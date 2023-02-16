To serve others

Over 40 thousand asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since last year, many of them from Latin America.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York is helping to respond to the critical needs presented by the recently arrived.

“Our agencies have become first-stop places where people go when they need food. In addition, we support parishes that have established welcome centers for immigrants,” said Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities. “We are responding to this new wave of migrants who are now making New York City their home.”

Catholic Charities oversees many facilities serving migrants, and many are able to help migrants who can’t speak English. Most of their sites have bilingual staff, as their pantries are located in communities with large Latino populations. “We recognize the vitality and importance of the diverse Latino communities that make New York vibrant,” Sullivan said. “Our services are in all of those communities, and we have been very attentive to make sure we are capable of communicating in Spanish.”

As the season of Lent approaches, the Archdiocese of New York is asking the larger community to pitch in.

Catholic Charities will be hosting a special day of food distribution on February 22 at St. Cecilia Pantry, located at 125 East 105th Street, New York, NY 10029. The pantry event starts at 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. This event is an opportunity for the community to join together in supporting those who are struggling and to make a positive impact through acts of kindness and generosity.

Catholic Charities supports a network of 40 food pantries in the New York area with a staff of 200 volunteers. These pantries provide five to six million meals to those in need per year. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, they ramped up their efforts to provide over 11 million meals.

Today, Catholic Charities is providing relief for a migrant crisis that emerges as inflation and rising prices affect all across the city. “Whatever funds people have available for food are not going as far. More and more people are turning to our food pantries for help,” noted Sullivan.

The Archdiocese of New York invites all people of good will to help those in need. As the season of Lent begins on February 22, Ash Wednesday, everyone is welcome to the different programs and activities that will take place across all parishes of the Archdiocese.

To donate, volunteer or seek assistance, please visit catholiccharitiesny.org for more information.