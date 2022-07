“This is the future”

Covid treatment now “defining feature” of pandemic: NYC health officials

By Gregg McQueen



The city’s “Test to Treat” program was launched in late June at three mobile units.

Rapid access to treatment is now a primary focus of New York City’s Covid-19 response.

At a City Hall roundtable hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan and NYC Test & Trace Corps Executive Director Dr. Ted Long spoke with reporters about the latest pandemic initiatives affecting immigrant-rich communities.

Vasan and Long touted the rollout of the city’s “Test to Treat” program, which is designed to quickly provide antiviral medications to people who test positive for Covid-19 at city-run sites.

Prescriptions are being provided for Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill.

Launched in late June at three mobile units, the program has now expanded to 30 locations citywide, with a focus on underserved neighborhoods that were hit hard by the virus. Several of the sites are connected with community-based pharmacies.

Test to Treat sites feature a clinician onsite to provide instant access to prescriptions for free antivirals to New Yorkers who get a positive test result.

The program is the first of its kind in the nation, Vasan said.

“It really was a bellwether for a new approach to fight Covid,” he said.

Long said the city has received a “very strong” response across all 30 sites, which are managed by NYC Test & Trace Corps.

“People are having really good experiences, and we’re seeing people coming more and more every day,” he said, noting that the city could potentially expand the number of sites moving forward. “I really think this is the future.”

At the sites, prescriptions are provided for Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill that has shown to be 89 percent effective in preventing hospitalization or death in Covid-19 patients.

Giving New Yorkers easy access to Covid treatment is now “a defining feature of this phase of the pandemic,” Long said.

“The more New Yorkers we treat, the more we prevent from getting admitted to the hospital and the more lives we can save,” he remarked.

Paxlovid is only effective when taken shortly after testing positive, Long pointed out.

“If you test positive at home, you can call 212-COVID19 or your doctor, and the city will deliver Paxlovid to your door,” he added.

Vasan defended the city’s recent decision to scrap its color-coded Covid-19 alert system.

Officials said testing remains an essential part of the city’s strategy.

Created to inform New Yorkers that the current Covid risk level was either “low,” “medium,” “high” or “very high” based on the Health Department’s latest Covid statistics, the system was discontinued in early July – despite the city logging more than 3,800 new cases per day at the time.

Vasan said his agency is currently re-evaluating the alert system because the Covid data “doesn’t have exactly the same meaning as it did in March of 2020, or even January or February of 2022.”

“We are finally seeing the rates of severe disease go way down, compared to the level of transmission in our community,” he said. “Our ICUs are not full, our health system is not under strain, and we’re keeping people out of the hospital due to treatment and other factors.”

“That’s why we pulled down the risk alert system to reassess it to determine which data is most important at this stage of the pandemic,” he added.

Vasan also suggested that the city must carefully manage its messaging to New Yorkers to ensure that pandemic-weary citizens take it seriously.

“Covid fatigue is very real,” he remarked. “If we put out a mandate that nobody follows, what does that mean for us, for our credibility, our ability to do something meaningful when there’s a real urgency?”

The pandemic is still very much alive in New York City – according to Health Department data, the seven-day Covid positivity rate as on July 27 was 14 percent, with a daily average of 4,022 new cases per day.

Testing is still an essential part of the city’s strategy to battle Covid, Long and Vasan both said, as more than 375 test sites have been opened across the five boroughs.

The city has also distributed more than 37 million home test kits, with the assistance of community-based organizations and houses of worship.

“We want to make every household in New York City into a testing site,” Long said.

Engagement with community-based organizations has been essential for connecting New Yorkers with testing and vaccinations through the mobile units, Long explained.

“People ask, ‘How do you know where to put [mobile units]?’ It’s because community-based organizations have said, ‘this is where they need to be.”

Though Vasan said New York City offered “perhaps the most robust pandemic response in the country,” he stressed that many of the public health resources that were used are precariously temporary.

“All of these sites that Dr. Long has built over two years – it’s all built on the back of emergency resources,” said Vasan. “That isn’t a permanent public health infrastructure. We need permanent investments from the federal government into our communities, into the kind of public infrastructure that is there even when there isn’t a pandemic.”

Immigrant communities bear the brunt of a lack of public health resources, Vasan said.

“Your communities… deserve a level of service that we’ve only really been able to deliver now with this massive influx of emergency funds,” he added. “I think your communities need to demand more from our federal partners in terms of emergency funding.”

He pointed out that Congress failed to reauthorize emergency funds for Covid-19 response in the latest federal budget.

“That can’t go on,” he stated. “We have to have them reauthorize more funding, otherwise the types of things that deliver lifesaving services will get pulled down if we don’t have the sustained finances.”