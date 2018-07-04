“Tired of your tired”

As submitted by artist Rosa Naparstek, the text above the pedestal is a re-write of Emma Lazarus’s poem “The New Colossus” which appears on the base of the Statue of Liberty.

The rewrite:

“We’re tired of your tired

No longer need your poor

We’re sick of huddled masses

And breathing’s free no more

Keep your wretched refuse

Go back to your teeming shore

The lamp has been extinguished.”

The original:

“Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Born in 1849, Emma Lazarus was one of the first successful and highly visible Jewish American authors. She was born in New York City to a wealthy family and educated by private tutors. She advocated for Jewish refugees and argued for the creation of a Jewish homeland before the concept of Zionism was in wide circulation. After the publication of Songs of a Semite, she traveled to England and France and met and befriended poets and writers such as Robert Browning and William Morris. After her return to the United States, she was commissioned to write a poem to help raise funds for the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. She initially declined and then wrote a sonnet commemorating the plight of immigrants. Lines from that 1883 sonnet, “The New Colossus,” were engraved on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty in 1903.

Source: The Poetry Foundation

For more information on the artist Rosa Naparstek, please visit https://bit.ly/28M3mSI.