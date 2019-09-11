- English
- Español
Time after Time
Rally held for passage of paid personal time bill
By Gregg McQueen
Yanelia Ramírez has lost count of how many important family moments she’s missed.
Her work schedule has made it difficult not to.
A nail salon worker during the past 14 years and a mother of five children, Ramírez said she has worked six days a week for at least 10 of those years without paid time off.
“It pains me to think about all of the birthdays, first days of school, graduations and other special days I’ve missed because I couldn’t afford to miss a paycheck or risk losing my job,” remarked Ramirez, who was at City Hall on Monday to join rally in favor of a bill that would mandate paid personal time to all New York City workers.
Ramírez said the proposed law would provide low-income laborers with more dignity.
“We don’t deserve to be treated like batteries, to be used and then thrown away once drained,” she remarked.
The rally drew employees, First Lady Chirlane McCray, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Councilmembers, who threw their support behind the City Council bill. They said it would help about one million New Yorkers, including domestic workers, retail workers, and food service employees.
Williams, who introduced the bill in 2014 while a member of the City Council, noted that 62 percent of low-income workers have no paid personal time off, compared with 92 percent of high-wage workers.
Motioning to the workers gathered on the City Hall steps, Williams said, “All of the people behind me are not begging for something that they simply want. They are demanding something that they absolutely need to live lives as human beings.”
“They miss birthdays, weddings, and even funerals,” added McCray. “Sick days run out fast, leaving them without any options. They can’t stay home to let the plumber in, or care properly for a sick child. Can you imagine the stress that grows and grows when there is no time to take care of personal responsibilities?”
Karen LeRoy, who works two part-time jobs at a grocery store and nursing home, said workers without paid time off are forced to make tough choices.
“If we do take time off, we might give up a significant portion of our pay,” she said. “And many times, I needed a day off but was afraid to ask because I think I’ll get fired.”
According to city officials, 75 percent of part-time workers do not get paid vacation or personal time.
The legislation requires employers to offer workers 10 days per year paid personal time, which can be used for any reason, including religious observances, doctor appointments and bereavement.
If passed, the policy would apply to private employers with five or more employees or one or more domestic workers and be enforced by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) and Worker Protection (DCWP).
Though it has stalled for five years, Williams said there was now “momentum at our backs” to get the legislation passed. “We are poised to get this done,” he stated.
“It’s about time,” McCray shouted.
While the bill seems to have strong support in the City Council, Speaker Corey Johnson has expressed reservations about it. During a radio appearance in August, Johnson said that details still need to be worked through so as not to harm smaller businesses.
“Small businesses are closing because of rent increases, and then [you’re] putting this potential cost on very small businesses that can’t absorb it in the same way a larger company with 50, 100, 500 people can absorb it,” he said.
Derek Perkinson, Director of NYC Chapters for National Action Network, urged businesses to support the legislation.“We will sit down with businesses to get something that works for both of us. Let’s all come together,” he said. “If you’re a business owner, why wouldn’t you want workers at their best?”
Jackie Orie, a domestic worker for the past 19 years, said she has benefited from paid time off from certain employers, and wants to see others in her line of work to be guaranteed the same treatment.
Orie told rallygoers that she receives two weeks paid vacation and paid personal days, which allowed her to go back to school and finish her college degree.
“Paid personal and vacation days went a long way in ensuring I could prepare for important exams,” she said.
Airport worker Pedro Gamboa said the legislation would be “a godsend to all of us.”
He said that when his mother in Guatemala became ill, he wasn’t able to lend a hand as sibling took turns taking care of her.
“I know co-workers who fear taking time off, afraid that their jobs won’t be there when they return,” he said.
“Jobs expect a lot from you, but we need more in return,” added LeRoy. “Sometimes you have to fit in everyday life. It’s not like we want to miss work, but sometimes you need to go to the doctor.”Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, which represents restaurants and nightlife venues, is against the legislation in its current form, claiming it would harm small businesses. “Our elected leaders continue to say how important small businesses are to New York City, then go out of their way to make it more difficult for them to survive,” Rigie said.
He suggested that the city should help fund paid time off for small business workers.
“Look at other social benefit programs, like Social Security, even the recently implemented New York State paid family leave, [it is all] conducted through a payroll tax,” Rigie said. “There’s mechanisms to reduce the burdens, offset some of the costs. If we’re a progressive city, we should come together collectively to do this and not just thrust another unfair mandate on small business owners.”
The group submitted a letter undersigned by the Chambers of Commerce of all five boroughs as well as the National Supermarket Association and NATO, Theatre Owners of New York State, Inc., among others, that urged legislators to reconsider.
“Many businesses are struggling, or simply can’t afford another expensive and complicated government mandate,” stated the letter.
But Williams stressed that the intent was not to hurt small businesses, and vowed that they would “have a seat at the table” when it came to discussions on the legislation.
“We want them to thrive,” he said. “But it can’t be done on the backs of workers.”
Cuestión de tiempo
Abogando por proyecto de ley sobre tiempo personal pagado
Por Gregg McQueenYanelia Ramírez ha perdido la cuenta de cuántos momentos familiares importantes se ha perdido.
Su horario de trabajo le ha dificultado no hacerlo.
Ramírez, trabajadora de un salón de manicura durante los últimos 14 años y madre de cinco hijos, explicó que ha trabajado seis días a la semana durante al menos 10 de esos años sin tiempo libre remunerado.
“Me duele pensar en todos los cumpleaños, primeros días de escuela, graduaciones y otros días especiales que me he perdido porque no podía permitirme perder un sueldo o arriesgarme a perder mi trabajo”, comentó Ramírez, quien estuvo en el Ayuntamiento el lunes para unirse a un mitin a favor de un proyecto de ley que otorgaría tiempo personal pagado a todos los trabajadores de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Ramírez comentó que la ley propuesta brindaría más dignidad a los trabajadores de bajos ingresos.
“No merecemos que nos traten como baterías para usarlas y luego desecharlas una vez agotadas”, comentó.
La concentración atrajo a empleados, a la primera dama Chirlane McCray, al defensor del pueblo Jumaane Williams y a concejales, quienes lanzaron su apoyo al proyecto de ley del Ayuntamiento. Dijeron que ayudaría a cerca de un millón de neoyorquinos, incluidos trabajadores domésticos, empleados de la industria al por menor y a los de servicios de alimentos.
Williams, quien presentó el proyecto de ley en 2014 mientras era miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad, señaló que el 62 por ciento de los trabajadores de bajos ingresos no tienen tiempo libre remunerado, en comparación con el 92 por ciento de los trabajadores con salarios altos.
Señalando a los trabajadores reunidos en los escalones del Ayuntamiento, Williams dijo: “Todas las personas detrás de mí no están rogando por algo que simplemente quieren. Exigen algo que necesitan absolutamente para vivir vidas como seres humanos”.
“Se pierden cumpleaños, bodas e incluso funerales”, agregó McCray. “Los días de enfermedad se agotan rápidamente, dejándolos sin ninguna opción. No pueden quedarse en casa para dejar entrar al plomero o cuidar adecuadamente a un niño enfermo. ¿Pueden imaginar el estrés que crece y crece cuando no hay tiempo para ocuparse de las responsabilidades personales?”.
Karen LeRoy tiene dos trabajos a tiempo parcial -en una tienda de comestibles y en un hogar para adultos mayores- y dijo que los trabajadores sin tiempo libre remunerado se ven obligados a tomar decisiones difíciles.
“Si nos tomamos un tiempo libre, podríamos renunciar a una parte significativa de nuestro pago”, explicó. “Y muchas veces, he necesitado un día libre, pero he tenido miedo de pedirlo porque creo que podrían despedirme”.
De acuerdo con funcionarios de la ciudad, el 75 por ciento de los trabajadores a tiempo parcial no reciben vacaciones pagadas ni tiempo personal.
La legislación exige que los empleadores ofrezcan a los trabajadores 10 días al año de tiempo personal remunerado, que puede utilizarse por cualquier motivo, incluyendo celebraciones religiosas, citas con el médico y un duelo.
Si se aprueba, la política se aplicaría a los empleadores privados con cinco o más empleados o uno o más trabajadores domésticos, y sería aplicada por el Departamento del Consumidor y Protección a los Trabajadores (DCWP, por sus siglas en inglés).
Aunque ha estado estancada durante cinco años, Williams dijo que ahora había “impulso a nuestras espaldas” para que se apruebe la legislación. “Estamos preparados para hacer esto”, afirmó.
“Ya es hora”, gritó McCray.
Si bien el proyecto de ley parece tener un fuerte apoyo en el Concejo de la Ciudad, el presidente Corey Johnson ha expresado reservas al respecto. Durante una aparición en la radio en agosto, Johnson dijo que aún se necesita trabajar en los detalles para no dañar a los pequeños negocios.
“Los pequeños negocios están cerrando debido al aumento de la renta, y luego [se] pone este costo potencial en negocios muy pequeños que no pueden absorberlo de la misma manera que una empresa más grande con 50, 100, 500, personas puede hacerlo”, dijo.
Derek Perkinson, director de Capítulos de NYC de la Red de Acción Nacional, instó a los negocios a apoyar la legislación.“Nos sentaremos con las empresas para obtener algo que funcione para ambos. Unámonos todos”, dijo. “Si usted es dueño de un negocio, ¿por qué no querría trabajadores en su mejor momento?”.
Jackie Orie, una trabajadora doméstica durante los últimos 19 años, dijo que se ha beneficiado del tiempo libre pagado de ciertos empleadores y que quiere ver a otros en su línea de trabajo que tengan garantizado el mismo trato.
Orie dijo a los manifestantes que recibe dos semanas de vacaciones pagadas y días personales pagados, lo que le permitió volver a la escuela y terminar su título universitario.
“Los días pagados personales y de vacaciones contribuyeron en gran medida a garantizar que pudiera prepararme para exámenes importantes”, dijo.
El trabajador del aeropuerto Pedro Gamboa dijo que la legislación sería “un regalo del cielo para todos nosotros”.
Comentó que cuando su madre en Guatemala se enfermó, no pudo ayudar mientras su hermano se turnaba para cuidarla.
“Conozco compañeros de trabajo que temen tomarse un descanso, temen que sus trabajos no estén allí cuando regresen”, dijo.
“Los trabajos esperan mucho de nosotros, pero necesitamos más a cambio”, agregó LeRoy. “A veces tienes que encajar en la vida cotidiana. No es que queramos faltar al trabajo, pero a veces hay que ir al médico”.
Andrew Rigie, director ejecutivo de la Alianza de Hospitalidad de la Ciudad de Nueva York, que representa a restaurantes y locales nocturnos, está en contra de la legislación en su forma actual, alegando que dañaría a los pequeños negocios. “Nuestros líderes electos continúan diciendo lo importantes que son los pequeños negocios para la ciudad de Nueva York, y luego se desvían del camino por hacer que les sea más difícil sobrevivir”, comentó.
Sugirió que la ciudad debería ayudar a financiar el tiempo libre pagado para los trabajadores de pequeños negocios.
“Observen otros programas de beneficios sociales, como el Seguro Social, incluso el permiso familiar pagado recientemente implementado por el estado de Nueva York, [todo] se lleva a cabo mediante un impuesto sobre la nómina”, dijo Rigie. “Existen mecanismos para reducir las cargas, compensar algunos de los costos. Si somos una ciudad progresista, debemos unirnos colectivamente para hacer esto y no solo imponer otro mandato injusto a los propietarios de pequeños negocios”.
El grupo presentó una carta suscrita por las Cámaras de Comercio de los cinco condados, así como por la Asociación Nacional de Supermercados y NATO, Propietarios de Teatro del Estado de Nueva York, Inc., entre otros, instando a los legisladores a reconsiderar.
“Muchos negocios tienen problemas, o simplemente no pueden permitirse otro mandato gubernamental costoso y complicado”, decía la carta.
Pero Williams enfatizó que la intención no es perjudicar a los pequeños negocios y prometió que “tendrían un lugar en la mesa” cuando se tratara de discusiones sobre la legislación.
“Queremos que prosperen”, dijo. “Pero no se puede hacer a costa de los trabajadores”.