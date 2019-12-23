Tidings of Triumph

Cheers for the rezoning win

By Gregg McQueen

The din on Dyckman was real.

Christmas came early this year for Inwood residents who oppose the city’s attempt to rezone their neighborhood.

Word came on December 19 that Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Verna Saunders had struck down the de Blasio administration’s Inwood rezoning plan, which was approved by City Council in August 2018.

Saunders rendered a decision in a lawsuit filed against the city last year by a coalition of Inwood community

groups, residents, and small business owners to block the rezoning.

“I screamed so loud when I heard. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve just stopped the Inwood rezoning,’” said Ayisha Oglivie, a member of advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, one of the suit’s plaintiffs. “I’m just overwhelmed with joy.”

On Fri., Dec. 20, advocates and local elected officials reveled in the court victory at a rally near Dyckman Street and Broadway that took on a celebratory vibe.

“It’s like Christmas around here, or maybe New Year’s,” said Maggie Clarke, a co-founder of advocacy group Inwood Preservation. “People are really happy.”

In an Article 78 lawsuit, which can be used to appeal the decision of a state or local agency in New York, community stakeholders insisted that the city failed to study racial and environmental impacts of the Inwood rezoning, such as the effects on preferential rents, minority and women-owned business enterprises, traffic congestion, and displacement of residents of color.

In her ruling, Saunders found in the plaintiff’s favor on all counts, and ordered that the rezoning be annulled.

Saunders remanded the matter back to the city’s Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development to complete a study of the issues raised in the lawsuit.

“[The city] just completely disregarded their responsibility. We held their feet to the fire,” remarked Oglivie, who said the annulment would not have been possible without the intense level of activism displayed in the neighborhood.

“It took everybody. It took every person showing up, who put their voice in this, who went to rallies and protests, who sat down in the street and got arrested, who showed up to the courthouse,” she said. “These rezonings are not just happening in Inwood, they’re happening all over the country and they’re displacing people.”

At the rally, State Senator Robert Jackson thanked activists and local elected officials for remaining steadfast in the fight against the city’s development plans.

“It takes time to build a movement, but we are here to stay,” he said. “Inwood will always be for the people. Congratulations to all of you.”

“This is the difference between when the community gets involved and is driving it, versus people trying to tell us what to do,” said Northern Manhattan resident Nova Lucero, who works as an organizer with the Northwest Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat remarked that rezonings “put gentrification on steroids” and create divisions among racial and ethnic lines.

He admitted that he “didn’t have a lot of faith in Article 78s” but credited Michael Sussman, the civil rights attorney who took up the case for Inwood plaintiffs. Espaillat suggested that the court case could provide a blueprint for how other neighborhoods can attempt to challenge rezoning plans.

“This is a great decision, a precedent-setting decision, that will send a clear message across the city,” Espaillat said.

“It’s a huge deal,” agreed Met Council on Housing Executive Director Ava Farkas, who called the city’s rezoning efforts a “bait and switch” to build more market rate apartments into neighborhoods. “It’s not going to get us out of the affordable housing crisis,” she said.

“We were vindicated by the judge who said yes, this city has to study issues of race. Yes, this city has to study issues of displacement of low-income and vulnerable tenants,” Farkas added.

The office of City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who backed the Inwood rezoning, issued a statement noting that Rodríguez would accept the ruling of Saunders. “He understands this is part of the legal process, he respects it and will abide by the final decision,” said Communications Director Tomas Garita in an email.

State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa recalled the outrage from Northern Manhattan residents when a spot rezoning was proposed for Sherman Plaza in 2016 in order to build a 15-story residential building at the corner of Sherman Avenue and Broadway. At the time, De La Rosa served as chief of staff to Councilmember Rodríguez.

“I told him, ‘You have to vote no,’” De La Rosa said. “He voted no, but that is where the process should have ended. That should have been the end of this ill-conceived rezoning.”

Rezonings in New York City are subject to the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) and a City Council vote.

In her ruling, Saunders noted that the de Blasio administration failed to provide a full Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for Inwood until the Council already voted on the matter, which Sussman argued was in violation of the City Environmental Quality Review (CEQR) process.

Saunders said in her ruling that “…the Council was not provided with the most recent and relevant information, rendering its process of review, incomplete, superficial, and arguably, a nullity.”

“There are rules in the ULURP process and CEQR that you’re supposed to give the City Council something to think about before they actually make a decision,” said Inwood resident Philip Simpson, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “City Hall was really just trying to ram this through. They didn’t pay attention to what the procedure requires. The judge said no, you’ve got to follow the rules.”

In a statement, the city’s Law Department said it planned to appeal the decision by Saunders. “We strongly disagree with this ruling which we believe is legally incorrect and contrary to well-established precedent. We stand by the city’s thorough environmental review and will challenge this decision so important projects, including building new affordable homes in this community, can proceed,” the statement read.

The court ruling is considered a blow to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has sought to use neighborhood rezonings as a strategy to reach his stated goal of building or preserving 300,000 affordable housing units by 2026.

On his weekly radio address on WYNC, de Blasio called Saunders’ decision “absolutely wrong-headed” and defended the land use review process used for rezonings.

“There’s a huge amount of scrutiny and public input all out in the open. The studies that were done absolutely conformed with the law and with precedent,” de Blasio said. “So, I believe that when it goes forward on appeal, the judge’s ruling will be overturned.”

The Inwood rezoning was the fifth de Blasio administration rezoning plan to be granted the greenlight by the City Council.

“Where we have had rezonings, we’ve actually been able to guarantee the creation of a certain amount of affordable housing,” de Blasio said.

Sussman told Manhattan Times that he believes the city should not appeal the judge’s decision.

“I would really urge them not to appeal,” he stated. “The decision requires them to gather more information and do more analysis. As I told the court, more information never hurt anybody. So, what is the reason to appeal? They should take seriously what the court said, not only here but citywide, and start implementing appropriate reviews. That is not something that’s so onerous that should cause them to appeal, in my view.”

If the city does challenge the ruling, Sussman remarked that he’d “see them in court.”

“And we’ll beat them there because they’re wrong,” he said. “They’re particularly wrong on the issue as to whether they can adopt this particular, profound change in zoning in a community before the environmental review is even done.

A similar Article 78 lawsuit was brought about by East Harlem residents in 2017 to challenge the city’s rezoning of that neighborhood. However, the suit was dismissed by a State Supreme Court judge, who ruled that the city did its due diligence when conducting environmental impact studies.

Clarke said the plaintiffs in the Inwood suit learned from the failure of the East Harlem court action.

“Our approach was different,” she said. “What [East Harlem] did was to say, ‘The city did this analysis wrong; they did that study wrong.’ We said these are the studies they need to do, but they blew it off. Not that they did it wrong, they didn’t do it at all.”

“The city has behaved in an extremely arrogant way the whole way through, and that’s what they do in all of these [rezoning] neighborhoods,” said Clarke.

Noting that the city is likely to appeal the Saunders decision, Clarke said that Inwood community members will seek to raise money to continue the legal battle.

“It’s not all over yet,” she said.

Simpson echoed the sentiment expressed by others that activists in other neighborhoods will likely attempt to mimic the strategy of the Inwood case.

“To me, the really important part of the decision is that the judge basically said, ‘You’ve really got to take the community seriously.’ Where other communities find they have not been taken seriously by City Hall, I think it gives them a big opening,” said Simpson, adding that the Saunders ruling could force the city to be more thorough in its review process for future rezonings.

“It takes a village, and we’ve proved that we’re a village to contend with,” said local resident Johanna García.

“We’ve proved that it’s not about politics and what has always been done, but about community and what the people need.”

“All of us were together when we marched, when we rallied, and we have communicated down to City Hall that the people will not be denied,” García added. “No rezoning shall ever pass without understanding what’s good for the public. Today is historic. You gave hope to the rest of the city.”