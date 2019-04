“This shouldn’t be allowed”

PA Williams pans Hudson Yards project

By Gregg McQueen

Bring the cards, leave the cash.

Billed by developers as “the largest private real estate development in the history of the United States,” Hudson Yards boasts one million square feet of retail space.

Though the $25 billion redevelopment has billed itself as the city’s new retail destination, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is no fan.

At a press conference on Tues., Apr. 16th, Williams noted that several eateries and stores at the Hudson Yards complex do not accept cash, which he said discriminates against the 12 percent of New York City residents who are unbanked and 25 percent that are underbanked.

Though the gargantuan residential, office and retail complex on Manhattan’s West Side opened to great fanfare on March 15, Williams is denouncing its inclusion of cashless businesses and accusing its developers of exploiting a visa program intended to help distressed neighborhoods.

The cash-free businesses “are rubbing salt in the wounds to a project that we all knew was not for the majority of this city to begin with,” Williams said, remarking that many Hudson Yards stores are luxury retail shops that many New Yorkers cannot afford.

He expressed strong support for pending City Council legislation sponsored by Bronx Councilmember Ritchie Torres that would ban cashless businesses in the city.

Known as Intro 1281, the bill would prohibit retail and food establishments from adopting policies in which they refuse to accept payment in cash from consumers.

On February 14, the Committee on Consumer Affairs held a hearing on the bill, which features 19 co-sponsors.

“A cashless business model is a discriminatory model that excludes the unbanked and people without access to credit,” Torres said at the hearing.

Williams said that cashless businesses are sending an “unacceptable message” that a percentage of New Yorkers are not welcome to shop or eat there.

“I hope they pass that ban as fast as they can,” he said of the Council legislation.

The Public Advocate also complained that the Hudson Yards project raised $1.2 billion of

its financing through a visa program known as EB-5, which allows foreign investors in a real estate project to purchase visas for their families.

“The state is using low income people in order to fund a playground for the wealthy,” charged Williams.

Congress created the EB-5 program in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors.

Investors must contribute between $500,000 and $1 million into a project to be eligible, reported the urban city newsletter CityLab.com, making it a favorite for wealthy families abroad.

In order to qualify for the EB-5 financing, a development project must reside within a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) that meets certain unemployment levels.

The map that New York State’s Empire State Development (ESD) used to qualify Hudson Yards for EB-5 financing goes up the West Side of Manhattan and includes Central Park and Harlem. Inclusion of public housing facilities in the TEA provided a higher unemployment rate for Hudson Yards to qualify for another $1.2 billion in financing.

“They created a gerrymandered district that goes all the way up to 110th Street to include New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) houses so that rich people who live in other countries can purchase visas to get their families here,” stated Williams, who lamented that none of the financing would assist public housing families.

“So quite literally, this project was built on the backs of people who need the most help,” he remarked. “This is astonishing.”

Williams questioned if any of the jobs at Hudson Yards even went to NYCHA residents.

“Even if they are employed here, they probably can’t afford to shop here. And if they go to lunch, they’d better not have cash,” he said.

Visa also recently announced a partnership with Hudson Yards, calling itself a “driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere.”

The company announced it was “the official payment technology partner” of the complex, and said it “plans to develop programs to pilot and promote unique, ‘only at’ payments experiences for cardholders on the property.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hudson Yards said that the project’s use of the EB-5 program was done by the rules.

“We utilized a program set up by the federal government and followed the applicable rules,” the statement said. “By utilizing the EB-5 program we were able to finance the critical infrastructure for the project, the platform, where traditional financing was all but non-existent in the post-recession marketplace.”

Williams called on the state to reconsider standards for redrawing districts related to EB-5.

“I’m definitely calling on the state to review this, because this makes no sense. This shouldn’t be allowed,” he said.

“It is quite clear that this project was not of the majority of this city. To the extent that it’s beautiful and can help with tourism, it’s awesome,” Williams stated. “But we can’t do it on the back of New York City people who are fighting for housing, trying to buy food to eat.”