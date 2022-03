“Together we will win”

Nail salon workers press forward

By Sherry Mazzocchi

“We saw a future for ourselves in the industry,” said nail salon worker and organizer Sweta Thakali.

Sweta Thakali has worked in Manhattan nail salons for 12 years. The work is unstable and it’s difficult to earn a sustainable income.

“We work through breaks and can’t even stop for lunch,” she said. “Out of 100 salons, not even 10 are following the law.”

State law mandates a $15 an hour wage for nail salon workers in New York City, Long Island and Westchester (and $13.50 elsewhere), yet workers like Thakali say wage theft is rampant.

Thakali is a member of Adhikaar, a non profit group within the Nepali-speaking community that promotes human rights and social justice. Adhikaar, along with the NY Healthy Nail Salons Coalition (NYHNSC), have teamed up with elected officials to craft new legislation protecting salon worker rights. The NYHNSC was created in 2014 to address the inequities within the nail salon industry.

The conference was held virtually.

New York State has roughly 5700 nail salons, mostly staffed by women of color and immigrants. Health and safety risks are common. “Necessary PPE (personal protective equipment) like masks and gloves are not guaranteed at work. Additionally, we are exposed to chemicals all day. I know many who suffer from skin, respiratory, reproductive and other health problems brought on from work,” Thakali said through a translator at a February 24th roundtable on nail salon workers’ rights.

The bill, The Nail Salon Minimum Standards Council Act, is designed to gather input from all the stakeholders by creating a nail salon industry council, comprised of workers, employers, government officials and even economic advisors.

Together, they would analyze the industry in a thorough way, said State Assemblymember Harry Bronson, and make sure all voices are heard. “This is going to be a win for everybody in the industry,” he said. “That sector, multi-stakeholder approach is the way we’re going to come up with the best solution.”

Bronson, along with State Senator Jessica Ramos, introduced the bill. “Everybody knows I love to get my nails done. But I want that person—who is certified, who is an artist in my opinion—to be paid living wages,” Ramos said. “I want to emphasize how important it is that we’re trying to rebuild a post-pandemic economic recovery that truly does recognize racial and social justice.”

The bill is similar to California legislation introduced by State Assemblyman Ash Kalra. The Fast Recovery Act addresses poor working conditions in various low wage industries, particularly fast-food restaurants. “Fast food work is notorious for violations like wage theft, violence, sexual harassment and other poor workplace safety practices,” Kalra said.

The sector-based legislative model can be adapted to other industries where workers are traditionally isolated and unempowered, such as domestic workers or garment workers who work on a by-piece rate.

Including low wage and frontline workers in the regulatory process can result in transformative change, Kalra said. “With workers in the driver’s seat, we can bring more dignity, stability and accountability to these growing service industries.”

The sector-based process will deliver a change in who gets heard, what rules are put in place, and how they are enforced, added Julie Kelly, General Manager of Workers United New York and New Jersey.

She said currently there is little to no enforcement of the $15 an hour minimum wage. Salon shops are usually small, often family-owned businesses, which make it difficult for workers to organize. Wage theft claims are typically filed on a case-by-case business and have little overall effect on the industry as a whole. “There’s no way to enforce the laws in a complete way,” Kelly said.

“Wage theft continues,” she added. “We are very proud of a $15 minimum wage, but you can say you’re paying you’re paying somebody $100 an hour and steal $99 of it and they are only bringing home a dollar.”

Daisy Chung, Director of NY Healthy Nail Salons Coalition, lauded the measure. She said “The New York and California bills are part of this emerging strategy in the labor movement to more effectively address the poor working conditions and declining standards in low wage industries.”

Others see the multi-sector approach to legislation as the solution to larger scale issues. “Workers are in crisis in the United States,” said Kate Andreas of Columbia Law School. “A big part of the problem is that federal labor law is broken.” Labor laws don’t recognize the voices of workers, she said. Instead, workers must organize on a site-by-site basis, typically facing intense opposition that include illegal tactics.

Millions of workers are excluded from basic protections. Federal laws, she added, offer minimal protections and don’t take into account the wide array of conditions in different sectors. “Ultimately millions of workers are left without power and protection,” she said.

Other industrial democracies take a different approach, she said, requiring conditions be negotiated with input from workers on a sector-by-sector basis and then extended to all workers. This, in turn, improves working conditions and increase wages. “It avoids a race to the bottom which harms small business as well as workers,” Andreas said.

Thakali, along with other nail technicians, was part of the team that wrote the Nail Salon Minimum Standards Council Act. “So many other nail technicians, including myself, have spent years investing in the nail salon industry,” said Thakali. “We invested because we saw a future for ourselves in the industry. That’s why as workers we have to protect ourselves, improve the industry and come to the table with employers to build our future and bring change,” she said. “Together we will win.”

