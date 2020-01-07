- English
- Español
Thousands participate in anti-hate march
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
An estimated 25,000 people gathered for a solidarity march on Sun., Jan. 5, to show support for New York’s Jewish community after a wave of anti-Semitic attacks.
Organized by a collection of Jewish groups, the event gathered marchers at Foley Square. The massive crowd walked across the Brooklyn Bridge to Cadman Plaza, brandishing signs with the slogan, “No Hate. No Fear.”
Among those present were elected officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
“It was great to see all sorts of different New Yorkers come together to support our Jewish community. I thought it was very powerful,” said de Blasio.
At the event, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $45 million in additional funding to protect New York’ State’s religious-based institutions, including cultural centers and schools. He also unveiled a tip line [877-NO-HATE-NY] for people to report hate crime incidents to the state police.
“The recent rash of anti-Semitic and other hate-fueled attacks in New York and across the nation are understandably causing anxiety, but we will not be intimidated,” Cuomo said. “We will not let the cancer of hate and intolerance weaken us – we will continue to stand up and denounce it every time it rears its ugly head.”
Miles participan en marcha contra el odio
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Se estima que 25,000 personas se reunieron en una marcha de solidaridad el domingo 5 de enero para mostrar su apoyo a la comunidad judía de Nueva York después de una ola de ataques antisemitas.
Organizado por una colección de grupos judíos, el evento reunió a manifestantes en Foley Square. La multitud masiva cruzó el puente de Brooklyn hasta Cadman Plaza, blandiendo letreros con el lema: “Sin odio. Sin miedo”.
Entre los presentes se encontraban funcionarios, incluidos el gobernador Andrew Cuomo, los senadores Charles Schumer y Kirsten Gillibrand, y el alcalde Bill de Blasio.
“Fue genial ver a todo tipo de neoyorquinos diferentes reunirse para apoyar a nuestra comunidad judía. Pensé que era muy poderoso”, dijo de Blasio.
En el evento, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo anunció $45 millones de dólares en fondos adicionales para proteger las instituciones religiosas del estado de Nueva York, incluyendo centros culturales y escuelas. También dio a conocer una línea de información [877-NO-HATE-NY] para que las personas denuncien incidentes de delitos de odio a la policía estatal.
“La reciente ola de ataques antisemitas y de odio en Nueva York y en todo el país están comprensiblemente causando ansiedad, pero no seremos intimidados”, dijo Cuomo. “No dejaremos que el cáncer del odio y la intolerancia nos debilite; seguiremos de pie y lo denunciaremos cada vez que levante su fea cabeza”.