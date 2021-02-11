“Time is now”

Lawmakers push a “New Deal” for CUNY

By Gregg McQueen

Karines Reyes is a proud alum of the City University of New York (CUNY).

The New York State Assemblymember, a graduate of both Bronx Community College and Baruch College, is an even prouder daughter.

Her mother learned to speak English at LaGuardia Community College.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am today and had all of the opportunity and life-changing experiences if it wasn’t for CUNY,” shared Reyes during a February 5 press conference.

Reyes is leading a legislative effort, together with Senator Andrew Gounardes and City University of New York (CUNY) educators, that calls for a $1.47 billion investment in CUNY’s operating budget over five years.

“We have a system that has been starved for resources,” said Gounardes. “We are planting a flag in the sand and saying that this is what we believe the vision for a city university should look like.”

Known as the New Deal for CUNY, the investment would provide students with free tuition, establish minimum staff-to-student ratios for mental health counselors, academic advisors and full-time faculty while improving compensation.

It would make CUNY free for all in-state undergraduates starting in fall 2022.

“CUNY should be free for all in-state students to remove the costly barrier of entry that stops many from furthering their education I am also aware that our students are facing unique problems that we have not seen before, and as such we must respond by providing them with the support they need,” added Gounardes. “We must hire more faculty, staff, and mental health counselors. The time to invest in our future generations is now.”

Advocates said that funding CUNY with yearly tuition hikes has left the university system with decreased staffing devoid of resources to help its student body, predominantly composed of low-income and Black and minority students.

“I went several semesters without ever seeing an advisor. Appointment slots were often booked, and there were not enough advisors in general to accommodate the students,” said Tanisha Williams, a former student at Hunter College.

The bill would require CUNY to have 65 full-time faculty for every 1,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) students, one mental health counselor for every 1,000 FTE students and one academic advisor for every 600 FTE students.

Members of the Professional Staff Congress (PSC), the union representing CUNY staffers, also took part in the press conference.

They argued that CUNY now falls far below national standards for staffing, averaging 33 full-time faculty members per 1,000 FTE students, and the ratio of mental health counselors to students is closer to one for every 2,700 FTE students.

“CUNY is woefully underserved by academic advisors and mental health advisors,” said PSC President Barbara Bowen. “Also, CUNY’s faculty has been decimated – throughout the years, thousands of positions have been lost.”

The bill would increase the CUNY faculty by 5,000 positions and give adjunct faculty pay parity with their full-time faculty colleagues.

In addition, the legislation would give CUNY a capital budget increase to address urgent issues of safety and accessibility and ensure the state funds 100 percent of CUNY’s annual critical maintenance and building needs.

Former CUNY students told stories of poor building conditions during the conference. During her time at Hunter College, Williams witnessed a bed bug outbreak, vermin and nearly had a light fall on her, she said. Also, Medgar Evers College alumna Amber Rivero said one of the buildings on campus had multiple electrical fires during classes, which required the evacuation of students.

“A lot of colleges that have the worst conditions within the CUNY system seem to be in the low-income, black and brown neighborhoods,” Rivero said.

“It’s clearly a sign of disinvestment and a sign of disrespect for the higher education of students when the facility looks like this,” said PSC First Vice President Andrea Vásquez.

Bowen acknowledged there will be serious challenges of convincing some lawmakers to provide such a high level of funding.

“There’s a reason we don’t have investment in CUNY right now. It’s not because nobody has ever thought of it; it’s because of the economic and political interests that oppose investment in the communities that CUNY serves and oppose having a beautiful intellectual space for black and brown, low-income and immigrant New Yorkers,” she said. “Those interests are still there and they’re going to be mobilized against this. Acceptance of that as the norm is going to still be there.”

Reyes framed the call for increased CUNY funding as “a human rights issue” that would improve quality of life outcomes for all communities.

“We know that education is a great equalizer, but we also know that people with higher education have better health outcomes overall,” Reyes remarked. “We should be extending higher education to every single person in our city.”

For more information on the legislation, please visit cunyrisingalliance.org/nd4csummary.