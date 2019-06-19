- English
- Español
“Time could be running out”
Protests persist v. closure of Allen psychiatric unit
By Gregg McQueen
They’re betting on the beds.
Advocates are ramping up pressure on NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP) to prevent the elimination of the 30-bed inpatient psychiatric unit at the Allen Hospital.
In December 2017, NYP submitted a plan to the New York State Department of Health to decertify all inpatient psychiatric beds at the hospital by summer 2018.
A backlash from community members, registered nurses and elected officials led NYP to press pause on the issue, and delay closure for at least another year.
Groups opposing the move — including the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and National Alliance on Mental Illness’s NYC-Metro Chapter — have scheduled a rally and press conference outside of the Allen Hospital for Thurs., July 11th at 6 p.m.
The groups have formed a coalition called Save Allen Psych that has sponsored a town hall and postcard drive protesting the closure, which advocates said could happen at the end of June.
“We feel that time could be running out,” said Julia Symborski, a nurse and Vice President of the NYSNA Executive Committee at NYP Columbia. “The goal is to reach the eyes and ears of NYP.”
Karina Aybar-Jacobs, a psychotherapist and one of the rally’s organizers, said Allen’s inpatient psychiatric beds serve about 600 patients annually, about half of whom are residents of Northern Manhattan.
A loss of beds would betray Allen’s mission as a community hospital and harm locals in need of culturally competent care for mental health issues, she argued.
“It’s a community hospital. It’s one of the very few hospitals that would cater to this type of patient population,” said Aybar-Jacobs. “Most patients are monolingual, immigrant, [and] don’t have insurance. It is bad to close down such a resource when we’re in the middle of a mental health crisis.”
According to hospital staffers familiar with the plan, NYP is eliminating the psychiatric unit at Allen to add space for its revamped, state-of-the-art spinal care unit, which was renamed the Daniel and Jane Och Spine Hospital in 2017 after the Ochs bestowed a $25 million donation.
“Basically, it’s so rich patients from New York City and around the world can go there for surgery, but it’s being done at the expense of low-income community members who need those beds,” remarked Aybar-Jacobs.
Symborski said that Allen Hospital, which once offered 300 patient total patient beds, is now down to fewer than 200.
“We’ve noticed a trend in the hospital’s services shrinking, and of mental health services being reduced at NYP,” she said.
Symborski said the Allen psych unit handles a number of “dual diagnosis” patients, meaning they might be dealing with substance abuse in conjunction with mental health issues.
“If you could think of a patient population that needs as few barriers to care as possible, this is that population,” she stated. “Placing more barriers is not the way to reduce harm.”
“This closure could have a devastating impact on those who might turn to self-medication instead, and could also increase the risk of incarceration,” Symborski said.
According to NYSNA, the hospital plans to send patients requiring psychiatric beds to another NYP site in Westchester.
Aybar-Jacobs expressed concern that mental health patients might refrain from seeking help if they need to go outside the community for care.
“It would also be difficult for family members to visit them,” she said.
When contacted by The Manhattan Times for comment on the Allen psychiatric unit, NYP provided a statement but would not address specific questions regarding the timeline for closure or where patients will be sent instead.
“Our patients are our top priority and we are committed to providing the highest quality care to members of the Northern Manhattan community. We understand the community’s concerns, and the proposed changes to our behavioral health inpatient unit at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital would allow us to centralize and strengthen care across New York-Presbyterian facilities. We look forward to a continued dialogue with government officials and key community stakeholders in order to achieve the best path forward for patients on these important issues,” the statement read.
The fight to save inpatient psychiatric beds at Allen has received the backing of local elected officials.
Last year, Congressman Adriano Espaillat issued a letter to NYP, criticizing the plan to close the unit.
“It is troubling to hear of the removal of psychiatric services at Allen Hospital, as well as the shuffling of other outpatient services, all of which serve vital roles. Specifically, the psychiatric services at Allen Hospital have provided incredibly important and stable mental health resources for the surrounding communities,” Espaillat wrote.
In addition, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., and City Councilmembers Mark Levine, Diana Ayala and Carlina Rivera issued a joint letter to the state’s Health Department last year asking them to preserve the unit.
De La Rosa and State Senator Robert Jackson are slated to attend the July 11 rally, Symborski said.
The Save Allen Psych group conducted postcard drives to gather public support for saving the psychiatric unit. Symborski said that advocates intend to strongly engage the local community in their efforts.
“We want [NYP] to unequivocally commit to keeping the unit open at full capacity,” Symborski said.
As per organizers: “Please be advised that due to delays with legislative sessions in Albany, today’s press conference and rally has been postponed for Thursday, July 11th at 6 p.m. For more information, go to saveallenpsych.org.”
The rally and press conference will be held in front of Allen Hospital.
“El tiempo podría estarse acabando”
Se manifiestan contra el cierre de la unidad psiquiátrica Allen
Por Gregg McQueen
Están apostando en las camas.
Los defensores están incrementando la presión sobre NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP) para evitar que el hospital cierre su unidad psiquiátrica para pacientes hospitalizados y sus 30 camas en el Hospital Allen.
En diciembre de 2017, el NYP presentó un plan al Departamento de Salud del Estado de Nueva York para certificar las 30 camas de pacientes psiquiátricos para pacientes hospitalizados en el verano de 2018.
Una respuesta negativa de miembros de la comunidad, enfermeras registradas y funcionarios electos llevó al NYP a hacer una pausa en el tema y retrasar el cierre por al menos otro año.
Los grupos que se oponen al movimiento, entre ellos la Asociación de Enfermeras del Estado de Nueva York (NYSNA, por sus siglas en inglés), Socialistas Demócratas de Estados Unidos (DSA, por sus siglas en inglés) y el Capítulo NYC-Metro de la Alianza Nacional sobre Enfermedades Mentales, han programado un mitin y una conferencia de prensa afuera del Hospital Allen para el jueves 11 de julio a las 6 p.m.
Los grupos formaron una coalición llamada Save Allen Psych, que patrocinó una reunión del ayuntamiento en mayo para el cierre planificado, lo cual, dijeron los defensores, podría suceder a finales de junio.
“Creemos que el tiempo podría estar agotándose”, dijo Julia Symborski, enfermera y vicepresidenta del Comité Ejecutivo de NYSNA en NYP Columbia. “El objetivo es alcanzar los ojos y oídos del New-York Presbyterian”.
Karina Aybar-Jacobs, psicoterapeuta y una de las organizadoras de la manifestación, dijo que las camas psiquiátricas para pacientes hospitalizados de Allen sirven a unos 600 al año, de los cuales la mitad son residentes del norte de Manhattan.
La pérdida de camas traicionaría la misión de Allen como un hospital comunitario y dañaría a los locales que necesitan atención culturalmente competente para los problemas de salud mental, argumentó.
“Es un hospital comunitario. Es uno de los pocos hospitales que atenderían a este tipo de población de pacientes”, dijo Aybar-Jacobs. “La mayoría de los pacientes son monolingües, inmigrantes, [y] no tienen seguro. Es malo cerrar tal recurso cuando estamos en medio de una crisis de salud mental”.
De acuerdo con el personal del hospital que está familiarizado con el plan, el NYP está eliminando la unidad psiquiátrica de Allen para agregar espacio para su unidad renovada de cuidado espinal de última tecnología, que pasó a llamarse Hospital Daniel and Jane Och Spine en 2017 después de Ochs otorgó una donación de $25 millones de dólares.
“Básicamente, los pacientes tan ricos de la ciudad de Nueva York y de todo el mundo pueden ir ahí para someterse a una cirugía, pero se está haciendo a expensas de los miembros de la comunidad de bajos ingresos que necesitan esas camas”, comentó Aybar-Jacobs.Symborski dijo que el Hospital Allen, que una vez ofreció 300 camas para pacientes en total, ahora tiene menos de 200.
“Hemos notado una tendencia en la reducción de los servicios hospitalarios y en la eliminación de los servicios de salud mental en la NYP”, dijo.
Symborski explicó que la unidad psiquiátrica de Allen maneja a varios pacientes de “diagnóstico dual”, lo que significa que podrían estar lidiando con el abuso de sustancias junto con problemas de salud mental.
“Si pudiera pensar en una población de pacientes que necesita la menor cantidad posible de barreras para la atención, esta es esa población”, afirmó. “Colocar más barreras no es la manera de reducir el daño”.
“Este cierre podría tener un impacto devastador en las personas que se automedican, y también podría aumentar el riesgo de encarcelamiento”, dijo Symboski.
De acuerdo con la NYSNA, el hospital planea enviar a los pacientes que requieren camas psiquiátricas a otro sitio de la NYP en Westchester.
Aybar-Jacobs expresó su preocupación de que los pacientes de salud mental podrían abstenerse de buscar ayuda si necesitan salir de la comunidad para recibir atención.
“También sería difícil para los familiares visitarlos”, dijo.
Cuando fue contactado por el Manhattan Times para hacer comentarios sobre la unidad psiquiátrica, el NYP proporcionó una declaración pero no abordó preguntas específicas con respecto al plazo para el cierre ni a dónde se enviará a los pacientes.
“Nuestros pacientes son nuestra principal prioridad y estamos comprometidos con brindar atención de la más alta calidad a los miembros de la comunidad del norte de Manhattan. Entendemos las preocupaciones de la comunidad y los cambios propuestos a nuestra unidad de pacientes de salud conductual en el Hospital Allen New York-Presbyterian nos permitirían centralizar y fortalecer la atención en las instalaciones. “Esperamos un diálogo continuo con los funcionarios gubernamentales y las partes interesadas clave de la comunidad para lograr el mejor camino a seguir para los pacientes en estos temas importantes”, se lee en el comunicado.
La lucha para salvar las camas de pacientes psiquiátricos en Allen también recibió el respaldo de los funcionarios locales.
El año pasado, el congresista Adriano Espaillat emitió una carta al NYP, criticando el plan para cerrar la unidad.
“Es preocupante escuchar acerca de la eliminación de los servicios psiquiátricos en el Hospital Allen, así como la combinación de otros servicios ambulatorios, todos los cuales cumplen funciones vitales. Específicamente, los servicios psiquiátricos en el Hospital Allen han proporcionado recursos de salud mental increíblemente importantes y estables para las comunidades circundantes”, escribió Espaillat.
Además, la asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa, la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, el presidente del municipio del Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr., y los concejales Mark Levine, Diana Ayala y Carlina Rivera, enviaron una carta conjunta al Departamento de Salud del estado el año pasado, pidiéndoles que preservar la unidad.
Symborski dijo que De la Rosa y el senador estatal Robert Jackson están programados para asistir a la manifestación del 11 de julio.
El grupo Save Allen Psych ha estado realizando campañas de tarjetas postales para reunir apoyo público para salvar la unidad psiquiátrica. Symborski dijo que los defensores tienen la intención de involucrar al público en sus esfuerzos.
“Queremos que [el NYP] se comprometa inequívocamente con mantener la unidad abierta a plena capacidad”, dijo Symborski.
Se llevará a cabo un mitin y una conferencia de prensa frente al Hospital Allen el jueves 11 de julio a las 6 p.m.
Para más información, vaya a saveallenpsych.org.