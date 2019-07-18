- English
- Español
“This is not the end”
New Yorkers call for justice in Garner death
By Gregg McQueen
“I am going to stand outside, and I am going to scream it.”
Emerald Garner’s voice then rose sharply.
“Pantaleo needs to be fired! Pantaleo needs to be fired!”
Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, was blunt as she spoke directly after learning of the Department of Justice’s decision on Tues., July 16th that, upon concluding its five-year investigation, it would not bring civil rights or criminal charges against New York Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo.
“There is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the police officers who arrested Eric Garner acted in violation of the federal criminal civil rights act,” said Richard P. Donoghue, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, during a press conference held after the announcement.
But protestors echoed Emerald Garner’s call as they gathered in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, demanding justice in the 2014 death of her father, who was killed by a police chokehold.
Held on the fifth anniversary of Garner’s death, the rally drew several hundred people to Foley Square, who then marched past City Hall despite scorching temperatures.
Tempers were also high, as advocates condemned the DOJ decision and also demanded that Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD fire Pantaleo, who has been on desk duty since Garner’s death.
“I’m sick, I’m completely pissed about the DOJ decision,” said Pedro Valdez Rivera, a member of The Justice Committee. “It’s also on the Mayor and Commissioner O’Neill to do their jobs and fire Officer Pantaleo. For the Garner family, this is their last chance to get some sort of justice.”
At Foley Square, Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, thanked the crowd for their ongoing support.
“My song was killed five years ago today, and I’m still feeling the same pain,” said Carr, who said Pantaleo and all the officers involved in her son’s arrest should be fired.
“This is not the end. The streets of New York are not safe with them walking around. Five years ago, it was me, it was my family. Today or tomorrow, it could be yours.”
“We are here because five years without justice is five years too long,” said Miriam, an organizer with Make the Road New York (MRNY). “The NYPD moves swiftly to incarcerate and punish members of our community, but hold their own to a much different standard.”
Kate Pane, who brandished a sign reading “Pantaleo is a Murderer,” said organizing events to call for justice serve an important purpose.
“I think speaking out is the most important thing we can do,” said Pane. “It’s the way to create change, and it starts by showing up for something like this.”
A decision is expected next month in an internal NYPD disciplinary trial to determine whether Pantaleo should be sanctioned for his actions. O’Neill, who has the authority to fire or discipline Pantaleo, said he will not act until the administrative judge presiding over the hearing issues a verdict.
The NYPD issued this statement via Twitter after the ruling: “The NYPD internal department disciplinary case against Police Officer Pantaleo is proceeding and a determination has NOT yet been made. Today’s announcement by the US Department of Justice does not affect this process.”
De Blasio has said he does not have the legal authority to fire the officer.
Nonetheless, rallygoers said they were confident that de Blasio would act to fire the officer in response to the negative public backlash.
“I believe that he’s going to fire Pantaleo, and I hope he does because it’s the right thing to do,” said Joshua López. “We just need to keep the pressure up. It’s like a pipe that’s going to burst.”
After the ruling, Stuart London, Pantaleo’s lawyer, issued a statement in which he said the officer was “gratified” by the decision.
“It is always a tragedy when there is a loss of life,” said London. “Officer Pantaleo utilized NYPD-approved techniques to make the arrest in this case. Officer Pantaleo is gratified that the Justice Department took the time to carefully review the actual evidence in this case rather than the lies and inaccuracies which have followed this case since its inception.”
But among the elected officials calling for Pantaleo’s firing – were State Attorney General Letitia James, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
“The entire world saw the same devastating video five years ago, and our eyes did not lie,” said James in a statement. “Today’s inaction reflects a DOJ that has turned its back on its fundamental mission – to seek and serve justice.”
Williams has participated in protests with the Garner family and directed supporters to an online petition calling for Pantaleo’s “immediate termination.”
“Eric Garner was murdered,” wrote Williams via Twitter. “The DOJ, and before them the grand jury, would like us to believe his death happened without a perpetrator. But we all saw it.”
Williams also criticized the Mayor in a subsequent e-mail for “being more interested in what’s happening in Iowa than in his own city.”
“All of it makes me sick to my stomach,” wrote Williams. “But I’m not going to rest until they receive some semblance of justice – and that starts with the Mayor and Police Commissioner firing Daniel Pantaleo.”
Emerald Garner, who said the family would not rest in its pursuit of justice, said she’d heard enough.
“Five years later, and there’s still no justice,” she said. “Don’t apologize to me. Fire the officer.”
“Este no es el fin”
Neoyorquinos piden justicia en la muerte de Garner
Por Gregg McQueen
“Voy a estar fuera, y voy a gritar”.
La voz de Emerald Garner se elevó bruscamente.
“¡Pantaleo necesita ser despedido! ¡Pantaleo necesita ser despedido!”.
Garner, hija de Eric Garner, fue contundente cuando habló directamente después de enterarse de la decisión del Departamento de Justicia el martes 16 de julio, que al concluir su investigación de cinco años, no presentaría cargos criminales ni de derechos civiles contra el oficial de la policía de Nueva York, Daniel Pantaleo.
“No hay pruebas suficientes para demostrar más allá de una duda razonable que los agentes de policía que arrestaron a Eric Garner actuaron en violación de la ley federal penal de derechos civiles”, dijo Richard P. Donoghue, fiscal federal para el distrito este de Nueva York, durante una conferencia de prensa celebrada tras el anuncio.
Pero los manifestantes repitieron el llamado de Emerald Garner cuando se reunieron en el Bajo Manhattan el miércoles, exigiendo justicia en la muerte en 2014 de su padre, quien fue asesinado por una llave del policía.
Celebrada en el quinto aniversario de la muerte de Garner, la manifestación atrajo a varios cientos de personas a Foley Square, que luego desfiló por el ayuntamiento a pesar de las sofocantes temperaturas.
Los ánimos también estaban altos, ya que los defensores condenaron la decisión del Departamento de Justicia y también exigieron que el alcalde Bill de Blasio y el NYPD despidan a Pantaleo, que ha estado trabajando desde la muerte de Garner.
“Estoy enfermo, estoy completamente molesto por la decisión del Departamento de Justicia”, dijo Pedro Valdez Rivera, miembro del Comité de Justicia. “También está en el alcalde y el comisionado O’Neill hacer su trabajo y despedir al oficial Pantaleo. Para la familia Garner, esta es su última oportunidad de obtener algún tipo de justicia”.
En Foley Square, la madre de Garner, Gwen Carr, agradeció a la multitud por su continuo apoyo.
“Mi hijo fue asesinado hace cinco años, y aun siento el mismo dolor”, dijo Carr, explicando que Pantaleo y todos los oficiales involucrados en el arresto de su hijo deben ser despedidos.
“Este no es el fin. Las calles de Nueva York no son seguras con ellos caminándolas. Hace cinco años fuimos mi familia y yo. Hoy o mañana, podría ser usted y la suya”.
“Estamos aquí porque cinco años sin justicia son demasiado”, dijo Miriam, organizadora de Make the Road Nueva York (MRNY). “La policía de Nueva York se apresura a encarcelar y castigar a los miembros de nuestra comunidad, pero hace responsables a los suyos con un estándar muy diferente”.
Kate Pane, quien blandió un cartel que decía “Pantaleo es un asesino”, dijo que organizar eventos para pedir justicia tiene un propósito importante.
“Creo que manifestarnos es lo más importante que podemos hacer”, dijo Pane. “Es la manera de crear un cambio, y comienza exponiendo algo como esto”.
Se espera una decisión el próximo mes en un juicio disciplinario interno del NYPD para determinar si Pantaleo debe ser sancionado por sus acciones. O’Neill, quien tiene la autoridad para despedir o disciplinar a Pantaleo, dijo que no actuará hasta que el juez administrativo que presida la audiencia emita un veredicto.
El NYPD emitió esta declaración a través de Twitter después de la decisión: “El caso disciplinario del departamento interno del NYPD contra el oficial de policía Pantaleo está en proceso y aún NO se ha tomado una decisión. El anuncio de hoy del Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos no afecta este proceso”.
De Blasio ha dicho que no tiene la autoridad legal para despedir al oficial.
No obstante, los manifestantes dijeron que confían en que De Blasio actuará para despedir al oficial en respuesta a la reacción negativa del público.
“Creo que va a despedir a Pantaleo, y espero que lo haga porque es lo correcto”, dijo Joshua López. “Sólo tenemos que mantener la presión. Es como una tubería que va a estallar”.
Después de la sentencia, Stuart London, el abogado de Pantaleo, emitió una declaración en la que dijo que el oficial estaba “satisfecho” por la decisión.
“Siempre es una tragedia cuando se pierde una vida”, dijo London. “El oficial Pantaleo utilizó técnicas aprobadas por el NYPD para realizar el arresto en este caso. Al oficial Pantaleo le complace que el Departamento de Justicia se haya tomado el tiempo de revisar cuidadosamente la evidencia real en este caso en lugar de las mentiras e inexactitudes que han seguido este caso desde su inicio”.
Pero entre los funcionarios electos que piden el despido de Pantaleo, se encuentran la fiscal general del estado, Letitia James, el contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, el presidente del Concejo Municipal, Corey Johnson, y el defensor público Jumaane Williams.
“El mundo entero vio el mismo video devastador hace cinco años, y nuestros ojos no mentían”, dijo James en un comunicado. “La inacción de hoy refleja un DOJ que ha dado la espalda a su misión fundamental: buscar y proveer justicia”.
Williams ha participado en protestas con la familia Garner y dirigió a los simpatizantes a una petición en línea que pide el “despido inmediato” de Pantaleo.
“Eric Garner fue asesinado “, escribió Williams vía Twitter. “El DOJ, y ante ellos el gran jurado, querrían que creyéramos que su muerte ocurrió sin un perpetrador. Pero todos lo vimos”.
Williams también criticó al alcalde en un correo electrónico posterior por “estar más interesado en lo que está sucediendo en Iowa que en su propia ciudad”.
“Todo eso me enferma el estómago”, escribió Williams. “Pero no voy a descansar hasta que reciban algo de justicia, y eso comienza con el alcalde y el comisionado de policía despidiendo a Daniel Pantaleo”.
Emerald Garner, quien dijo que la familia no descansaría en su búsqueda de justicia, dijo que ya escuchó suficiente.
“Cinco años después y aun no hay justicia”, dijo. “No se disculpen conmigo. Despidan al oficial”.