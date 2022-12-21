Time for a Good Read
Hora de una buena lectura
Time for a Good Read
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Over the past few weeks, I have received numerous reading list recommendations – for travel, history, food, sports, and so on. It has inspired me to create a year-end list of my own on mental health.
Whether you prefer fiction, non-fiction, memoirs, or history, there is something here for everyone. I invite you to curl up with one of these gems over the upcoming holidays or gift one to a friend. No matter your choice, you will have the opportunity to learn something new about mental health and reflect on your own mental health journey.
A World of Curiosities: A Novel by Louise Penny. This novel, published less than a month ago, soared to third place on the New York Times Bestsellers list for hardcovers this week. Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns in the eighteenth book of Louise Penny’s beloved series. This one is on my list to read over the upcoming holidays. It explores the long shadow of trauma and the psychological implications of childhood histories. What happens to two young children in the wake of their mother’s murder? The community preferred not to know, but now they have returned to their hometown village of Three Pines, and neither they nor their neighbors can ignore the reality of their loss and trauma any longer. A World of Curiosities uncovers the cumulative burden of trauma one layer at a time and illustrates the healing that is possible even if scars remain.
Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health by Thomas Insel, MD. Released in February 2022, Healing tells the tragic story of our mental health care system – a story that Dr. Insel knows well, having served as director of the National Institute of Mental Health from 2002 – 2015. During his tenure, Insel championed basic science’s audacious goals of unraveling the mysteries of the pathophysiology of brain disorders. By the end of his tenure, despite groundbreaking discoveries in brain science, the implications for care were limited, and Insel shifted his attention to our failing mental health system, where millions who were desperately in need were left wanting. Recognizing that we have many treatments that work if they are implemented in a timely and effective way, Insel sees the opportunity for transformative impact. But that’s a big if. Insel writes with a depth of knowledge about the systemic problems and with a conviction of optimism that we can do much better. It is the definitive work on the state of mental health science and services in the United States today.
Burn Rate: Launching a Startup and Losing My Mind by Andy Dunn. Courageous. Gripping. Arresting. Heart-wrenching. Hopeful. These are just some of the accolades for Bonobos co-founder and CEO Andy Dunn’s memoir published this year. Burn Rate provides an intimate account of Dunn’s hard-driving and grand ambitions to launch a clothing start-up while simultaneously and fiercely trying to avoid the challenges posed by his diagnosis of bipolar disorder. The combination is not pretty. Fortunately, when Dunn hits bottom, he is supported by loved ones who help him reckon with the reality of his condition and see him through to a path of healing. From intense denial to acceptance, Dunn’s candid account of his nightmarish journey is instructive for anyone with bipolar disorder and everyone who cares about someone with bipolar disorder. It is also a testament to the lifesaving and essential contribution of social support in the journey of recovery.
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk, MD, is based on years of research and clinical practice that began with veterans and expanded to include a broad range of trauma survivors. First published in 2015, The Body Keeps the Score was a watershed publication that transformed how we understand trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dr. van der Kolk’s work hinges on the idea that trauma is imprinted in the cells of our bodies. The central idea is that exposure to a traumatic event can trigger physiological responses that lead to a hyperactive alarm state. Trauma interferes with brain circuits that involve focus, flexibility, and emotion regulation. This cascade of responses takes up residence in our bodies, leaving trauma survivors feeling paralyzed in a fight or flight response. The Body Keeps the Score is filled with stories that resonate and bring to life the troubling and complex nature of trauma. Dr. van der Kolk’s storytelling has an avuncular voice filled with respect, warmth, and wisdom. It is no wonder that The Body Keeps the Score has been a New York Times bestseller for 120 weeks.
Behind Happy Faces: Taking Charge of Your Mental Health by Ross Szabo and Melanie Hall. Things are not always what they seem. That was certainly the case for Ross Szabo, who looked like a happy teenager on the outside but was crumbling within. At age 16, Ross was diagnosed with bipolar disorder with anger control problems and psychotic features. Yet, it was not until the aftermath of his suicide attempt that he accepted and prioritized the help he needed to restore stability and quality of life to his world. Behind Happy Faces is personal and accessible. It will help young people and adults alike understand mental illness, why we hide from it, how it isolates us from others, and how to get the help we need for ourselves or loved ones. Having pursued a degree in psychology, Szabo expertly weaves together intimate details of his own story with solid knowledge of the science to deliver a book that is sure to be lifesaving for many.
Take your pick. These authors tell the truth about mental health and mental illness, whether in the form of fiction, non-fiction, memoir, or history. They are crusaders breaking the silence around mental health. Their stories and voices will help change the narrative as more of us take the time to listen and amplify their message.
Hora de una buena lectura
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
En las últimas semanas he recibido numerosas recomendaciones de listas de lectura: sobre viajes, historia, gastronomía, deportes, etcétera. Esto me ha inspirado para crear mi propia lista de fin de año sobre salud mental.
Tanto si prefiere la ficción como la no ficción, las biografías o la historia, aquí hay algo para todos los gustos. Le invito a acurrucarse con una de estas joyas durante las próximas fiestas o a regalar una a un amigo. Sea cual sea su elección, tendrá la oportunidad de aprender algo nuevo sobre la salud mental y reflexionar sobre su propio viaje en este campo.
A World of Curiosities: A Novel de Louise Penny. Esta novela, publicada hace menos de un mes, se ha disparado esta semana hasta el tercer puesto de la lista de libros más vendidos del New York Times en tapa dura. El inspector jefe Armand Gamache regresa en el decimoctavo libro de la querida serie de Louise Penny. Este libro está en mi lista de lecturas para las próximas vacaciones. Explora la larga sombra del trauma y las implicaciones psicológicas de las historias de la infancia. ¿Qué les ocurre a dos niños pequeños tras el asesinato de su madre? La comunidad prefería no saberlo, pero ahora han regresado a su pueblo natal, Three Pines, y ni ellos ni sus vecinos pueden seguir ignorando la realidad de su pérdida y su trauma. Un mundo de curiosidades descubre la carga acumulativa del trauma capa por capa e ilustra la sanación que es posible aunque queden cicatrices.
Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health de Thomas Insel, MD. Publicado en febrero de 2022, Healing cuenta la trágica historia de nuestro sistema de salud mental, una historia que el Dr. Insel conoce bien, ya que fue director del Instituto Nacional de Salud Mental entre 2002 y 2015. Durante su mandato, Insel defendió los audaces objetivos de la ciencia básica de desentrañar los misterios de la fisiopatología de los trastornos cerebrales. Al final de su mandato, a pesar de los descubrimientos revolucionarios en la ciencia del cerebro, las implicaciones para la atención eran limitadas, e Insel centró su atención en nuestro deficiente sistema de salud mental, en el que millones de personas desesperadamente necesitadas se quedaban sin atención. Reconociendo que tenemos muchos tratamientos que funcionan si son aplicados de forma oportuna y eficaz, Insel ve la oportunidad de un impacto transformador. Pero es un gran “si”. Insel escribe con un profundo conocimiento de los problemas sistémicos y con la convicción optimista de que podemos hacerlo mucho mejor. Es la obra definitiva sobre el estado actual de la ciencia y los servicios de salud mental en Estados Unidos.
Burn Rate: Launching a Startup and Losing My Mind de Andy Dunn. Valiente. Impresionante. Conmovedor. Desgarrador. Esperanzador. Estos son sólo algunos de los elogios a las memorias del cofundador y director general de Bonobos, Andy Dunn, publicadas este año. Burn Rate ofrece un relato íntimo de las grandes ambiciones de Dunn por lanzar una empresa de ropa y, al mismo tiempo, tratar ferozmente de evitar los desafíos planteados por su diagnóstico de trastorno bipolar. La combinación no es agradable. Afortunadamente, cuando Dunn toca fondo, cuenta con el apoyo de sus seres queridos, que le ayudan a aceptar la realidad de su enfermedad y le guían por el camino de la curación. De la negación intensa a la aceptación, el sincero relato de Dunn de su viaje de pesadilla es instructivo para cualquier persona con trastorno bipolar y para todos los que se preocupan por alguien con trastorno bipolar. También es un testimonio de la contribución vital y esencial del apoyo social en el camino de la recuperación.
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma de Bessel van der Kolk, MD, se basa en años de investigación y práctica clínica que comenzó con los veteranos y se amplió para incluir una amplia gama de sobrevivientes de trauma. Publicado por primera vez en 2015, The Body Keeps the Score fue una publicación decisiva que transformó nuestra forma de entender el trauma y el trastorno de estrés postraumático. El trabajo del Dr. van der Kolk se basa en la idea de que el trauma queda impreso en las células de nuestro cuerpo. La idea central es que la exposición a un acontecimiento traumático puede desencadenar respuestas fisiológicas que conducen a un estado de alarma hiperactivo. El trauma interfiere en los circuitos cerebrales que intervienen en la concentración, la flexibilidad y la regulación de las emociones. Esta cascada de respuestas se instala en nuestros cuerpos, dejando a los supervivientes de traumas paralizados en una respuesta de lucha o huida. The Body Keeps the Score estálleno de historias que resuenan y dan vida a la naturaleza problemática y compleja del trauma. La narración del Dr. van der Kolk tiene una voz avuncular llena de respeto, calidez y sabiduría. No es de extrañar que The Body Keeps the Score ha sido uno de los libros mejor vendidos del New York Times bestseller por 120 semanas.
Behind Happy Faces: Taking Charge of Your Mental Health de Ross Szabo and Melanie Hall. Las cosas no siempre son lo que parecen. Ese fue sin duda el caso de Ross Szabo, que parecía un adolescente feliz por fuera, pero se desmoronaba por dentro. A los 16 años, Ross fue diagnosticado de trastorno bipolar con problemas de control de la ira y rasgos psicóticos. Sin embargo, no fue hasta las secuelas de su intento de suicidio cuando aceptó y dio prioridad a la ayuda que necesitaba para devolver la estabilidad y la calidad de vida a su mundo. Behind Happy Faces es personal y accesible. Ayudará a jóvenes y adultos por igual a entender la enfermedad mental, por qué nos escondemos de ella, cómo nos aísla de los demás y cómo conseguir la ayuda que necesitamos para nosotros mismos o para nuestros seres queridos. Szabo, licenciado en psicología, entrelaza con maestría detalles íntimos de su propia historia con sólidos conocimientos científicos para ofrecer un libro que, sin duda, salvará la vida de muchos.
Elija. Estos autores dicen la verdad sobre la salud y las enfermedades mentales, ya sea en forma de ficción, no ficción, memorias o historia. Son cruzados que rompen el silencio en torno a la salud mental. Sus historias y voces ayudarán a cambiar la narrativa a medida que más de nosotros nos tomemos el tiempo de escuchar y amplificar su mensaje.