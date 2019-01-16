Tools to fight trafficking

By Gregg McQueen

Nearly 3,000 city youth were identified as either trafficked or at-risk for trafficking in 2017.

More than a third were under the age of 19.

A new initiative by the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) – unveiled to mark Human Trafficking Awareness Month – seeks to more effectively recognize and address the issues faced by youths in peril.

The agency has developed new trafficking prevention toolkits, and the 40-page booklet will be distributed to 5,000 child welfare professionals within ACS and its contract agencies. The guide provides detailed information on how to best recognize signs of possible child sex trafficking; how traffickers target specific youth; and how to prevent exploitation and provide interventions for trafficked youth when safe to do so.

The training toolkit was announced by ACS Commissioner David A. Hansell at a press conference on January 11.

“We’re making sure that we connect with our ACS staff that work with kids, but also our many provider agencies that work with those young people so they understand how to spot the signs of human trafficking, and what to do when they do spot it,” said Hansell.

“We want to prevent it from happening wherever possible, but also intervene with the survivors to help address the trauma,” he said.

Human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation, selling or buying of people for various forms of exploitation, including labor and sexual exploitation.

The toolkits represent the latest in an enhanced effort by ACS to help reduce child trafficking. Last year, ACS trained over 2,500 individuals across New York City on how to prevent child sex trafficking, including teachers, clinicians, and nonprofit service providers.

“It’s up to us to educate, to empower those on the front lines of protecting our children,” said Cecile Noel, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic Violence and Gender-based Violence. “These toolkits will not only strengthen the city’s responses to child sex trafficking, it could potentially save lives.”

“Young people who have been involved in the child welfare system, or the juvenile justice system, they are particularly susceptible to human trafficking,” Hansell said. Others at risk include homeless, runaway, and LGBT youth.

Selina Higgins, Executive Director of ACS’ Office of Child Trafficking Prevention and Policy, noted that exact statistics on how many trafficked children are in New York City are not available.

“We can never get a concrete number of how many people have been trafficked because many of them don’t disclose,” she said.

She said all trafficking victims suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and many other ailments.

“We are working to either prevent them from entering the life, or getting them out of the life,” Higgins remarked.

Child Protective Specialists receive training on how to identify and intervene in cases where there is suspected trafficking. Frontline workers are then able to monitor at-risk and trafficked youth and connect them to appropriate supportive services through partner agencies.

“There’s no one solution that’s best to help everybody,” said Higgins. “It all depends on the situation they’re in.”

Hansell said that ACS has also launched a program to provide free tattoo removal young people involved in trafficking or gangs.

“We know that trafficked and gang-involved youth are often branded with exploiter or gang symbols,” he said. “And you could imagine the trauma around those tattoos can be immense, as they are permanent reminders of the violence and exploitation that a young person has suffered.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/acs or call 311.

If you or someone you know might be a victim of human trafficking, call the NYPD Human Trafficking Hotline at 646.610.7272.