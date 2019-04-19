Gunfight in the Heights

Officer wounded, suspect killed, in uptown shootout

‎A police officer was shot – and a suspect killed – during an exchange of gunfire on the streets of Washington Heights on Thurs., Apr. 19th.

‎Though Officer Justin Vartanian has already been released from the hospital, the scene uptown on Thursday afternoon was one of chaos as gunfire broke out in broad daylight.

According to NYPD officials, officers from the 34th Precinct responded to a 911 call of shots fired near 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival at that location, the officers observed and approached a male who matched a description given in the 911 call, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The suspect, who was reported to be carrying a handgun, then ran to a parking lot on the corner of Broadway, with an officer in pursuit, O’Neill said. The suspect and Vartanian took position behind parked cars in the lot and began exchanging gunfire.

“The suspect then fired three rounds at the police officer who was struck in the right armpit. The wounded officer fires back one time,” O’Neill said. The officer’s partner drove his unmarked police car into the parking lot and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, he said.

The suspect was struck one time in the chest, and was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced deceased just after 5 p.m., O’Neill said. Vartanian, a five-year veteran of the force, was brought to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital where he was listed in stable condition and has since been released.

At a press conference following the shootout, Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident a “fast, intense episode” and praised responding officers for their bravery and professionalism.

“We saw today from the video we observed a very, very dangerous situation unfold, and our officer’s handled it with extraordinary professionalism and courage,” de Blasio said on Thursday evening. “This is a situation that – here we are, talking about broad daylight, something happening out of nowhere. These officers did everything right to protect the people of this community, put themselves in harm’s way, and thank God they’re going to be okay.”

Information on the suspect has not been released.‎