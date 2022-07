Too many NY’ers lack high-speed internet access: DiNapoli

Coming up blank.

Still no connection.

New York State’s broadband program has fallen short of its goal to bring universal internet access to New Yorkers.

A new audit released by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli found that “poor planning and execution” has hindered access to high-speed broadband service for thousands of New Yorkers.

“Moreover, equity remains an issue, with Black and Hispanic households in New York being less likely to have a subscription than white households,” stated the report.

Launched in 2015, Empire State Development (ESD)’s New NY Broadband Program was created to make high-speed broadband service “universal” in all but the most remote areas of the state by 2018. The $735 million initiative was intended to bring internet speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) to more than 255,000 unserved and underserved households.

According to an audit released by DiNapoli on July 1, more than 14,000 of those households had not received access to service as of March 2021.

Due to delays, more than half of the program’s 126 projects were delayed by as long as 48 months, the audit found. And although many households were connected, many still were not by the announced 2018 completion deadline.

In addition, the audit found that nearly one-third of the households that the program connected to broadband — 78,690 households in remote areas — were given broadband access using satellite technology, which has a maximum download speed of 25 Mbps and whose signal can be weakened by rain or snow.

“The New NY Broadband Program did not meet its goal to close the internet gap because of poor planning and execution,” DiNapoli said. “As my office’s audit found, the program took years longer than promised and supplied many communities with slow, satellite-based internet that is inadequate for today’s needs.”

According to the audit, nine projects started under the ESD program still await completion, including four affecting 12,400 households that won’t have access until December 2022.

The $735 million initiative was intended to bring high-speed internet speed to more than 255,000 unserved and underserved households.

“The Covid-19 pandemic further exposed that high-speed broadband remains unavailable and/or too costly for many New Yorkers,” the auditors wrote. “Moreover, equity remains an issue, with Black and Hispanic households in New York being less likely to have a subscription than white households.”

“During the pandemic, many New Yorkers were forced to rely on the internet to work, attend school and medical appointments, and connect with family and friends from their homes. These activities are not possible without reliable high-speed internet,” the report said.

“The [program] did not meet its goal to close the internet gap because of poor planning and execution,” said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

In addition, the report said that estimates reported by the state’s Broadband Program Office (BPO) on the percentage of New Yorkers with high-speed internet were overstated, as they were based on flawed data from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“The FCC relies on self-reported information from Internet service providers (ISPs) regarding where they have completed access,” auditors wrote. “But ISPs may report that an entire census block is served by broadband even if it only offers a connection of 25 Mbps service to one location on that block. In remote areas, a census block can encompass hundreds of square miles. As a result, BPO’s estimate that 98.95 percent of New York has access to high-speed broadband internet is an overstatement.”

DiNapoli’s audit recommended that ESD and the state’s BPO:

Work with ISPs to complete outstanding projects as soon as possible;

Use a disclaimer when reporting the percentage of broadband availability in the state to reflect limitations in the data’s accuracy;

Ensure that future state-funded projects are based on accurate broadband availability data and that technologies that provide high-speed, reliable internet are used.

More than 14,000 households had not received access to service as of March 2021.

The audit noted that Governor Kathy Hochul launched a new program in 2022 to improve broadband access throughout the state.

“The state is now embarking on another effort to provide all New Yorkers with broadband access called ConnectALL,” DiNapoli said, “and it is my hope it learns from the issues we found in this audit so they are not repeated.”

The full audit can be found at bit.ly/3AdLtJU.