Tidings of Triumph
Cheers for the rezoning win
By Gregg McQueen
The din on Dyckman was real.
Christmas came early this year for Inwood residents who oppose the city’s attempt to rezone their neighborhood.
Word came on December 19 that Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Verna Saunders had struck down the de Blasio administration’s Inwood rezoning plan, which was approved by City Council in August 2018.
Saunders rendered a decision in a lawsuit filed against the city last year by a coalition of Inwood community
groups, residents, and small business owners to block the rezoning.
“I screamed so loud when I heard. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve just stopped the Inwood rezoning,’” said Ayisha Oglivie, a member of advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, one of the suit’s plaintiffs. “I’m just overwhelmed with joy.”
On Fri., Dec. 20, advocates and local elected officials reveled in the court victory at a rally near Dyckman Street and Broadway that took on a celebratory vibe.
“It’s like Christmas around here, or maybe New Year’s,” said Maggie Clarke, a co-founder of advocacy group Inwood Preservation. “People are really happy.”
In an Article 78 lawsuit, which can be used to appeal the decision of a state or local agency in New York, community stakeholders insisted that the city failed to study racial and environmental impacts of the Inwood rezoning, such as the effects on preferential rents, minority and women-owned business enterprises, traffic congestion, and displacement of residents of color.
In her ruling, Saunders found in the plaintiff’s favor on all counts, and ordered that the rezoning be annulled.
Saunders remanded the matter back to the city’s Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development to complete a study of the issues raised in the lawsuit.
“[The city] just completely disregarded their responsibility. We held their feet to the fire,” remarked Oglivie, who said the annulment would not have been possible without the intense level of activism displayed in the neighborhood.
“It took everybody. It took every person showing up, who put their voice in this, who went to rallies and protests, who sat down in the street and got arrested, who showed up to the courthouse,” she said. “These rezonings are not just happening in Inwood, they’re happening all over the country and they’re displacing people.”
At the rally, State Senator Robert Jackson thanked activists and local elected officials for remaining steadfast in the fight against the city’s development plans.
“It takes time to build a movement, but we are here to stay,” he said. “Inwood will always be for the people. Congratulations to all of you.”
“This is the difference between when the community gets involved and is driving it, versus people trying to tell us what to do,” said Northern Manhattan resident Nova Lucero, who works as an organizer with the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition.
Congressman Adriano Espaillat remarked that rezonings “put gentrification on steroids” and create divisions among racial and ethnic lines.
He admitted that he “didn’t have a lot of faith in Article 78s” but credited Michael Sussman, the civil rights attorney who took up the case for Inwood plaintiffs. Espaillat suggested that the court case could provide a blueprint for how other neighborhoods can attempt to challenge rezoning plans.
“This is a great decision, a precedent-setting decision, that will send a clear message across the city,” Espaillat said.
“It’s a huge deal,” agreed Met Council on Housing Executive Director Ava Farkas, who called the city’s rezoning efforts a “bait and switch” to build more market rate apartments into neighborhoods. “It’s not going to get us out of the affordable housing crisis,” she said.
“We were vindicated by the judge who said yes, this city has to study issues of race. Yes, this city has to study issues of displacement of low-income and vulnerable tenants,” Farkas added.
The office of City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who backed the Inwood rezoning, issued a statement noting that Rodríguez would accept the ruling of Saunders. “He understands this is part of the legal process, he respects it and will abide by the final decision,” said Communications Director Tomas Garita in an email.
State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa recalled the outrage from Northern Manhattan residents when a spot rezoning was proposed for Sherman Plaza in 2016 in order to build a 15-story residential building at the corner of Sherman Avenue and Broadway. At the time, De La Rosa served as chief of staff to Councilmember Rodríguez.
“I told him, ‘You have to vote no,’” De La Rosa said. “He voted no, but that is where the process should have ended. That should have been the end of this ill-conceived rezoning.”
Rezonings in New York City are subject to the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) and a City Council vote.
In her ruling, Saunders noted that the de Blasio administration failed to provide a full Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for Inwood until the Council already voted on the matter, which Sussman argued was in violation of the City Environmental Quality Review (CEQR) process.
Saunders said in her ruling that “…the Council was not provided with the most recent and relevant information, rendering its process of review, incomplete, superficial, and arguably, a nullity.”
“There are rules in the ULURP process and CEQR that you’re supposed to give the City Council something to think about before they actually make a decision,” said Inwood resident Philip Simpson, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “City Hall was really just trying to ram this through. They didn’t pay attention to what the procedure requires. The judge said no, you’ve got to follow the rules.”
In a statement, the city’s Law Department said it planned to appeal the decision by Saunders. “We strongly disagree with this ruling which we believe is legally incorrect and contrary to well-established precedent. We stand by the city’s thorough environmental review and will challenge this decision so important projects, including building new affordable homes in this community, can proceed,” the statement read.
The court ruling is considered a blow to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has sought to use neighborhood rezonings as a strategy to reach his stated goal of building or preserving 300,000 affordable housing units by 2026.
On his weekly radio address on WYNC, de Blasio called Saunders’ decision “absolutely wrong-headed” and defended the land use review process used for rezonings.
“There’s a huge amount of scrutiny and public input all out in the open. The studies that were done absolutely conformed with the law and with precedent,” de Blasio said. “So, I believe that when it goes forward on appeal, the judge’s ruling will be overturned.”
The Inwood rezoning was the fifth de Blasio administration rezoning plan to be granted the greenlight by the City Council.
“Where we have had rezonings, we’ve actually been able to guarantee the creation of a certain amount of affordable housing,” de Blasio said.
Sussman told Manhattan Times that he believes the city should not appeal the judge’s decision.
“I would really urge them not to appeal,” he stated. “The decision requires them to gather more information and do more analysis. As I told the court, more information never hurt anybody. So, what is the reason to appeal? They should take seriously what the court said, not only here but citywide, and start implementing appropriate reviews. That is not something that’s so onerous that should cause them to appeal, in my view.”
If the city does challenge the ruling, Sussman remarked that he’d “see them in court.”
“And we’ll beat them there because they’re wrong,” he said. “They’re particularly wrong on the issue as to whether they can adopt this particular, profound change in zoning in a community before the environmental review is even done.
A similar Article 78 lawsuit was brought about by East Harlem residents in 2017 to challenge the city’s rezoning of that neighborhood. However, the suit was dismissed by a State Supreme Court judge, who ruled that the city did its due diligence when conducting environmental impact studies.
Clarke said the plaintiffs in the Inwood suit learned from the failure of the East Harlem court action.
“Our approach was different,” she said. “What [East Harlem] did was to say, ‘The city did this analysis wrong; they did that study wrong.’ We said these are the studies they need to do, but they blew it off. Not that they did it wrong, they didn’t do it at all.”
“The city has behaved in an extremely arrogant way the whole way through, and that’s what they do in all of these [rezoning] neighborhoods,” said Clarke.
Noting that the city is likely to appeal the Saunders decision, Clarke said that Inwood community members will seek to raise money to continue the legal battle.
“It’s not all over yet,” she said.
Simpson echoed the sentiment expressed by others that activists in other neighborhoods will likely attempt to mimic the strategy of the Inwood case.
“To me, the really important part of the decision is that the judge basically said, ‘You’ve really got to take the community seriously.’ Where other communities find they have not been taken seriously by City Hall, I think it gives them a big opening,” said Simpson, adding that the Saunders ruling could force the city to be more thorough in its review process for future rezonings.
“It takes a village, and we’ve proved that we’re a village to contend with,” said local resident Johanna García.
“We’ve proved that it’s not about politics and what has always been done, but about community and what the people need.”
“All of us were together when we marched, when we rallied, and we have communicated down to City Hall that the people will not be denied,” García added. “No rezoning shall ever pass without understanding what’s good for the public. Today is historic. You gave hope to the rest of the city.”
Noticias del triunfo
Hurras por la victoria de la rezonificación
Por Gregg McQueen
El escándalo en Dyckman era real.
La Navidad llegó antes este año para los residentes de Inwood, quienes se oponen al intento de la ciudad de rezonificar su vecindario.
El 19 de diciembre se corrió la voz de que la juez de la Corte Suprema de Manhattan, Verna Saunders, había revocado el plan de rezonificación Inwood de la administración de Blasio, que fue aprobado por el Ayuntamiento en agosto de 2018.
Saunders emitió una decisión sobre una demanda presentada contra la ciudad el año pasado por una coalición de grupos comunitarios de Inwood, residentes y propietarios de pequeños negocios para bloquear la rezonificación.
“Grité tan fuerte cuando lo escuché. Pensé: Dios mío, acabamos de detener la rezonificación de Inwood”, dijo Ayisha Oglivie, miembro del grupo de defensa El norte de Manhattan no está en venta, uno de los firmantes de la demanda. “Estoy abrumada de alegría”.
El viernes 20 de diciembre, defensores y funcionarios locales se deleitaron con la victoria de la corte en un mitin cerca de la calle Dyckman y Broadway que adquirió un ambiente de celebración.
“Es como Navidad por aquí, o tal vez Año Nuevo”, dijo Maggie Clarke, cofundadora del grupo de defensa Inwood Preservation. “La gente está muy feliz”.
En una demanda del Artículo 78, que puede usarse para apelar la decisión de una agencia estatal o local en Nueva York, las partes interesadas de la comunidad insistieron en que la ciudad no estudió los impactos raciales y ambientales de la rezonificación de Inwood, como los efectos en las rentas preferenciales, empresas comerciales pertenecientes a mujeres y minorías, congestión de tráfico y desplazamiento de residentes de color.
En su fallo, Saunders encontró a favor del demandante todos los cargos y ordenó que se anulara la rezonificación.
Saunders remitió el asunto al vicealcalde de vivienda y desarrollo económico de la ciudad para completar un estudio de los problemas planteados en la demanda.
“[La ciudad] simplemente ignoró por completo su responsabilidad. Les apretamos las tuercas”, comentó Oglivie, diciendo que la anulación no hubiera sido posible sin el intenso nivel de activismo exhibido en el vecindario.
“Nos necesitó a todos. Necesitó de todas las personas que aparecieron, que pusieron su voz en esto, que asistieron a manifestaciones y protestas, que se sentaron en la calle y fueron arrestadas, que se presentaron en el tribunal”, dijo. “Estas rezonificaciones no solo están ocurriendo en Inwood, sino en todo el país y están desplazando a las personas”.
En la manifestación, el senador estatal Robert Jackson agradeció a los activistas y funcionarios electos locales por mantenerse firmes en la lucha contra los planes de desarrollo de la ciudad.
“Se necesita tiempo para construir un movimiento, pero estamos aquí para quedarnos”, dijo. “Inwood siempre será para la gente. Felicitaciones a todos”.
“Esta es la diferencia entre cuando la comunidad se involucra y la maneja, frente a las personas que intentan decirnos qué hacer”, dijo la residente del norte de Manhattan Nova Lucero, quien trabaja como organizadora con la Coalición Clerical y Comunitaria del Noroeste del Bronx.
El congresista Adriano Espaillat comentó que las rezonificaciones “ponen esteroides en el aburguesamiento” y crean divisiones entre líneas raciales y étnicas.
Admitió que “no tenía mucha fe en el Artículo 78”, pero le dio crédito a Michael Sussman, el abogado de derechos civiles que se hizo cargo del caso de los demandantes de Inwood. Espaillat sugirió que el caso judicial podría proporcionar un modelo de cómo otros vecindarios pueden intentar desafiar los planes de rezonificación.
“Esta es una gran decisión, una que sienta precedentes, que enviará un mensaje claro a toda la ciudad”, dijo Espaillat.
“Es algo muy importante”, acordó la directora ejecutiva del Consejo Met de Vivienda, Ava Farkas, quien calificó los esfuerzos de rezonificación de la ciudad como “engaño” para traer más apartamentos con tarifas de mercado a los vecindarios. “No nos va a sacar de la crisis de vivienda asequible”, dijo.
“Fuimos justificados por la juez que dijo que sí, que esta ciudad tiene que estudiar problemas de raza. Sí, esta ciudad tiene que estudiar problemas de desplazamiento de inquilinos vulnerables y de bajos ingresos”, agregó Farkas.
La oficina del concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien respaldó la rezonificación de Inwood, emitió una declaración en la que señalaba que Rodríguez aceptaría el fallo de Saunders. “Él entiende que esto es parte del proceso legal, lo respeta y cumplirá con la decisión final”, dijo el director de Comunicaciones, Tomas Garita, en un correo electrónico.
La asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa recordó la indignación de los residentes del norte de Manhattan cuando se propuso un cambio de zona para Sherman Plaza en 2016 con el fin de construir un edificio residencial de 15 pisos en la esquina de la avenida Sherman y Broadway. En ese momento, de la Rosa se desempeñaba como jefe de gabinete del concejal Rodríguez.
“Le dije: tienes que votar no”, comentó de la Rosa. “Él votó no, pero ahí es donde el proceso debería haber terminado. Ese debió haber sido el final de esta rezonificación mal concebida”.
Las rezonificaciones en la ciudad de Nueva York están sujetas al Procedimiento Uniforme de Revisión del Uso del Suelo (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés) y al voto del Concejo Municipal.
En su fallo, Saunders señaló que la administración de Blasio no pudo proporcionar un Estudio de Impacto Ambiental (EIS, por sus siglas en inglés) completo para Inwood hasta que el Concejo ya había votado sobre el asunto, lo cual, Sussman argumentó, violó el proceso de Revisión de Calidad Ambiental de la ciudad (CEQR, por sus siglas en inglés).
Saunders dijo en su fallo que “… al Concejo no se le proporcionó la información más reciente y relevante, haciendo que su proceso de revisión fuese incompleto, superficial y posiblemente una nulidad”.
“Hay reglas en el proceso ULURP y CEQR en las que se supone que deben darle al Concejo algo en qué pensar antes de que realmente tomen una decisión”, dijo el residente de Inwood Philip Simpson, uno de los demandantes. “El Ayuntamiento realmente solo estaba tratando de resolver esto. No prestaron atención a lo que requiere el procedimiento. El juez dijo que no, que deben seguir las reglas”.
En un comunicado, el Departamento Jurídico de la ciudad dijo que planea apelar la decisión de Saunders: “Estamos totalmente en desacuerdo con esta decisión que creemos que es legalmente incorrecta y contraria a un precedente bien establecido. Respaldamos la exhaustiva revisión ambiental de la ciudad y desafiaremos esta decisión para que proyectos importantes, como la construcción de nuevas viviendas asequibles en esta comunidad, puedan proceder”, se lee en el comunicado.
El fallo de la corte se considera un duro golpe para el alcalde Bill de Blasio, quien ha tratado de utilizar la rezonificación del vecindario como una estrategia para alcanzar su objetivo declarado de construir o preservar 300,000 unidades de viviendas asequibles para 2026.
En su discurso de radio semanal en WYNC, de Blasio calificó la decisión de Saunders como “absolutamente equivocada” y defendió el proceso de revisión del uso de la tierra utilizado para la rezonificación.
“Hay una gran cantidad de escrutinio y aportes públicos disponibles. Los estudios que se realizaron se conformaron absolutamente con la ley y con los precedentes”, dijo de Blasio. “Por lo tanto, creo que cuando se presente la apelación, se revocará el fallo de la juez”.
La rezonificación de Inwood fue el quinto plan de rezonificación de la administración actual que recibió luz verde del Ayuntamiento.
“Donde hemos tenido rezonificaciones, hemos podido garantizar la creación de una cierta cantidad de viviendas asequibles”, dijo de Blasio.
Sussman comentó al Manhattan Times que cree que la ciudad no debería apelar la decisión del juez.
“Realmente los instaría a no apelar”, afirmó. “La decisión les exige reunir más información y hacer más análisis. Como le dije a la corte, más información nunca hace daño a nadie. Entonces, ¿cuál es la razón para apelar? Deberían tomarse en serio lo que dijo el tribunal, no solo aquí sino en toda la ciudad, y comenzar a implementar las revisiones apropiadas. Desde mi punto de vista, eso no es algo tan oneroso que debería hacer que apelen”.
Si la ciudad cuestiona el fallo, Sussman comentó que “los vería en la corte”.
“Y los venceremos ahí porque están equivocados”, dijo. “Están particularmente equivocados sobre el tema de si pueden adoptar este cambio particular y profundo en la zonificación en una comunidad antes de que se realice la revisión ambiental”.
Los residentes de East Harlem presentaron una demanda similar bajo el Artículo 78 en 2017 para desafiar la rezonificación de la ciudad de ese vecindario. Sin embargo, la demanda fue desestimada por un juez de la Corte Suprema del estado, quien dictaminó que la ciudad hizo su debida diligencia al realizar estudios de impacto ambiental.
Clarke comentó que los demandantes de Inwood aprendieron del fracaso de la acción judicial de East Harlem.
“Nuestro enfoque fue diferente”, dijo. “Lo que hizo [East Harlem] fue decir: la ciudad hizo mal este análisis; hicieron mal ese estudio. Nosotros dijimos: estos son los estudios que deben hacer, pero no los hicieron. No es que los hayan hecho mal, no los hicieron en absoluto”.
“La ciudad se ha comportado de una manera extremadamente arrogante durante todo el proceso y es lo que hacen en todos estos vecindarios [de rezonificación]”, dijo Clarke.
Tras señalar que es probable que la ciudad apele la decisión de Saunders, Clarke dijo que los miembros de la comunidad de Inwood buscarán recaudar dinero para continuar la batalla legal.
“Aún no ha terminado”, dijo.
Simpson hizo eco del sentimiento expresado por otros de que los activistas en otros vecindarios probablemente intentarán imitar la estrategia del caso Inwood.
“Para mí, la parte realmente importante de la decisión es que el juez básicamente dijo: “Realmente hay que tomar a la comunidad en serio. Cuando otras comunidades descubren que el Ayuntamiento no las ha tomado en serio, creo que les da una gran oportunidad”, dijo Simpson, y agregó que el fallo de Saunders podría obligar a la ciudad a ser más exhaustiva en su proceso de revisión para futuras rezonificaciones.
“Se necesita un pueblo, y hemos demostrado que somos un pueblo con el cual hay que lidiar”, dijo la residente local Johanna García. “Hemos demostrado que no se trata de política y de lo que siempre se ha hecho, sino de la comunidad y de lo que la gente necesita”.
“Todos estuvimos juntos cuando marchamos, cuando nos reunimos, y cuando le comunicamos al Ayuntamiento que no se diría no a la gente”, agregó García. “No pasará ninguna rezonificación sin entender lo que es bueno para el público. Hoy es histórico. Se le dio esperanza al resto de la ciudad”.