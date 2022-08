“This saved my life”

Psychedelic drug might help treat alcohol addiction: study

By Gregg McQueen

Psychedelic-assisted treatment has been shown to reduce heavy drinking by 83 percent among participants in a new study.

Jon Kostas began drinking heavily as a teen.

He attended his first Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting at age 16, among other numerous attempts to quit drinking.

“I had tried everything, to no avail – AA, rehab, inpatient, outpatient, different pharmaceuticals and specialists,” Kostas remarked. “You name it, I tried it, probably more than once.”

Now, relief may come in the form of a drug derived from psychedelic mushrooms. The drug has been shown to reduce heavy alcohol consumption when combined with psychotherapy, according to a new study.

Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine performed a controlled drug trial which demonstrated that psilocybin — a naturally occurring compound derived from fungi which has mind-altering qualities similar to those from LSD and mescaline — reduced heavy drinking by 83 percent among study participants.

In some cases, the use of psilocybin in tandem with psychotherapy helped participants stop drinking completely, researchers said.

The study was published in JAMA Psychiatry on August 24.

At a virtual press conference that same day to unveil the study’s findings, NYU Langone Health Department of Psychiatry Chair Dr. Charles Marmar called the study “a major breakthrough in the understanding and the treatment of alcohol use disorder.”

The investigation involved 93 men and women with alcohol dependence, who consumed an average of seven drinks per day on days when they drank.

Participants were randomly assigned to receive either two doses of psilocybin or an antihistamine placebo. Neither the researchers nor the study participants knew which medication they received.

Within an eight-month period from the start of their treatment, those who were given psilocybin reduced heavy drinking by 83 percent compared to their alcohol consumption prior to the study. Meanwhile, those who had received antihistamine reduced their drinking by 51 percent.

Nearly half of participants received psilocybin — 48 percent — stopped drinking altogether after eight months, compared with 24 percent of the placebo group.

“The effects we observed were considerably larger than other approved treatments for alcohol use disorders,” said Dr. Michael Bogenschutz, Director of the NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine.

Alcohol use disorder leads to nearly 100,000 deaths each year.

It is also linked to enormous economic and workplace losses, injury accidents, and impaired learning, memory, and mental health.

He said he looked forward to additional research on psilocybin.

“We would like to have more data on how it works and on who it works,” said Bogenschutz.

Though Kostas was initially hesitant to try psychedelic drugs, he took a chance on the clinical trial.

Kostas said he stopped drinking after his first psilocybin treatment.

“It worked that quickly for me,” he said. “This eliminated all my cravings.”

“I’m profoundly grateful. This saved my life,” he said.

In addition to psilocybin or the placebo, all participants received up to 12 psychotherapy sessions, which took place both before and after the drug treatments.

Participants were asked to report the percentage of heavy drinking days they experienced during weeks 5 to 36 of the study, and also provided hair and fingernail samples to confirm that they had not been drinking.

Study participant Paul Mavis said psilocybin helped him quit drinking completely after 40 years, but credited psychotherapy with helping the process.

“I really don’t want to negate the therapy aspect of it,” Mavis said. “Psychedelics are great, but without that therapy… I know, for me anyway, it wouldn’t have worked.”

Marmar acknowledged that some medical professionals might consider treatment with a psychedelic drug controversial, but he insisted it was safe, noting that participants suffered no adverse effects.

However, researchers cautioned that psilocybin should only be used in carefully controlled settings and in conjunction with psychological evaluation.

Marmar also underscored the need for better medications to treat alcoholism.

“Despite decades of research by the [National Institutes of Health], there are few medication options, and the few we have are not effective over the long haul and not widely prescribed,” Marmar said.

“There is an urgent need for novel medications,” he said.

In 2021, NYU Langone’s Department of Psychiatry opened the Center for Psychedelic Medicine to expand research in this field.

Bogenshutz said that researchers are preparing to launch a larger study across 15 sites next year, which will take two or three years to complete.

As psilocybin creates antidepressant effects, it could prove effective in treating other addictions such as cigarettes, Bogenschutz noted.

“As research into psychedelic treatment grows, we find more possible applications for mental health conditions,” said Bogenschutz. “Beyond alcohol use disorder, this approach may prove useful in treating other addictions such as cigarette smoking and abuse of cocaine and opioids.”