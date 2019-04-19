- English
- Español
Gunfight in the Heights
Officer wounded, suspect killed, in uptown shootout
A police officer was shot – and a suspect killed – during an exchange of gunfire on the streets of Washington Heights on Thurs., Apr. 19th.
Though Officer Justin Vartanian has already been released from the hospital, the scene uptown on Thursday afternoon was one of chaos as gunfire broke out in broad daylight.
According to NYPD officials, officers from the 34th Precinct responded to a 911 call of shots fired near 187th Street and Wadsworth Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival at that location, the officers observed and approached a male who matched a description given in the 911 call, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.
The suspect, who was reported to be carrying a handgun, then ran to a parking lot on the corner of Broadway, with an officer in pursuit, O’Neill said. The suspect and Vartanian took position behind parked cars in the lot and began exchanging gunfire.
“The suspect then fired three rounds at the police officer who was struck in the right armpit. The wounded officer fires back one time,” O’Neill said. The officer’s partner drove his unmarked police car into the parking lot and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, he said.
The suspect was struck one time in the chest, and was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced deceased just after 5 p.m., O’Neill said. Vartanian, a five-year veteran of the force, was brought to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital where he was listed in stable condition and has since been released.
At a press conference following the shootout, Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident a “fast, intense episode” and praised responding officers for their bravery and professionalism.
“We saw today from the video we observed a very, very dangerous situation unfold, and our officer’s handled it with extraordinary professionalism and courage,” de Blasio said on Thursday evening. “This is a situation that – here we are, talking about broad daylight, something happening out of nowhere. These officers did everything right to protect the people of this community, put themselves in harm’s way, and thank God they’re going to be okay.”
Information on the suspect has not been released.
Tiroteo en el Alto
Oficial herido, sospechoso muerto, en tiroteo
El jueves 19 de abril, un oficial de policía recibió un disparo y un sospechoso murió durante un intercambio de disparos en las calles de Washington Heights.
Aunque el oficial Justin Vartanian ya fue dado de alta del hospital, la escena en la zona residencial del jueves por la tarde fue una de caos cuando se desataron los disparos a plena luz del día.
De acuerdo con funcionarios del NYPD, oficiales de la Comisaría 34 respondieron a una llamada al 911 de disparos cerca de la calle 187 y la avenida Wadsworth alrededor de las 4:30 p.m. Al llegar a ese lugar, los oficiales observaron y se acercaron a un hombre que coincidía con una descripción dada en la llamada al 911, dijo el comisionado de la Policía James O’Neill.El sospechoso, de quien se informó que llevaba una pistola, corrió a un estacionamiento en la esquina de Broadway, con un oficial persiguiéndolo, dijo O’Neill.
El sospechoso y Vartanian tomaron posiciones detrás de los autos estacionados en el estacionamiento y comenzaron a intercambiar disparos.
“El sospechoso luego disparó tres rondas contra el oficial de policía, quien recibió un disparo en la axila derecha. El oficial herido disparó una vez”, dijo O’Neill. El compañero del oficial condujo su automóvil policial sin identificación hacia el estacionamiento e intercambió disparos con el sospechoso, dijo.
El sospechoso recibió un disparo en el pecho y fue trasladado al Hospital New York- Presbyterian, donde fue declarado muerto poco después de las 5 de la tarde, dijo O’Neill. Vartanian, un veterano de cinco años de la fuerza, fue trasladado al Hospital Mount Sinai St. Luke, donde se encontraba en condición estable y desde entonces fue dado de alta.
En una conferencia de prensa posterior al tiroteo, el alcalde Bill de Blasio calificó el incidente como un “episodio rápido e intenso” y elogió a los oficiales que respondieron por su valentía y profesionalismo.
“En el video que vimos hoy, observamos un desarrollo muy, muy peligroso, y que nuestro oficial lo manejó con extraordinario profesionalismo y coraje”, dijo de Blasio la tarde del jueves. “Esta es una situación del tipo: aquí estamos, hablando de plena luz del día, algo que sucede de la nada. Los oficiales hicieron todo lo posible para proteger a la gente de esta comunidad, se pusieron en peligro y gracias a Dios van a estar bien.”
La información sobre el sospechoso no ha sido revelada.