all throughout New York State.”

Unlike the two other candidates, Tom Suozzi, a Democratic Congressman challenging Hochul, frequently appears on social media with his running mate, Diana Reyna.

Tom Suozzi and Diana Reyna frequently campaign together, in person and online.

Reyna served as Brooklyn Deputy Borough President under Eric Adams. She was the first woman of Dominican descent elected to City Council, representing Bushwick and Williamsburg. Married to a NYPD lieutenant, Reyna is a Democrat whose political philosophy aligns with her running mate. Her social media content is fairly conservative, and she frequently retweets Suozzi. But she does take aim at Hochul, condemning her choice of Delgado.

Suozzi and Reyna frequently campaign with each other, criss-crossing the entire state. Unlike Archila and Williams, they are clearly a team on social media as they visit diners and hold town halls together. When visiting a Washington Heights bodega, they both speak Spanish. Clearly in Suozzi’s corner, she is the asset that Hochul sorely lacks.

Still, Black dismisses Suozzi as “the Republican” in the race. But Rivieccio says speaking Spanish matters. “I think it matters that he’s trying,” he said.

However, Rivieccio does view Suozzi’s campaign as regressive, harking back to an era when crime was higher, and the government’s response was less nuanced. “Basically, he’s trying to capture people between the ages of 40 and 60, and remind them that crime was bad in the Bronx in the 70’s,” he said. “He’s running a campaign of fear slash common sense, and I think it does [resonate] to people over 40, 50 years old. And the older we get, the more probable we are to vote,” he said.

Suozzi and Reyna frequently post online in Spanish.

Some Northern Manhattan voters say Suozzi’s campaign is at variance to what he actually believes. “The way he is weirdly going to the right on this law-and-order thing, [which] some people find appealing…he’s going after Hochul for being soft on the whole bail reform thing—and he’s factually wrong,” said Ritter.

“If he went after her in a factual and authentic way that played to what his actual values are, or were up until three months ago, that would be one thing. But it’s like he’s the candidate who’s been packaged by a bunch of marketing people [telling him] here’s the way you should poke her in the nose to get this demographic of people.”

“We deserve better than that,” she said. “He’s a smart and competent guy. If he leaned into what he actually believed in, and what he has accomplished in his career so far—in local government and in Congress—I would think more of him than I do.”