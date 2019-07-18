“This is not the end”

New Yorkers call for justice in Garner death

By Gregg McQueen

“I am going to stand outside, and I am going to scream it.”

Emerald Garner’s voice then rose sharply.

“Pantaleo needs to be fired! Pantaleo needs to be fired!”

Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, was blunt as she spoke directly after learning of the Department of Justice’s decision on Tues., July 16th that, upon concluding its five-year investigation, it would not bring civil rights or criminal charges against New York Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo.

“There is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the police officers who arrested Eric Garner acted in violation of the federal criminal civil rights act,” said Richard P. Donoghue, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, during a press conference held after the announcement.

But protestors echoed Emerald Garner’s call as they gathered in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, demanding justice in the 2014 death of her father, who was killed by a police chokehold.

Held on the fifth anniversary of Garner’s death, the rally drew several hundred people to Foley Square, who then marched past City Hall despite scorching temperatures.

Tempers were also high, as advocates condemned the DOJ decision and also demanded that Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD fire Pantaleo, who has been on desk duty since Garner’s death.

“I’m sick, I’m completely pissed about the DOJ decision,” said Pedro Valdez Rivera, a member of The Justice Committee. “It’s also on the Mayor and Commissioner O’Neill to do their jobs and fire Officer Pantaleo. For the Garner family, this is their last chance to get some sort of justice.”

At Foley Square, Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, thanked the crowd for their ongoing support.

“My song was killed five years ago today, and I’m still feeling the same pain,” said Carr, who said Pantaleo and all the officers involved in her son’s arrest should be fired.

“This is not the end. The streets of New York are not safe with them walking around. Five years ago, it was me, it was my family. Today or tomorrow, it could be yours.”

“We are here because five years without justice is five years too long,” said Miriam, an organizer with Make the Road New York (MRNY). “The NYPD moves swiftly to incarcerate and punish members of our community, but hold their own to a much different standard.”

Kate Pane, who brandished a sign reading “Pantaleo is a Murderer,” said organizing events to call for justice serve an important purpose.

“I think speaking out is the most important thing we can do,” said Pane. “It’s the way to create change, and it starts by showing up for something like this.”

A decision is expected next month in an internal NYPD disciplinary trial to determine whether Pantaleo should be sanctioned for his actions. O’Neill, who has the authority to fire or discipline Pantaleo, said he will not act until the administrative judge presiding over the hearing issues a verdict.

The NYPD issued this statement via Twitter after the ruling: “The NYPD internal department disciplinary case against Police Officer Pantaleo is proceeding and a determination has NOT yet been made. Today’s announcement by the US Department of Justice does not affect this process.”

De Blasio has said he does not have the legal authority to fire the officer.

Nonetheless, rallygoers said they were confident that de Blasio would act to fire the officer in response to the negative public backlash.

“I believe that he’s going to fire Pantaleo, and I hope he does because it’s the right thing to do,” said Joshua López. “We just need to keep the pressure up. It’s like a pipe that’s going to burst.”

After the ruling, Stuart London, Pantaleo’s lawyer, issued a statement in which he said the officer was “gratified” by the decision.

“It is always a tragedy when there is a loss of life,” said London. “Officer Pantaleo utilized NYPD-approved techniques to make the arrest in this case. Officer Pantaleo is gratified that the Justice Department took the time to carefully review the actual evidence in this case rather than the lies and inaccuracies which have followed this case since its inception.”

But among the elected officials calling for Pantaleo’s firing – were State Attorney General Letitia James, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

“The entire world saw the same devastating video five years ago, and our eyes did not lie,” said James in a statement. “Today’s inaction reflects a DOJ that has turned its back on its fundamental mission – to seek and serve justice.”

Williams has participated in protests with the Garner family and directed supporters to an online petition calling for Pantaleo’s “immediate termination.”

“Eric Garner was murdered,” wrote Williams via Twitter. “The DOJ, and before them the grand jury, would like us to believe his death happened without a perpetrator. But we all saw it.”

Williams also criticized the Mayor in a subsequent e-mail for “being more interested in what’s happening in Iowa than in his own city.”

“All of it makes me sick to my stomach,” wrote Williams. “But I’m not going to rest until they receive some semblance of justice – and that starts with the Mayor and Police Commissioner firing Daniel Pantaleo.”

Emerald Garner, who said the family would not rest in its pursuit of justice, said she’d heard enough.

“Five years later, and there’s still no justice,” she said. “Don’t apologize to me. Fire the officer.”