“Time is now”
Lawmakers push a “New Deal” for CUNY
By Gregg McQueen
Karines Reyes is a proud alum of the City University of New York (CUNY).
The New York State Assemblymember, a graduate of both Bronx Community College and Baruch College, is an even prouder daughter.
Her mother learned to speak English at LaGuardia Community College.
“I wouldn’t be the person I am today and had all of the opportunity and life-changing experiences if it wasn’t for CUNY,” shared Reyes during a February 5 press conference.
Reyes is leading a legislative effort, together with Senator Andrew Gounardes and City University of New York (CUNY) educators, that calls for a $1.47 billion investment in CUNY’s operating budget over five years.
“We have a system that has been starved for resources,” said Gounardes. “We are planting a flag in the sand and saying that this is what we believe the vision for a city university should look like.”
Known as the New Deal for CUNY, the investment would provide students with free tuition, establish minimum staff-to-student ratios for mental health counselors, academic advisors and full-time faculty while improving compensation.
It would make CUNY free for all in-state undergraduates starting in fall 2022.
“CUNY should be free for all in-state students to remove the costly barrier of entry that stops many from furthering their education I am also aware that our students are facing unique problems that we have not seen before, and as such we must respond by providing them with the support they need,” added Gounardes. “We must hire more faculty, staff, and mental health counselors. The time to invest in our future generations is now.”
Advocates said that funding CUNY with yearly tuition hikes has left the university system with decreased staffing devoid of resources to help its student body, predominantly composed of low-income and Black and minority students.
“I went several semesters without ever seeing an advisor. Appointment slots were often booked, and there were not enough advisors in general to accommodate the students,” said Tanisha Williams, a former student at Hunter College.
The bill would require CUNY to have 65 full-time faculty for every 1,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) students, one mental health counselor for every 1,000 FTE students and one academic advisor for every 600 FTE students.
Members of the Professional Staff Congress (PSC), the union representing CUNY staffers, also took part in the press conference.
They argued that CUNY now falls far below national standards for staffing, averaging 33 full-time faculty members per 1,000 FTE students, and the ratio of mental health counselors to students is closer to one for every 2,700 FTE students.
“CUNY is woefully underserved by academic advisors and mental health advisors,” said PSC President Barbara Bowen. “Also, CUNY’s faculty has been decimated – throughout the years, thousands of positions have been lost.”
The bill would increase the CUNY faculty by 5,000 positions and give adjunct faculty pay parity with their full-time faculty colleagues.
In addition, the legislation would give CUNY a capital budget increase to address urgent issues of safety and accessibility and ensure the state funds 100 percent of CUNY’s annual critical maintenance and building needs.
Former CUNY students told stories of poor building conditions during the conference. During her time at Hunter College, Williams witnessed a bed bug outbreak, vermin and nearly had a light fall on her, she said. Also, Medgar Evers College alumna Amber Rivero said one of the buildings on campus had multiple electrical fires during classes, which required the evacuation of students.
“A lot of colleges that have the worst conditions within the CUNY system seem to be in the low-income, black and brown neighborhoods,” Rivero said.
“It’s clearly a sign of disinvestment and a sign of disrespect for the higher education of students when the facility looks like this,” said PSC First Vice President Andrea Vásquez.
Bowen acknowledged there will be serious challenges of convincing some lawmakers to provide such a high level of funding.
“There’s a reason we don’t have investment in CUNY right now. It’s not because nobody has ever thought of it; it’s because of the economic and political interests that oppose investment in the communities that CUNY serves and oppose having a beautiful intellectual space for black and brown, low-income and immigrant New Yorkers,” she said. “Those interests are still there and they’re going to be mobilized against this. Acceptance of that as the norm is going to still be there.”
Reyes framed the call for increased CUNY funding as “a human rights issue” that would improve quality of life outcomes for all communities.
“We know that education is a great equalizer, but we also know that people with higher education have better health outcomes overall,” Reyes remarked. “We should be extending higher education to every single person in our city.”
For more information on the legislation, please visit cunyrisingalliance.org/nd4csummary.
“El tiempo es ahora”
Los legisladores impulsan un “New Deal” para CUNY
Por Gregg McQueen
Karines Reyes es una orgullosa ex alumna de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY).
La asambleísta del estado de Nueva York, graduada de Bronx Community College y Baruch College, es una hija aún más orgullosa.
Su madre aprendió a hablar inglés en LaGuardia Community College.
“No sería la persona que soy hoy ni tendría todas las oportunidades y experiencias que me cambiaron la vida si no fuera por CUNY”, compartió Reyes durante una rueda de prensa del 5 de febrero.
Reyes lidera un esfuerzo legislativo, junto con el senador Andrew Gounardes y educadores de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY), que exige una inversión de $1,470 millones en el presupuesto operativo de CUNY durante cinco años.
“Tenemos un sistema que ha estado hambriento de recursos”, dijo Gounardes. “Estamos plantando una bandera en la arena y diciendo que así es como creemos que debería ser la visión de una universidad de la ciudad”.
Conocido como el New Deal para CUNY, la inversión proporcionaría a los estudiantes matrícula gratuita, establecería proporciones mínimas de personal por estudiante para consejeros de salud mental, asesores académicos y profesores de tiempo completo mientras mejoraba la compensación.
Haría que CUNY sea gratuita para todos los estudiantes universitarios del estado a partir del otoño de 2022.
“CUNY debe ser gratuita para que todos los estudiantes del estado eliminen la costosa barrera de entrada que impide que muchos continúen con su educación. También soy consciente de que nuestros estudiantes enfrentan problemas únicos que no hemos visto antes y, como tal, debemos responder brindándoles el apoyo que necesitan”, agregó Gounardes. “Debemos contratar más profesores, personal y consejeros de salud mental. El momento de invertir en nuestras generaciones futuras es ahora”.
Los defensores dijeron que financiar CUNY con aumentos anuales de matrícula ha dejado al sistema universitario con una disminución de personal sin recursos para ayudar a su cuerpo estudiantil, compuesto predominantemente por estudiantes de bajos ingresos, negros y de minorías.
“Pasé varios semestres sin ver a un consejero. A menudo se reservaban espacios para citas y en general no había suficientes asesores para acomodar a los estudiantes”, dijo Tanisha Williams, exalumna de Hunter College.
El proyecto de ley requeriría que CUNY tenga 65 profesores de tiempo completo por cada 1,000 estudiantes equivalentes a tiempo completo (FTE, por sus siglas en inglés), un consejero de salud mental por cada 1,000 estudiantes FTE y un asesor académico por cada 600 estudiantes FTE.
Miembros del Congreso de Personal Profesional (PSC, por sus siglas en inglés), el sindicato que representa al personal de CUNY, también participaron en la conferencia de prensa.
Argumentaron que CUNY ahora está muy por debajo de los estándares nacionales para la dotación de personal, con un promedio de 33 miembros del profesorado a tiempo completo por cada 1,000 estudiantes FTE, y la proporción de consejeros de salud mental por estudiantes está más cerca de uno por cada 2,700 estudiantes FTE.
“CUNY está lamentablemente desatendida por consejeros académicos y asesores de salud mental”, dijo la presidenta del PSC Bárbara Bowen. “Además, el profesorado de CUNY ha sido diezmado; a lo largo de los años, se han perdido miles de puestos”.
El proyecto de ley aumentaría el profesorado de CUNY en 5,000 posiciones y daría a los profesores adjuntos paridad salarial con sus colegas de tiempo completo.
Además, la legislación otorgaría a CUNY un aumento de presupuesto de capital para abordar problemas urgentes de seguridad y accesibilidad y garantizar que el estado financie el 100 por ciento de las necesidades críticas anuales de mantenimiento y construcción de CUNY.
Los ex alumnos de CUNY contaron historias de malas condiciones en la conferencia. Durante su tiempo en Hunter College, Williams fue testigo de un brote de chinches, alimañas y casi tuvo una ligera caída sobre ella, dijo. Además, Amber Rivero, ex alumna de Medgar Evers College, dijo que uno de los edificios en el campus tuvo varios incendios eléctricos durante las clases, lo que requirió la evacuación de los estudiantes.
“Muchas de las universidades que tienen las peores condiciones dentro del sistema CUNY parecen estar en los vecindarios de bajos ingresos, negros y morenos”, dijo Rivero.
“Es claramente una señal de desinversión y una falta de respeto por la educación superior de los estudiantes cuando la instalación se ve así”, dijo Andrea Vásquez, primera vicepresidenta de PSC.
Bowen reconoció que habrá serios desafíos para convencer a algunos legisladores de que proporcionen un nivel tan alto de financiación.
“Hay una razón por la que no tenemos inversiones en CUNY en este momento. No es porque nadie lo haya pensado nunca; es por los intereses económicos y políticos que se oponen a la inversión en las comunidades a las que sirve CUNY y se oponen a tener un hermoso espacio intelectual para neoyorquinos negros y morenos, de bajos ingresos e inmigrantes”, dijo. “Esos intereses siguen ahí y se van a movilizar contra esto. La aceptación de eso como norma seguirá estando ahí”.
Reyes enmarcó el llamado a un mayor financiamiento de CUNY como “un tema de derechos humanos” que mejoraría los resultados de la calidad de vida de todas las comunidades.
“Sabemos que la educación es un gran igualador, pero también sabemos que las personas con educación superior tienen mejores resultados de salud en general”, comentó Reyes. “Deberíamos extender la educación superior a todas las personas de nuestra ciudad”.
Para obtener más información sobre la legislación, por favor visite cunyrisingalliance.org/nd4csummary.