Thousands participate in anti-hate march

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

An estimated 25,000 people gathered for a solidarity march on Sun., Jan. 5, to show support for New York’s Jewish community after a wave of anti-Semitic attacks.

Organized by a collection of Jewish groups, the event gathered marchers at Foley Square. The massive crowd walked across the Brooklyn Bridge to Cadman Plaza, brandishing signs with the slogan, “No Hate. No Fear.”

Among those present were elected officials, including Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“It was great to see all sorts of different New Yorkers come together to support our Jewish community. I thought it was very powerful,” said de Blasio.

At the event, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $45 million in additional funding to protect New York’ State’s religious-based institutions, including cultural centers and schools. He also unveiled a tip line [877-NO-HATE-NY] for people to report hate crime incidents to the state police.

“The recent rash of anti-Semitic and other hate-fueled attacks in New York and across the nation are understandably causing anxiety, but we will not be intimidated,” Cuomo said. “We will not let the cancer of hate and intolerance weaken us – we will continue to stand up and denounce it every time it rears its ugly head.”