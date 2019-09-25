- English
- Español
“This time, it’s very different”
Efforts launched to bolster Census outreach
By Gregg McQueen
Aldrin Bonilla knows a thing or two about the U.S. Census.
Now Manhattan’s Deputy Borough President, Bonilla served as the Census Director for Washington Heights and Inwood in 2000 as a member of the Complete Count Committee in 2010.
He knows how much is riding on an accurate count in next year’s national survey, as New York stands to lose federal funding that undergirds many social programs.
“Things that people are used to, [that they] use daily – like school lunches, Medicaid funding, SNAP benefits – are at stake,” he remarked. “I don’t think most people even realize how much could be affected.”
“It’s vital that we ensure participation and get an accurate count,” he said.
Conducted every 10 years, the U.S. Census is used to determine the amount of federal funding a state receives over the decade that follows, and the number of Congressional representatives allotted to each state.
In the event of an undercount, New York State stands to lose upwards of $70 billion in federal funding for healthcare, education, libraries, infrastructure, and other essential services, as well as Congressional seats.
In fact, an undercount occurred during the last Census, causing the state to lose two seats in Congress.
To increase participation in next year’s Census, the Manhattan Borough President’s Office has convened the Manhattan Complete Count Committee, comprised of over 60 different institutions including nonprofits, labor groups, and faith-based organizations.
Borough President Gale Brewer also created Manhattan Counts, a funding initiative designed to incentivize community-based organizations to devise innovative creative solutions to reach historically under-counted communities.
On September 17, Brewer announced that $52,000 had been awarded to 12 organizations, which will perform street team outreach, conduct social media campaigns, place kiosks at community centers and public housing facilities, and more.
Two of the grant-winning organizations are from Northern Manhattan – The Carter Burden Center for the Aging and the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (in partnership with People’s Theater Project).
“We studied historically undercounted communities to decide where extra work is needed and these organizations gave us the best proposals,” said Brewer.
“Cities like ours, with diverse populations and large immigrant communities, have been preparing for the census for months. If we aren’t fully counted, we’ll be getting shortchanged in budgets and in Congress for years to come, so I’m looking forward to getting my hands dirty and ensuring we’re doing all we can to make this the most successful census in New York City history,” she added.
After waging a bitter fight to include a citizenship question on the next Census, the Trump administration officially abandoned those efforts in July.
However, Bonilla expressed concern that damage had already been done, as immigrants may have already grown apprehensive about completing the survey.
“The fear, the concern, is very real,” he said. “The citizenship question was front page news everywhere. When it was repealed, that story didn’t seem to get as much attention.”
“I feel that we’re battling a disinformation campaign. I’ve heard immigrants say that the federal government will share Census info with ICE,” Bonilla added, referring to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. “That is what we’re facing.”
In both 2000 and 2010, Washington Heights and Inwood and achieved the highest mail response rate and follow-up enumeration of any New York City neighborhood.
“We had several factors that would make you think we wouldn’t have a high response rate,” said Bonilla. “It’s an immigrant, Spanish-language area; it’s mostly renter versus homeowners. There were many factors, but we had a great response.”
While Bonilla is hopeful that Northern Manhattan will once again turn out for the Census, he said that the resources provided by the city, state, and federal government are not at the same level as 2000 and 2010.
“The funding was different then. In 2000, we had 600 employees working on the Census in Washington Heights and Inwood alone,” he said, including roughly 350 field enumerators going door to door.
“Since this is the first Census that can be completed online, they probably don’t think they need to same manpower, but I hope it doesn’t leave us short,” said Bonilla, who pointed out that there is no Census Director for Washington Heights and Inwood for 2020.
He recalled that there were 35 Questionnaire Assistance Centers in Northern Manhattan for the 2000 Census, as well as seven Manhattan Census offices. For next year’s census, the borough has only two Census offices.
“Because of the transition to online, it’s a cost-saving decision because the Census offices don’t have to play the same role,” he said. “The Census this time around is very different.”
Bonilla said he has also noticed subtle but important differences in how the 2020 Census is being marketed.
“In other Census years, at this same point we had t-shirts, Frisbees, stress balls, all kinds of swag to help promote the Census. You don’t see that now,” he said.
On September 24, Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, and the City University of New York (CUNY) announced an allocation of $19 million for community-based organizations to engage in mobilization efforts around the 2020 Census.
Community-based organizations will be selected for awards ranging from $25,000 to $250,000, city officials said.
Applications are open until October 15.
Organizations will be required to produce a planning document containing information regarding key local institutions and leaders, characteristics of high-traffic areas where census outreach might be conducted, and a detailed plan for operationalizing education and organizing efforts in 2020.
In addition, CUNY announced it will conduct campus-wide “Get Out the Count” activities, and mobilize a “CensusCorps” of students to conduct outreach, and administer and conduct ongoing monitoring of the awards program. A group of 200 students will serve as culturally and linguistically diverse ambassadors to promote the census, educate fellow students, faculty and staff, and their families.
“With the help of our partners and grassroots organizing, I’m confident we can mobilize all of New York City’s many communities and respond to next year’s census in record numbers,” said de Blasio.
There might be one distinct advantage this year, remarked Bonilla.
“In 2000 and 2010, social media was not as big a factor,” he said. “Now, you can use that as a way to get the message out.”
Ultimately, however, the need to get every resident counted is paramount, argued Bonilla, and all effort should be expended.
“This time around, it will be even more critical.”
For more information, please visit www.getcounted2020.nyc.
“Esta vez, es muy diferente”
Se lanzan esfuerzos para impulsar el alcance del censo
Por Gregg McQueen
Aldrin Bonilla sabe una o dos cosas sobre el censo de los Estados Unidos.
Bonilla, actual vicepresidente del condado de Manhattan, se desempeñó como directora del censo para Washington Heights e Inwood en 2000 como miembro del Comité de Conteo Completo en 2010.
Él sabe todo lo que depende de un conteo preciso en la encuesta nacional del próximo año, ya que Nueva York perderá fondos federales que sustentan muchos programas sociales.
“Las cosas a las que las personas están acostumbradas, [que] usan a diario, como almuerzos escolares, fondos de Medicaid, beneficios de SNAP, están en juego”, comentó. “No creo que la mayoría de la gente se dé cuenta de cuánto podría verse afectada”.
“Es vital que garanticemos la participación y obtengamos un recuento preciso”, dijo.
Realizado cada 10 años, el Censo de los Estados Unidos se utiliza para determinar la cantidad de fondos federales que recibe un estado durante la década siguiente, y la cantidad de representantes del Congreso asignados a cada estado.
En caso de un recuento insuficiente, el estado de Nueva York perderá más de $70 mil millones de dólares en fondos federales para atención médica, educación, bibliotecas, infraestructura y otros servicios esenciales, así como escaños en el Congreso.
De hecho, se produjo un recuento insuficiente durante el último censo, lo que provocó que el estado perdiera dos escaños en el Congreso.
Para aumentar la participación en el Censo del próximo año, la Oficina del presidente del condado de Manhattan convocó al Comité de Conteo Completo de Manhattan, compuesto por más de 60 instituciones diferentes, incluidas organizaciones sin fines de lucro, grupos laborales y organizaciones religiosas.
Gale Brewer, presidenta del condado, también creó Manhattan Counts, una iniciativa de financiación diseñada para incentivar a las organizaciones comunitarias a diseñar soluciones creativas e innovadoras para llegar a comunidades históricamente subestimadas.
El 17 de septiembre, Brewer anunció que se habían otorgado $52,000 dólares a 12 organizaciones, que llevarán a cabo actividades callejeras de divulgación, campañas en las redes sociales, colocarán quioscos en centros comunitarios e instalaciones de vivienda pública, y más.
Dos de las organizaciones ganadoras de subvenciones son del norte de Manhattan: el Centro Carter Burden para el Envejecimiento y la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan (en asociación con el Proyecto de Teatro Popular).
“Estudiamos las comunidades históricamente subestimadas para decidir dónde se necesita labor adicional y estas organizaciones nos dieron las mejores propuestas”, dijo Brewer.
“Ciudades como la nuestra, con poblaciones diversas y grandes comunidades de inmigrantes, se han estado preparando para el censo durante meses. Si no somos contados totalmente, nos reducirán los presupuestos y en el Congreso en los años venideros, así que espero ensuciarme las manos y asegurarme de que hagamos todo lo posible para que este sea el más exitoso censo en la historia de la ciudad de Nueva York”, agregó.
Después de librar una amarga lucha para incluir una pregunta sobre ciudadanía en el próximo Censo, la administración Trump abandonó oficialmente esos esfuerzos en julio.
Sin embargo, Bonilla expresó su preocupación por el daño que ya se había hecho, pues los inmigrantes ya están inquietos por completar la encuesta.
“El miedo, la preocupación, es muy real”, dijo. “La pregunta sobre ciudadanía fue noticia de primera plana en todas partes. Cuando fue revocada, esa historia no pareció recibir tanta atención”.
“Siento que estamos luchando contra una campaña de desinformación. Escuché a inmigrantes decir que el gobierno federal compartirá la información del Censo con el ICE”, agregó Bonilla, refiriéndose a la agencia federal de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas. “Eso es a lo que nos enfrentamos”.
En 2000 y 2010, Washington Heights e Inwood lograron la mayor tasa de respuesta por correo y de conteo de seguimiento que cualquier vecindario de la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Teníamos varios factores que hacían pensar que no tendríamos una tasa de respuesta alta”, dijo Bonilla. “Es un área de inmigrantes que hablan español; es principalmente arrendatario versus propietarios de viviendas. Hubo muchos factores, pero tuvimos una gran respuesta”.
Si bien Bonilla tiene la esperanza de que el norte de Manhattan participe nuevamente en el Censo, dijo que los recursos proporcionados por la ciudad, el estado y el gobierno federal no están al mismo nivel que en 2000 y 2010.
“La financiación era diferente entonces. En 2000, teníamos 600 empleados trabajando tan solo en el Censo en Washington Heights e Inwood”, dijo, incluidos aproximadamente 350 enumeradores de campo que iban de puerta en puerta.
“Dado que este es el primer Censo que se puede completar en línea, probablemente no piensen que necesiten la misma mano de obra, pero espero que no nos quede corta”, dijo Bonilla, señalando que no hay un director del Censo para Washington Heights e Inwood para 2020.
Recordó que había 35 Centros de Asistencia para cuestionarios en el norte de Manhattan para el Censo del 2000, así como siete oficinas del Censo en Manhattan. Para el censo del próximo año, el condado tiene solo dos oficinas del censo.
“Debido a la transición al proceso en línea, es una decisión que ahorra costos porque las oficinas del Censo no tienen que jugar el mismo papel”, dijo. “El censo esta vez es muy diferente”.
Bonilla dijo que también ha notado diferencias sutiles, pero importantes, en la forma en que se promociona el Censo de 2020.
“En otros años del censo, en este mismo punto teníamos camisetas, frisbees, bolas de estrés, todo tipo de promocionales para ayudar a impulsar el censo. No se ve eso ahora”, dijo.
El 24 de septiembre, el alcalde Bill de Blasio, el presidente del concejo municipal Corey Johnson y la City University de Nueva York (CUNY), anunciaron una asignación de $19 millones de dólares para que las organizaciones comunitarias participen en los esfuerzos de movilización en torno al Censo 2020.
Las organizaciones comunitarias serán seleccionadas para asignaciones que van desde $25,000 a $250,000 dólares, dijeron funcionarios de la ciudad.
Las solicitudes están abiertas hasta el 15 de octubre.
Se requerirá que las organizaciones produzcan un documento de planificación que contenga información sobre las instituciones y líderes locales clave, las características de las áreas de alto tráfico donde se podría llevar a cabo el censo y un plan detallado para poner en práctica los esfuerzos de educación y organización en 2020.
Además, CUNY anunció que llevará a cabo actividades “Get Out the Count” en todo el campus, y movilizará un “CensusCorps” de estudiantes para llevar a cabo actividades de divulgación y administrar y realizar un seguimiento continuo del programa de asignaciones. Un grupo de 200 estudiantes fungirá como embajadores cultural y lingüísticamente diversos para promover el censo, educar a otros estudiantes, profesores y personal, y sus familias.
“Con la ayuda de nuestros socios y organizaciones comunitarias, estoy seguro de que podemos movilizar a todas las comunidades de la ciudad de Nueva York y responder al censo del próximo año en cifras récord”, dijo de Blasio.
Podría haber una clara ventaja este año, comentó Bonilla.
“En 2000 y 2010, las redes sociales no fueron un factor tan importante”, dijo. “Ahora, se puede usar eso como una forma de transmisión del mensaje”.
En última instancia, sin embargo, la necesidad de contar a cada residente es primordial, argumentó Bonilla, y se deben realizar todos los esfuerzos.
“Esta vez, será aún más crítico”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.getcounted2020.nyc.