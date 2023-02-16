To serve others
Servir a otros
Over 40 thousand asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since last year, many of them from Latin America.
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York is helping to respond to the critical needs presented by the recently arrived.
“Our agencies have become first-stop places where people go when they need food. In addition, we support parishes that have established welcome centers for immigrants,” said Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities. “We are responding to this new wave of migrants who are now making New York City their home.”
Catholic Charities oversees many facilities serving migrants, and many are able to help migrants who can’t speak English. Most of their sites have bilingual staff, as their pantries are located in communities with large Latino populations. “We recognize the vitality and importance of the diverse Latino communities that make New York vibrant,” Sullivan said. “Our services are in all of those communities, and we have been very attentive to make sure we are capable of communicating in Spanish.”
As the season of Lent approaches, the Archdiocese of New York is asking the larger community to pitch in.
Catholic Charities will be hosting a special day of food distribution on February 22 at St. Cecilia Pantry, located at 125 East 105th Street, New York, NY 10029. The pantry event starts at 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. This event is an opportunity for the community to join together in supporting those who are struggling and to make a positive impact through acts of kindness and generosity.
Catholic Charities supports a network of 40 food pantries in the New York area with a staff of 200 volunteers. These pantries provide five to six million meals to those in need per year. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, they ramped up their efforts to provide over 11 million meals.
Today, Catholic Charities is providing relief for a migrant crisis that emerges as inflation and rising prices affect all across the city. “Whatever funds people have available for food are not going as far. More and more people are turning to our food pantries for help,” noted Sullivan.
The Archdiocese of New York invites all people of good will to help those in need. As the season of Lent begins on February 22, Ash Wednesday, everyone is welcome to the different programs and activities that will take place across all parishes of the Archdiocese.
To donate, volunteer or seek assistance, please visit catholiccharitiesny.org for more information.
Más de 40 mil solicitantes de asilo han llegado a la ciudad de Nueva York desde el año pasado, muchos de ellos procedentes de América Latina.
Caridades Católicas de la Arquidiócesis de Nueva York está ayudando a responder a las necesidades críticas que presentan los recién llegados.
“Nuestras agencias se han convertido en lugares de primera necesidad donde la gente acude cuando necesita alimentos. Además, apoyamos a las parroquias que han abierto centros de acogida para inmigrantes”, dijo monseñor Kevin Sullivan, director ejecutivo de Caridades Católicas. “Estamos respondiendo a esta nueva oleada de inmigrantes que ahora hacen de la ciudad de Nueva York su hogar”.
Caridades Católicas supervisa muchos centros que atienden a inmigrantes, y muchos de ellos pueden ayudar a inmigrantes que no hablan inglés. La mayoría de sus centros cuentan con personal bilingüe, ya que sus despensas están situadas en comunidades con una gran población latina. “Reconocemos la vitalidad y la importancia de las diversas comunidades latinas que hacen vibrar Nueva York”, dijo Sullivan. “Nuestros servicios están en todas esas comunidades, y hemos estado muy atentos para asegurarnos de poder comunicarnos en español”.
A medida que se acerca la temporada de Cuaresma, la Arquidiócesis de Nueva York pide a la comunidad en general que colabore.
Caridades Católicas organizará un día especial de distribución de alimentos el 22 de febrero en la Despensa Santa Cecilia, ubicada en el No. 125 de la calle 105 este, Nueva York, NY 10029. El evento de la despensa comienza a las 10:00 a.m. hasta las 12:00 p.m. Este evento es una oportunidad para que la comunidad se una para apoyar a quienes luchan y para tener un impacto positivo a través de actos de bondad y generosidad.
Caridades Católicas mantiene una red de 40 despensas de alimentos en el área de Nueva York con una plantilla de 200 voluntarios. Estas despensas proporcionan entre cinco y seis millones de comidas al año a los necesitados. Durante el apogeo de la pandemia de Covid-19, intensificaron sus esfuerzos para proporcionar más de 11 millones de comidas.
En la actualidad, Caridades Católicas presta ayuda a una crisis migratoria que surge cuando la inflación y el aumento de los precios afectan a toda la ciudad. “Los fondos de los que dispone la gente para alimentos no llegan a tanto. Cada vez son más las personas que acuden a nuestras despensas en busca de ayuda”, señaló Sullivan.
La Arquidiócesis de Nueva York invita a todas las personas de buena voluntad a ayudar a los necesitados. Comenzando la Cuaresma el 22 de febrero, Miércoles de Ceniza, todos son bienvenidos a los diferentes programas y actividades que tendrán lugar en todas las parroquias de la Archidiócesis.
Para donar, ofrecerse como voluntario o solicitar ayuda, por favor visite catholiccharitiesny.org para obtener más información.