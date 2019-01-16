- English
- Español
Tools to fight trafficking
By Gregg McQueen
Nearly 3,000 city youth were identified as either trafficked or at-risk for trafficking in 2017.
More than a third were under the age of 19.
A new initiative by the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) – unveiled to mark Human Trafficking Awareness Month – seeks to more effectively recognize and address the issues faced by youths in peril.
The agency has developed new trafficking prevention toolkits, and the 40-page booklet will be distributed to 5,000 child welfare professionals within ACS and its contract agencies. The guide provides detailed information on how to best recognize signs of possible child sex trafficking; how traffickers target specific youth; and how to prevent exploitation and provide interventions for trafficked youth when safe to do so.
The training toolkit was announced by ACS Commissioner David A. Hansell at a press conference on January 11.
“We’re making sure that we connect with our ACS staff that work with kids, but also our many provider agencies that work with those young people so they understand how to spot the signs of human trafficking, and what to do when they do spot it,” said Hansell.
“We want to prevent it from happening wherever possible, but also intervene with the survivors to help address the trauma,” he said.
Human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation, selling or buying of people for various forms of exploitation, including labor and sexual exploitation.
The toolkits represent the latest in an enhanced effort by ACS to help reduce child trafficking. Last year, ACS trained over 2,500 individuals across New York City on how to prevent child sex trafficking, including teachers, clinicians, and nonprofit service providers.
“It’s up to us to educate, to empower those on the front lines of protecting our children,” said Cecile Noel, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic Violence and Gender-based Violence. “These toolkits will not only strengthen the city’s responses to child sex trafficking, it could potentially save lives.”
“Young people who have been involved in the child welfare system, or the juvenile justice system, they are particularly susceptible to human trafficking,” Hansell said. Others at risk include homeless, runaway, and LGBT youth.
Selina Higgins, Executive Director of ACS’ Office of Child Trafficking Prevention and Policy, noted that exact statistics on how many trafficked children are in New York City are not available.
“We can never get a concrete number of how many people have been trafficked because many of them don’t disclose,” she said.
She said all trafficking victims suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and many other ailments.
“We are working to either prevent them from entering the life, or getting them out of the life,” Higgins remarked.Child Protective Specialists receive training on how to identify and intervene in cases where there is suspected trafficking. Frontline workers are then able to monitor at-risk and trafficked youth and connect them to appropriate supportive services through partner agencies.
“There’s no one solution that’s best to help everybody,” said Higgins. “It all depends on the situation they’re in.”
Hansell said that ACS has also launched a program to provide free tattoo removal young people involved in trafficking or gangs.
“We know that trafficked and gang-involved youth are often branded with exploiter or gang symbols,” he said. “And you could imagine the trauma around those tattoos can be immense, as they are permanent reminders of the violence and exploitation that a young person has suffered.”
For more information, please visit nyc.gov/acs or call 311.
If you or someone you know might be a victim of human trafficking, call the NYPD Human Trafficking Hotline at 646.610.7272.
Herramientas para combatir el tráfico
Por Gregg McQueenEn 2017, se identificaron a casi 3,000 jóvenes de la ciudad como traficados o en riesgo de tráfico.
Más de un tercio eran menores de 19 años.
Una nueva iniciativa de la Administración de Servicios Infantiles (ACS, por sus siglas en inglés), revelada para conmemorar el Mes de Concientización sobre la Trata de Personas, busca reconocer y enfrentar de forma más eficaz los problemas que enfrentan los jóvenes en peligro.
La agencia ha desarrollado nuevos kits de herramientas de prevención del tráfico y el folleto de 40 páginas se distribuirá a 5,000 profesionales de bienestar infantil dentro de ACS y sus agencias contratadas. La guía proporciona información detallada sobre cómo reconocer mejor los signos de un posible tráfico sexual infantil; cómo los traficantes se dirigen a jóvenes específicos; y cómo prevenir la explotación y proporcionar intervenciones para los jóvenes víctimas de trata cuando sea seguro hacerlo.
El conjunto de herramientas de capacitación fue anunciado por el comisionado de ACS, David A. Hansell, en una conferencia de prensa el 11 de enero.
“Nos aseguramos de conectarnos con nuestro personal de ACS que trabaja con niños, pero también con nuestras muchas agencias proveedoras que trabajan con esos jóvenes para que comprendan cómo detectar los signos de la trata de personas y qué hacer al detectarlos”, dijo Hansell.
“Queremos evitar que suceda siempre que sea posible, pero también intervenir con los sobrevivientes para ayudar a enfrentar el trauma”, dijo.
La trata de personas implica el reclutamiento, transporte, venta o compra de personas para diversas formas de explotación, incluida la laboral y sexual.
Los kits de herramientas representan lo más reciente en un esfuerzo mejorado de ACS para ayudar a reducir el tráfico infantil. El año pasado, ACS capacitó a más de 2,500 personas en toda la ciudad de Nueva York sobre cómo prevenir el tráfico sexual infantil, incluidos maestros, médicos y proveedores de servicios sin fines de lucro.
“Depende de nosotros educar u capacitar a los que están a la vanguardia de la protección de nuestros niños”, dijo Cecile Noel, comisionada de la Oficina del alcalde para poner fin a la violencia doméstica y de género. “Estos kits de herramientas no solo fortalecerán las respuestas de la ciudad al tráfico sexual infantil, sino que podrían salvar vidas”.
“Los jóvenes que han estado involucrados en el sistema de bienestar infantil, o el sistema de justicia juvenil, son particularmente susceptibles a la trata de personas”, dijo Hansell. Otros en riesgo incluyen jóvenes sin hogar, fugitivos y LGBT.
Selina Higgins, directora ejecutiva de la Oficina de Prevención y Políticas de Tráfico Infantil de ACS, señaló que no se dispone de estadísticas exactas sobre cuántos niños víctimas de tráfico infantil hay en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Nunca podemos obtener una cantidad concreta de cuántas personas han sido objeto de trata porque muchas de ellas no lo revelan”, dijo.
Explicó que todas las víctimas de trata de personas sufren de trastorno de estrés postraumático (TEPT) y muchas otras enfermedades.
“Estamos trabajando para evitar que entren en esa vida o para sacarlos de ella “, comentó Higgins.
Especialistas en Protección Infantil reciben capacitación sobre cómo identificar e intervenir en los casos en los que se sospecha de trata. Los trabajadores de primera línea pueden monitorear a los jóvenes en riesgo y traficados, y conectarlos con los servicios de apoyo adecuados a través de las agencias asociadas.
“No hay una única solución que sea la mejor para ayudar a todos”, dijo Higgins. “Todo depende de la situación en la que se encuentren”.
Hansell dijo que la ACS también ha lanzado un programa para proporcionar a los jóvenes involucrados en el tráfico o las pandillas, la eliminación de tatuajes de forma gratuita.
“Sabemos que los jóvenes víctimas de la trata y los involucrados en pandillas a menudo están marcados con símbolos de pandillas o de los explotadores”, dijo. “Y se pueden imaginar que el trauma en torno a esos tatuajes puede ser inmenso, ya que son recordatorios permanentes de la violencia y la explotación que ha sufrido una persona joven”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite nyc.gov/acs o llame al 311.
Si usted o alguien que conoce puede ser víctima de trata de personas, llame a la línea directa de Trata de Personas del NYPD al 646.610.7272.