The plan includes expanded outreach teams with New York Police Department (NYPD) officers.

Mayor Eric Adams, in partnership with Governor Kathy Hochul, has released a subway safety plan designed to crack down on rule-breaking on trains and reduce the number of homeless people living in subway cars and stations.

The plan includes expanded outreach teams with New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and clinicians, additional housing and mental health resources, and calls for changes to state and federal laws to connect more New Yorkers to care.

At a press conference on February 18, Adams said he would direct the NYPD to enforce subway rules against littering, sleeping across seats, spitting, smoking, or showing aggressive behavior towards other riders.

“No more smoking, no more doing drugs, no more sleeping,” said Adams. “No more just doing whatever you want. Those days are over.”

Riders will be asked to leave trains at the end of the line, Adams said.

“The system is not made to be housing. It’s made to be transportation and we have to return back to that basic philosophy,” he stated.

The plan will add trained clinicians to response teams to help connect the homeless with needed resources, while also increasing the number of drop-in centers and stabilization beds.

“For too long our mental health care system suffered from disinvestment, and the pandemic has only made things harder for New Yorkers with serious mental illness who are experiencing homelessness,” said Hochul. “I am proud to stand with Mayor Adams and share our efforts to boost mental health treatment services for those who lack stable housing, and bring more psychiatric beds online. We must work together to keep our subways — the lifeblood of New York City — safe for all riders, and to get help and services to those in need.”

According to the plan, the city will explore opportunities to place drop-in centers close to key subway stations to directly transition individuals from trains and platforms to safe spaces.

It will also streamline the placement process into supportive housing and reduce the amount of paperwork it takes to prove eligibility.

“As part of this new effort, our teams, who are out there engaging New Yorkers in need 24/7/365, will now be accompanied by clinicians on the subways, providing those DSS-DHS outreach staff with new tools, new partners in this process, and new services to offer — all in a compassionate and caring manner,” said Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins. “We look forward to implementing this collaborative plan, which underscores the importance of the work our outreach teams do every day and outlines how this administration intends to take that progress further. And I want to thank Mayor Adams for his leadership on this issue and for bringing together the resources, the tools, and, most importantly, the team needed to effectively support our neighbors living on the streets and subways.”

Up to 30 Joint Response Teams will be deployed to high-need locations, which will begin with the A, E, 1, 2, N, and R subway lines.

“We are targeting our efforts at stations and on subway lines that have seen an increasing number of riders, reports of crime, or both,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “The goal, of course, is always to deter or prevent crime. Not just respond to it.”

In addition, the plan will expand the Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division “B-HEARD” teams to six new precincts, including Northern Manhattan and the South Bronx. These teams will expand on a pilot program of answering non-violent 911 mental health calls with mental health professionals.

Despite the increase in services, advocates for the homeless expressed concerns about over-policing.

“Forcing people off the trains and into the freezing cold does not help the homeless. Policing does not get people safely housed,” said Peter Malvan of the Safety Net Project.

“The MTA rules the mayor plans to rely on are unlawful and discriminate against homeless New Yorkers,” Malvan said in a statement. “This approach is wrongheaded, and unlawful, and is a frightening path to criminalization. “

Riders Alliance Policy and Communications Director Danny Pearlstein called on Hochul to increase subway funding in the state budget.

“Millions of riders want the mayor and governor to end the crisis of subway homelessness, complementing robust outreach with permanent housing and healthcare to draw people in,” Pearlstein said. “Governor Hochul can make transit even safer by funding more frequent service in the state budget: Shorter waits mean less time on platforms and at bus stops. Faster trips will make transit more attractive and bring back riders, increasing the number of eyes on the system and helping New Yorkers keep one another safe.”