Protests persist v. closure of Allen psychiatric unit

By Gregg McQueen

They’re betting on the beds.

Advocates are ramping up pressure on NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP) to prevent the elimination of the 30-bed inpatient psychiatric unit at the Allen Hospital.

In December 2017, NYP submitted a plan to the New York State Department of Health to decertify all inpatient psychiatric beds at the hospital by summer 2018.

A backlash from community members, registered nurses and elected officials led NYP to press pause on the issue, and delay closure for at least another year.

Groups opposing the move — including the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and National Alliance on Mental Illness’s NYC-Metro Chapter — have scheduled a rally and press conference outside of the Allen Hospital for Thurs., July 11th at 6 p.m.

The groups have formed a coalition called Save Allen Psych that has sponsored a town hall and postcard drive protesting the closure, which advocates said could happen at the end of June.

“We feel that time could be running out,” said Julia Symborski, a nurse and Vice President of the NYSNA Executive Committee at NYP Columbia. “The goal is to reach the eyes and ears of NYP.”

Karina Aybar-Jacobs, a psychotherapist and one of the rally’s organizers, said Allen’s inpatient psychiatric beds serve about 600 patients annually, about half of whom are residents of Northern Manhattan.

A loss of beds would betray Allen’s mission as a community hospital and harm locals in need of culturally competent care for mental health issues, she argued.

“It’s a community hospital. It’s one of the very few hospitals that would cater to this type of patient population,” said Aybar-Jacobs. “Most patients are monolingual, immigrant, [and] don’t have insurance. It is bad to close down such a resource when we’re in the middle of a mental health crisis.”

According to hospital staffers familiar with the plan, NYP is eliminating the psychiatric unit at Allen to add space for its revamped, state-of-the-art spinal care unit, which was renamed the Daniel and Jane Och Spine Hospital in 2017 after the Ochs bestowed a $25 million donation.

“Basically, it’s so rich patients from New York City and around the world can go there for surgery, but it’s being done at the expense of low-income community members who need those beds,” remarked Aybar-Jacobs.

Symborski said that Allen Hospital, which once offered 300 patient total patient beds, is now down to fewer than 200.

“We’ve noticed a trend in the hospital’s services shrinking, and of mental health services being reduced at NYP,” she said.

Symborski said the Allen psych unit handles a number of “dual diagnosis” patients, meaning they might be dealing with substance abuse in conjunction with mental health issues.

“If you could think of a patient population that needs as few barriers to care as possible, this is that population,” she stated. “Placing more barriers is not the way to reduce harm.”

“This closure could have a devastating impact on those who might turn to self-medication instead, and could also increase the risk of incarceration,” Symborski said.

According to NYSNA, the hospital plans to send patients requiring psychiatric beds to another NYP site in Westchester.

Aybar-Jacobs expressed concern that mental health patients might refrain from seeking help if they need to go outside the community for care.

“It would also be difficult for family members to visit them,” she said.

When contacted by The Manhattan Times for comment on the Allen psychiatric unit, NYP provided a statement but would not address specific questions regarding the timeline for closure or where patients will be sent instead.

“Our patients are our top priority and we are committed to providing the highest quality care to members of the Northern Manhattan community. We understand the community’s concerns, and the proposed changes to our behavioral health inpatient unit at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital would allow us to centralize and strengthen care across New York-Presbyterian facilities. We look forward to a continued dialogue with government officials and key community stakeholders in order to achieve the best path forward for patients on these important issues,” the statement read.

The fight to save inpatient psychiatric beds at Allen has received the backing of local elected officials.

Last year, Congressman Adriano Espaillat issued a letter to NYP, criticizing the plan to close the unit.

“It is troubling to hear of the removal of psychiatric services at Allen Hospital, as well as the shuffling of other outpatient services, all of which serve vital roles. Specifically, the psychiatric services at Allen Hospital have provided incredibly important and stable mental health resources for the surrounding communities,” Espaillat wrote.

In addition, State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., and City Councilmembers Mark Levine, Diana Ayala and Carlina Rivera issued a joint letter to the state’s Health Department last year asking them to preserve the unit.

De La Rosa and State Senator Robert Jackson are slated to attend the July 11 rally, Symborski said.

The Save Allen Psych group conducted postcard drives to gather public support for saving the psychiatric unit. Symborski said that advocates intend to strongly engage the local community in their efforts.

“We want [NYP] to unequivocally commit to keeping the unit open at full capacity,” Symborski said.

As per organizers: “Please be advised that due to delays with legislative sessions in Albany, today’s press conference and rally has been postponed for Thursday, July 11th at 6 p.m. For more information, go to saveallenpsych.org.”

The rally and press conference will be held in front of Allen Hospital.