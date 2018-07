Tisha B’Av and “Three Weeks” Resources

As the Jewish calendar passes through the summer months, the period colloquially known as “The Three Weeks” is being observed by members of the Jewish community through various stages of mourning.

“The Three Weeks” is an interval of mourning which commemorates the destruction of the first and second Jewish Temples.

Yeshiva University’s Center for the Jewish Future (CJF) offers resources to prepare for these weeks of mourning.

At yutorah.org, hundreds of shiurim, or lessons, on topics related to mourning for the Temple from renowned educators around the world are available for those seeking to learn more. Readers can also subscribe for a daily email with a short video message from Yeshiva University’s Torah Mitzion Kollel in Chicago. There is also the downloadable Benjamin and Rose Berger “Tisha b’Av To-Go,” which features more than 30 pages of Torah commentaries on Tisha b’Av-related topics from YU faculty, staff and students.

On the day of Tisha b’Av itself, which begins the evening of July 21st, Jews can join YU for a special webcast featuring Rabbi Dr. Jacob J. Schacter, University Professor of Jewish History and Jewish Thought and senior scholar at the CJF, and Rabbi Dovid Gottlieb, co-founder of Ganei Ha’ela and rebbe at Yeshivat Har Etzion, for an all-day analysis of the kinot [lamentations] said on Tisha b’Av and a deeper look into the nature of the day.

Rabbi Schacter’s remarks will focus on The Power of Jewish Memory and Jewish Experience: Reflections on Tisha B’av 2018, to be followed by a recitation and discussion of kinot.

The webcast can be viewed at yutorah.org/tishabav.