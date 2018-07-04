- English
“Tired of your tired”
As submitted by artist Rosa Naparstek, the text above the pedestal is a re-write of Emma Lazarus’s poem “The New Colossus” which appears on the base of the Statue of Liberty.
The rewrite:
“We’re tired of your tired
No longer need your poor
We’re sick of huddled masses
And breathing’s free no more
Keep your wretched refuse
Go back to your teeming shore
The lamp has been extinguished.”
The original:
“Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Born in 1849, Emma Lazarus was one of the first successful and highly visible Jewish American authors. She was born in New York City to a wealthy family and educated by private tutors. She advocated for Jewish refugees and argued for the creation of a Jewish homeland before the concept of Zionism was in wide circulation. After the publication of Songs of a Semite, she traveled to England and France and met and befriended poets and writers such as Robert Browning and William Morris. After her return to the United States, she was commissioned to write a poem to help raise funds for the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. She initially declined and then wrote a sonnet commemorating the plight of immigrants. Lines from that 1883 sonnet, “The New Colossus,” were engraved on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty in 1903.
Source: The Poetry Foundation
For more information on the artist Rosa Naparstek, please visit https://bit.ly/28M3mSI.
“Cansados de su cansado”
Según lo presentado por la artista Rosa Naparstek, el texto sobre el pedestal es una reescritura del poema de Emma Lazarus, “The New Colossus,” que aparece en la base de la Estatua de la Libertad.
El reescrito:
“Estamos cansados de tu cansado
Ya no necesitamos a su pobre
Estamos hartos de masas acurrucadas
Y la respiración ya no es gratuita
Mantengan su declinación miserable
Regresen a su costa llena
La lámpara se ha apagado”.
El original:
“Dame tu cansado, tu pobre
Sus masas acurrucadas anhelan respirar libremente,
El miserable desecho de su prístina orilla.
Enviar a estos, los sin hogar, tempestuosamente a mí,
¡Levanto mi lámpara junto a la puerta dorada!”
Nacida en 1849, Emma Lazarus fue una de las primeras autoras judías americanas exitosas y altamente visibles. Ella nació en la ciudad de Nueva York en una familia rica y educada por tutores privados. Ella abogó por los refugiados judíos y defendió la creación de una patria judía antes de que el concepto de sionismo fuera de amplia circulación. Después de la publicación de Songs of a Semite, viajó a Inglaterra y Francia y conoció y se hizo amiga de poetas y escritores como Robert Browning y William Morris. Después de su regreso a los Estados Unidos, se le encargó escribir un poema para ayudar a recaudar fondos para el pedestal de la Estatua de la Libertad. Inicialmente rechazó y luego escribió un soneto conmemorando la difícil situación de los inmigrantes. Las líneas de ese soneto de 1883, “The New Colossus”, fueron grabadas en el pedestal de la Estatua de la Libertad en 1903.
Fuente: La Fundación Poetry
Para obtener más información sobre la artista Rosa Naparstek, por favor visite https://bit.ly/28M3mSI.