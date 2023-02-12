Time of the Trees
La hora de los árboles
New exhibit explores natural and urban spheres
Una nueva exposición explora los ámbitos natural y urbano
Time of the Trees
New exhibit explores natural and urban spheres
By Sherry Mazzocchi
When Kathy Levine first arrived at a Pennsylvanian artist’s retreat, she immediately noticed the frogs.
The New York-born artist spent most of her early years living abroad. Her father’s teaching job landed the family in different parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.
“I hadn’t seen a frog in 40 years,” she said.
Levine was at the Soaring Gardens Artists Retreat to work on her latest project. Nature always held a special fascination for her. The local trees were especially interesting because of the shelf mushrooms that sprout on the bark. The frogs lived in the trees and used the mushrooms as kind of a sun deck.
Levine makes her own paper, and uses it to cast shapes found in nature. She made casts of the trees with the shelf mushrooms. Then she created frogs out of clay, and placed them in the resulting natural-looking environment. While the mushrooms and trees are realistically painted, the frogs are partially left white, or blank, to represent their declining numbers due to an encroaching loss of habitat.
Levine’s work is currently on display at the Hebrew Tabernacle’s Gold Wing Gallery. The show, which features an emphasis on eco-art, coincides with the Jewish holiday of Tu BiShvat, or the New Year of Trees.
Tu BiShvat translates to the 15th day of Shevat, which is the 11th month in the Hebrew calendar. It is called the New Year of the Trees because it is the time of year when trees start a new fruit-bearing cycle. Celebrations include a holiday seder with wines of different colors and foods such as nuts, figs, olives, dates and pomegranates. Modern celebrations include planting new trees.
Levine grew up and lived in natural settings nearly all of her life before moving back to New York in her 20’s. “I came here and I just felt like I was on another planet,” she said. “I didn’t quite know how to relate to an urban environment.”
But nature found her. She noticed small plants could insinuate themselves in adverse environments and thrive. “Things were growing and living and surviving. That gave me the inspiration that I could too, that I was also a part of the natural world.”
It also made her look at trees more closely. At first, she photographed them, but soon realized their beauty was better rendered in a sculptural format. That was when she turned to casting paper models.
Before starting a project, Levine likes to go to a natural site, sit quietly and listen. In that way, she finds out what is going on. “That’s the amazing thing about the natural world,” she said. “It has this capacity to communicate.”
That communication is a two-way street. Her piece Rift is a bicameral cross-section of a tree with the natural world on one side and the urban environment on the other. The piece is made with paper casts and photo transfers.
“Originally, I thought that the natural side was going to be so much more beautiful than the urban,” Levine said. “But actually, it turned out to be almost the opposite or almost equal. I learned something from doing that piece. Basically, wherever I look, I see a certain amount of beauty and interest. It’s not only beautiful, but also intriguing in some way.”
Rift also serves as a kind of balancing mechanism, a symmetry between the urban and natural worlds. Urban life can seem annoying, ugly, Levine said, and often worse. “I started doing the piece and I was realizing, ‘I’m finding beauty here.’ It’s the small things that most people are too busy, rushing by to wherever they are going to see. But I like to slow down, and really see what’s going on.”
While Levine doesn’t specifically celebrate Tu BiShvat, she has long been involved with trees. She started a neighborhood group in Queens to plant trees each year. She was also a tree steward for the Million Trees Project.
“Trees have become symbolic of how important the natural world is, especially now, with climate change. They release oxygen and absorb the carbon. And they are now disappearing. We’re destroying the forest—a very large part of the world that used to be like the lungs for the planet,” she said.
Regina Gradess curates the space at the Hebrew Tabernacle, said Levine’s art can inspire future generations.
“We are part of Mother Earth,” Gradess said. “Kathy’s art helps us make our relationship, as she says, ‘one of respect, responsibility, and care for our planet.’”
For more, please visit hebrewtabernacle.org.
La hora de los árboles
Una nueva exposición explora los ámbitos natural y urbano
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando Kathy Levine llegó por primera vez a un retiro de artistas de Pensilvania, enseguida se fijó en las ranas.
Esta artista nacida en Nueva York pasó la mayor parte de sus primeros años viviendo en el extranjero. El trabajo de profesor de su padre llevó a la familia a distintos lugares de Europa, el norte de África y Oriente Medio.
“Hacía 40 años que no veía una rana”, dice.
Levine se encontraba en el Retiro de Artistas de Soaring Gardens para trabajar en su más reciente proyecto. La naturaleza siempre le ha fascinado. Los árboles de la zona eran especialmente interesantes por las setas que brotaban en la corteza. Las ranas vivían en los árboles y utilizaban las setas como una especie de solario.
Levine fabrica su propio papel y lo utiliza para moldear formas de la naturaleza. Hizo moldes de los árboles con las setas. Luego creó ranas de arcilla y las colocó en el entorno natural resultante. Mientras que las setas y los árboles están pintados con realismo, las ranas están parcialmente en blanco, para representar la disminución de su número debido a la pérdida de hábitat.
La obra de Levine se expone actualmente en la Galería Gold Wing del Tabernáculo Hebreo. La exposición, que hace hincapié en el arte ecológico, coincide con la festividad judía de Tu BiShvat, o Año Nuevo de los Árboles.
Tu BiShvat se traduce como el día 15 de Shevat, que es el undécimo mes del calendario hebreo. Se llama el Año Nuevo de los Árboles porque es el momento del año en que los árboles comienzan un nuevo ciclo de fructificación. Las celebraciones incluyen un seder festivo con vinos de diferentes colores y alimentos como nueces, higos, aceitunas, dátiles y granadas. Las celebraciones modernas incluyen la plantación de nuevos árboles.
Levine creció y vivió en entornos naturales casi toda su vida antes de volver a Nueva York a los 20 años. “Llegué aquí y me sentí como en otro planeta”, dice. “No sabía muy bien cómo relacionarme con un entorno urbano”.
Pero la naturaleza la encontró. Se dio cuenta de que las plantas pequeñas podían insinuarse en entornos adversos y prosperar. “Las cosas crecían, vivían y sobrevivían. Eso me dio la inspiración de que yo también podía, de que yo también formaba parte del mundo natural”.
También le hizo observar los árboles más de cerca. Al principio los fotografiaba, pero pronto se dio cuenta de que su belleza se plasmaba mejor en un formato escultórico. Fue entonces cuando empezó a crear modelos de papel.
Antes de empezar un proyecto, a Levine le gusta ir a un lugar natural, sentarse en silencio y escuchar. Así se entera de lo que ocurre. “Eso es lo asombroso del mundo natural”, dice. “Tiene la capacidad de comunicarse”.
Esa comunicación es bidireccional. Su obra Rift es un corte transversal bicameral de un árbol con el mundo natural a un lado y el entorno urbano al otro. La pieza está hecha con calcos de papel y transferencias fotográficas.
“Al principio pensé que la parte natural iba a ser mucho más bella que la urbana”, dice Levine. “Pero en realidad, resultó ser casi lo contrario o casi igual. Aprendí algo haciendo esa obra. Básicamente, mire donde mire, veo cierta cantidad de belleza e interés. No sólo es bello, sino también intrigante de algún modo”.
Rift también sirve como una especie de mecanismo de equilibrio, una simetría entre el mundo urbano y el natural. La vida urbana puede parecer molesta, fea, dijo Levine, y a menudo peor. “Empecé a hacer la obra y me di cuenta de que encontraba belleza aquí. Son las pequeñas cosas que la mayoría de la gente está demasiado ocupada, corriendo hacia donde quiera que vayan a ver. Pero a mí me gusta ir más despacio y ver realmente lo que pasa”.
Aunque Levine no celebra específicamente Tu BiShvat, lleva mucho tiempo comprometida con los árboles. Creó un grupo vecinal en Queens para plantar árboles todos los años. También fue administradora de árboles en el Proyecto del Millón de Árboles.
“Los árboles se han convertido en un símbolo de la importancia del mundo natural, especialmente ahora, con el cambio climático. Liberan oxígeno y absorben el carbono. Y ahora están desapareciendo. Estamos destruyendo los bosques, una gran parte del mundo que solía ser como los pulmones del planeta”, afirmó.
Regina Gradess, curadora del espacio en el Tabernáculo Hebreo, dijo que el arte de Levine puede inspirar a las generaciones futuras.
“Somos parte de la Madre Tierra”, afirmó Gradess. “El arte de Kathy nos ayuda a que nuestra relación sea, como ella dice, de respeto, responsabilidad y cuidado de nuestro planeta”.
Para mas información, favor visite hebrewtabernacle.org.