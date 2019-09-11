Time after Time

Rally held for passage of paid personal time bill

By Gregg McQueen

Yanelia Ramírez has lost count of how many important family moments she’s missed.

Her work schedule has made it difficult not to.

A nail salon worker during the past 14 years and a mother of five children, Ramírez said she has worked six days a week for at least 10 of those years without paid time off.

“It pains me to think about all of the birthdays, first days of school, graduations and other special days I’ve missed because I couldn’t afford to miss a paycheck or risk losing my job,” remarked Ramirez, who was at City Hall on Monday to join rally in favor of a bill that would mandate paid personal time to all New York City workers.

Ramírez said the proposed law would provide low-income laborers with more dignity.

“We don’t deserve to be treated like batteries, to be used and then thrown away once drained,” she remarked.

The rally drew employees, First Lady Chirlane McCray, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Councilmembers, who threw their support behind the City Council bill. They said it would help about one million New Yorkers, including domestic workers, retail workers, and food service employees.

Williams, who introduced the bill in 2014 while a member of the City Council, noted that 62 percent of low-income workers have no paid personal time off, compared with 92 percent of high-wage workers.

Motioning to the workers gathered on the City Hall steps, Williams said, “All of the people behind me are not begging for something that they simply want. They are demanding something that they absolutely need to live lives as human beings.”

“They miss birthdays, weddings, and even funerals,” added McCray. “Sick days run out fast, leaving them without any options. They can’t stay home to let the plumber in, or care properly for a sick child. Can you imagine the stress that grows and grows when there is no time to take care of personal responsibilities?”

Karen LeRoy, who works two part-time jobs at a grocery store and nursing home, said workers without paid time off are forced to make tough choices.

“If we do take time off, we might give up a significant portion of our pay,” she said. “And many times, I needed a day off but was afraid to ask because I think I’ll get fired.”

According to city officials, 75 percent of part-time workers do not get paid vacation or personal time.

The legislation requires employers to offer workers 10 days per year paid personal time, which can be used for any reason, including religious observances, doctor appointments and bereavement.

If passed, the policy would apply to private employers with five or more employees or one or more domestic workers and be enforced by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) and Worker Protection (DCWP).

Though it has stalled for five years, Williams said there was now “momentum at our backs” to get the legislation passed. “We are poised to get this done,” he stated.

“It’s about time,” McCray shouted.

While the bill seems to have strong support in the City Council, Speaker Corey Johnson has expressed reservations about it. During a radio appearance in August, Johnson said that details still need to be worked through so as not to harm smaller businesses.

“Small businesses are closing because of rent increases, and then [you’re] putting this potential cost on very small businesses that can’t absorb it in the same way a larger company with 50, 100, 500 people can absorb it,” he said.

Derek Perkinson, Director of NYC Chapters for National Action Network, urged businesses to support the legislation.

“We will sit down with businesses to get something that works for both of us. Let’s all come together,” he said. “If you’re a business owner, why wouldn’t you want workers at their best?”

Jackie Orie, a domestic worker for the past 19 years, said she has benefited from paid time off from certain employers, and wants to see others in her line of work to be guaranteed the same treatment.

Orie told rallygoers that she receives two weeks paid vacation and paid personal days, which allowed her to go back to school and finish her college degree.

“Paid personal and vacation days went a long way in ensuring I could prepare for important exams,” she said.

Airport worker Pedro Gamboa said the legislation would be “a godsend to all of us.”

He said that when his mother in Guatemala became ill, he wasn’t able to lend a hand as sibling took turns taking care of her.

“I know co-workers who fear taking time off, afraid that their jobs won’t be there when they return,” he said.

“Jobs expect a lot from you, but we need more in return,” added LeRoy. “Sometimes you have to fit in everyday life. It’s not like we want to miss work, but sometimes you need to go to the doctor.”

Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, which represents restaurants and nightlife venues, is against the legislation in its current form, claiming it would harm small businesses. “Our elected leaders continue to say how important small businesses are to New York City, then go out of their way to make it more difficult for them to survive,” Rigie said.

He suggested that the city should help fund paid time off for small business workers.

“Look at other social benefit programs, like Social Security, even the recently implemented New York State paid family leave, [it is all] conducted through a payroll tax,” Rigie said. “There’s mechanisms to reduce the burdens, offset some of the costs. If we’re a progressive city, we should come together collectively to do this and not just thrust another unfair mandate on small business owners.”

The group submitted a letter undersigned by the Chambers of Commerce of all five boroughs as well as the National Supermarket Association and NATO, Theatre Owners of New York State, Inc., among others, that urged legislators to reconsider.

“Many businesses are struggling, or simply can’t afford another expensive and complicated government mandate,” stated the letter.

But Williams stressed that the intent was not to hurt small businesses, and vowed that they would “have a seat at the table” when it came to discussions on the legislation.

“We want them to thrive,” he said. “But it can’t be done on the backs of workers.”