Time of the Trees

New exhibit explores natural and urban spheres

By Sherry Mazzocchi

When Kathy Levine first arrived at a Pennsylvanian artist’s retreat, she immediately noticed the frogs.

The New York-born artist spent most of her early years living abroad. Her father’s teaching job landed the family in different parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

“I hadn’t seen a frog in 40 years,” she said.

Levine was at the Soaring Gardens Artists Retreat to work on her latest project. Nature always held a special fascination for her. The local trees were especially interesting because of the shelf mushrooms that sprout on the bark. The frogs lived in the trees and used the mushrooms as kind of a sun deck.

Levine makes her own paper, and uses it to cast shapes found in nature. She made casts of the trees with the shelf mushrooms. Then she created frogs out of clay, and placed them in the resulting natural-looking environment. While the mushrooms and trees are realistically painted, the frogs are partially left white, or blank, to represent their declining numbers due to an encroaching loss of habitat.

Levine’s work is currently on display at the Hebrew Tabernacle’s Gold Wing Gallery. The show, which features an emphasis on eco-art, coincides with the Jewish holiday of Tu BiShvat, or the New Year of Trees.

Tu BiShvat translates to the 15th day of Shevat, which is the 11th month in the Hebrew calendar. It is called the New Year of the Trees because it is the time of year when trees start a new fruit-bearing cycle. Celebrations include a holiday seder with wines of different colors and foods such as nuts, figs, olives, dates and pomegranates. Modern celebrations include planting new trees.

Levine grew up and lived in natural settings nearly all of her life before moving back to New York in her 20’s. “I came here and I just felt like I was on another planet,” she said. “I didn’t quite know how to relate to an urban environment.”

But nature found her. She noticed small plants could insinuate themselves in adverse environments and thrive. “Things were growing and living and surviving. That gave me the inspiration that I could too, that I was also a part of the natural world.”

It also made her look at trees more closely. At first, she photographed them, but soon realized their beauty was better rendered in a sculptural format. That was when she turned to casting paper models.

Before starting a project, Levine likes to go to a natural site, sit quietly and listen. In that way, she finds out what is going on. “That’s the amazing thing about the natural world,” she said. “It has this capacity to communicate.”

That communication is a two-way street. Her piece Rift is a bicameral cross-section of a tree with the natural world on one side and the urban environment on the other. The piece is made with paper casts and photo transfers.

“Originally, I thought that the natural side was going to be so much more beautiful than the urban,” Levine said. “But actually, it turned out to be almost the opposite or almost equal. I learned something from doing that piece. Basically, wherever I look, I see a certain amount of beauty and interest. It’s not only beautiful, but also intriguing in some way.”

Rift also serves as a kind of balancing mechanism, a symmetry between the urban and natural worlds. Urban life can seem annoying, ugly, Levine said, and often worse. “I started doing the piece and I was realizing, ‘I’m finding beauty here.’ It’s the small things that most people are too busy, rushing by to wherever they are going to see. But I like to slow down, and really see what’s going on.”

While Levine doesn’t specifically celebrate Tu BiShvat, she has long been involved with trees. She started a neighborhood group in Queens to plant trees each year. She was also a tree steward for the Million Trees Project.

“Trees have become symbolic of how important the natural world is, especially now, with climate change. They release oxygen and absorb the carbon. And they are now disappearing. We’re destroying the forest—a very large part of the world that used to be like the lungs for the planet,” she said.

Regina Gradess curates the space at the Hebrew Tabernacle, said Levine’s art can inspire future generations.

“We are part of Mother Earth,” Gradess said. “Kathy’s art helps us make our relationship, as she says, ‘one of respect, responsibility, and care for our planet.’”

For more, please visit hebrewtabernacle.org.