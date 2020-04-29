Top Stories

“This is all art”
“Todo esto es arte” 

“This is all art”

Artists in a life of quarantine

By Sherry Mazzocchi

These are uncertain times and we don’t know what the future will bring.

What we do with our time is important—whether it’s caring for others in a necessary job, trying to educate children while working from home, or focusing on that book we’ve always wanted to write. Or maybe we are just staying home, protecting everyone else by protecting ourselves.

This is the fifth installment in a series focused on the creative community in our midst. We’ve asked some of the most ingenious artists and creators who’ve graced these pages in the past to share what they are doing and what they are thinking now – and what might be ahead.

Wondrous woman.
Credit: Wilfredo Torres

Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez and Kyung Jeon-Miranda

People turn to art for solace in times of need. “We’re reading, watching films, documentaries, TV, looking at Instagram. This is all art,” said visual artist Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez, writer and creator of the superhero character La Borinqueña. “This is an opportunity for an artist to really digest everything that is happening in the world and translate it in a way that can be embraced by larger audiences.”

Miranda-Rodríguez has been working on the third installment of the graphic novel series of La Borinqueña, and has partnered with Masks of America to raise money to purchase and ship FDA-certified N95 masks to essential healthcare workers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Among those lending support are Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Mark Ruffalo; Bob Bland and Rosario Dawson.

“We have found and partnered with an FDA-certified manufacturer selling N95 equivalent masks at only $2/mask—a fraction of what hospitals and governments have been paying for N95 masks,” he explains. “Every dollar donated will go directly to mailing masks to health care facilities who request them through.”

“We can actually engage our young children,” notes Miranda-Rodríguez, shown here with the the family.

Miranda-Rodríguez and his wife Kyung Jeon-Miranda are the parents of two sons and run the design studio, Somos Arte, from their home. Jeon-Miranda is also a painter. Her work centers primarily on children. “We may come from different backgrounds of race, class and religion but one common denominator we share is the innocence of children.” Her latest work, Coronavirus Mask Jungle Gym, hints at the virus’s effects on those least likely to understand it. “It may become the new normal in our society, to protect ourselves, our families, our community. We have to practice a conscious effort to socially distance ourselves from others, wear masks and sterilize areas. We have to keep ourselves completely aware that during this current pandemic we’re living in can have long-term effects on our culture and our children’s future,” she said. As both parents and artists, they are entering an entirely new phase; creating a healthy emotional space, a nurturing family environment and providing education for their kids. “We are actually very fortunate,” said Miranda-Rodríguez. Their home is a creative space, filled with all kinds of books, including comic books, graphic novels and tons of art supplies. ”But that’s not every home. I think we have an advantage as artists, because we can actually engage our young children with our own imagination.”

For more information, please visit somosarte.com.

For more information, please visit: www.kyung.com.

The masks are being delivered to healthcare workers.

Original works by Kyung Jeon-Miranda.

Arlene Schulman

Arlene Schulman.

Writer and filmmaker Arlene Schulman is putting some projects on hold while busily updating others. She isn’t currently working on her latest film, Hot Wheels, about uptown activist Edith Prentiss because she can’t interview people.  But she just released a new episode of her podcast, Pastrami a go go and Other Rye Tales of the City. It features an interview with historian Eric K. Washington about his latest book, James H. Williams: Boss of the Grips. Williams was the head of the Red Caps, a group of African American men who worked at Grand Central Station. “Eric on a bad day is a wonderful speaker,” she said. “He takes you through the book, with stories about Williams and Grand Central Station in the podcast.”

Her next interview is with Maria Lizardo, the Executive Director of Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC). “It was done before all of this happened,” said Schulman. “It focuses on domestic violence which is actually quite appropriate. Even more so now.”

Schulman foresees life will be different after the shelter-in-place edict is lifted. “So many lives have been lost, so many people have been affected,” she said. “You can’t just turn on the light switch and go, okay here we are again.”

She also started a social media campaign featuring her photograph of two-time Golden Gloves winner Anthony James. The Washington Heights former boxer is shown right by the 190th Street subway tunnel. Her “Be a Champion and Help Knock out Coronavirus” serves as a reminder to be vigilant about the disease. “It’s born out of a frustration so many of us feel about neighbors and others around the city who are not practicing social distancing or not wearing masks,” she said. Schulman estimates that roughly 30 percent of the people she sees from her apartment window aren’t practicing those twin goals. “I don’t know what message they are missing,” she said.

“I’m very well aware that staying home is asking very little of myself and anyone else,” she said. “Anne Frank spent 761 days in hiding. All we are asked to do is stay home, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”

For more information, please visit m.facebook.com/pastramiagogo.

Tony Peralta

Tony Peralta.

Taller Peralta, the style salon on Henshaw Street, isn’t really open for business. But M. Tony Peralta is still taking orders for graphic tees, and other artwork. He is even expanding his merchandise offerings. He recently announced a new collaboration with Lemon Anderson that benefits the Food Bank of New York.

In addition to curating quarantine playlists on Spotify, he also hosted a free art and commerce Zoom event on April 9th.

Famous for art celebrating and sometimes skewing a hip New York Dominican culture, Peralta is also spending a lot of time cooking. He’s creating dishes like mac and cheese with cauliflower or a Dominican dish with fried sweet plantains. “You cut them a certain way, kind of long,” he said. It’s served with ground beef and cheese. You can put tomato sauce on it if you want to, but nobody really does.”

He recently released a new print – Enfermera con Rolos – which was anchored in an earlier series of famous women such as Selena and Celia Cruz shown in hair rollers set high on their heads. In each “Rolos & Icons” portrait, the women return the viewer’s gaze while the rollers afford them a regal air. The hair pieces are a familiar sight for many whose mothers and grandmothers would routinely wash and set their hair at home and spend the day tending to errands with their hair coiled and set in the iconic rollers. The Celia Cruz piece became part of the permanent collection at the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum in 2016.

The masked man.

Similarly, the Enfermera con Rolos piece features a woman in the blue scrubs of a healthcare provider, her left hand on her hip, the other clasped around a clipboard. She is masked and behind her a yellow orb radiates, framing her in an otherworldly glow. There is a stethoscope slung around her neck and a no-nonsense air in her stance.

Proceeds from the sale of the portrait, which was featured in The Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press, are forwarded to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Already, Peralta has donated 30 percent of proceeds from the last round of sales to the Mayor’s Emergency Relief Fund.

There are also Bodega Cat face masks and Afro pick face coverings on the Taller Peralta website.

Peralta takes a long view of events. “I’m sure that during WWI and WWII, people thought that the world was ending during that time,” he said. “I think it was probably even worse back then. Everybody was going off to war to fight this threat.” Even as the number of cases increase, he feels lucky to live in New York City because politicians here are proactive and actually seem to care about the people they serve. “The governor and the mayor are doing a great job. They are taking this on themselves,” he said. “People in New York City have been through 9/11. We’ve been through a lot of stuff. We got through that. I’m just hoping we get through this as soon as possible.”

For more information, please visit peraltaproject.com.

The piece is the newest in the “Rolos & Icons” series.

 

“Todo esto es arte”

Artistas en una vida de cuarentena

Por Sherry Mazzocchi

 

Estos son tiempos inciertos y no sabemos qué traerá el futuro.

Lo que hacemos con nuestro tiempo es importante, ya sea cuidar a los demás en un trabajo necesario, tratar de educar a los niños mientras trabajan desde casa o centrarse en ese libro que siempre hemos querido escribir. O tal vez solo nos quedamos en casa, protegiendo a los demás protegiéndonos a nosotros mismos.

Esta es la quinta entrega de una serie centrada en la comunidad creativa en nuestro medio. Les hemos pedido a algunos de los artistas y creadores más ingeniosos que han adornado estas páginas en el pasado, que compartan lo que están haciendo y lo que están pensando ahora, y lo que podría estar por venir.

Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez y Kyung Jeon-Miranda

Las personas recurren al arte en busca de consuelo en tiempos de necesidad. “Estamos leyendo, viendo películas, documentales, televisión, mirando Instagram. Todo esto es arte”, dijo el artista visual Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez, escritor y creador de la súper heroína La Borinqueña. “Esta es una oportunidad para que un artista realmente digiera todo lo que está sucediendo en el mundo y lo traduzca de una manera que pueda ser aceptada por un público más amplio”.

Miranda-Rodríguez ha estado trabajando en la tercera entrega de la serie de novela gráfica La Borinqueña, y se ha asociado con Masks of America para recaudar dinero para comprar y enviar mascarillas N95 certificadas por la FDA a trabajadores escenciales de atención médica en los Estados Unidos y Puerto Rico. Entre los que prestan apoyo se encuentran la congresista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Mark Ruffalo; Bob Bland y Rosario Dawson.

“Hemos conocido y nos hemos asociado con un fabricante certificado por la FDA que vende mascarillas equivalentes a las N95 a solo $2 dólares/mascarilla, una fracción de lo que los hospitales y gobiernos han estado pagando por las máscaras N95″, explica. “Cada dólar donado irá directamente a las mascarillas enviadas por correo a los centros de salud que los soliciten”.

“Realmente podemos involucrar a nuestros niños pequeños”, señala Miranda-Rodríguez, aquí con la familia.

Miranda-Rodríguez y su esposa Kyung Jeon-Miranda son padres de dos hijos y dirigen el estudio de diseño, Somos Arte, desde su casa. Jeon-Miranda también es pintor. Su trabajo se centra principalmente en los niños. “Podemos provenir de diferentes orígenes de raza, clase y religión, pero un denominador común que compartimos es la inocencia de los niños”. Su última obra, Coronavirus Mask Jungle Gym, insinúa los efectos del virus en los que tienen menos probabilidades de entenderlo. “Puede convertirse en la nueva normalidad en nuestra sociedad el  protegernos a nosotros mismos, a nuestras familias, a nuestra comunidad. Tenemos que practicar un esfuerzo consciente para distanciarnos socialmente de los demás, usar mascarillas y esterilizar áreas. Tenemos que mantenernos completamente conscientes durante la actual pandemia en la que vivimos, que puede tener efectos a largo plazo en nuestra cultura y el futuro de nuestros hijos”, dijo. Como padres y artistas, están entrando en una fase completamente nueva; creando un espacio emocional saludable, un ambiente familiar propicio y proporcionando educación para sus hijos. “En realidad somos muy afortunados”, dijo Miranda-Rodríguez. Su hogar es un espacio creativo, lleno de todo tipo de libros, incluidos cómics, novelas gráficas y toneladas de suministros de arte. “Pero eso no es en todos los hogares. Creo que tenemos una ventaja como artistas, porque podemos involucrar a nuestros niños pequeños con nuestra propia imaginación”.

Para más información, por favor visite somosarte.com.

Para más información, por favor visite: www.kyung.com.

Las mascarillas son entregadas a los trabajadores de la salud.

 

Obras originales de Kyung Jeon-Miranda.

Arlene Schulman

Las mascarillas son entregadas a los trabajadores de la salud.

Arlene Schulman, escritora y cineasta,  está poniendo algunos proyectos en espera mientras actualiza otros. Actualmente no está trabajando en su última película, Hot Wheels, sobre la activista del norte del condado Edith Prentiss porque no puede entrevistar a la gente. Pero acaba de lanzar un nuevo episodio de su podcast, Pastrami a go go y Other Rye Tales of the City. Presenta una entrevista con el historiador Eric K. Washington sobre su más reciente libro James H. Williams: Boss of the Grips. Williams era el jefe de los Red Caps, un grupo de hombres afroamericanos que trabajaban en la estación Grand Central. “Eric en un mal día es un orador maravilloso”, dijo. “Te lleva a través del libro, con historias sobre Williams y Grand Central Station en el podcast”.

Su próxima entrevista es con María Lizardo, directora ejecutiva de la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés). “Se hizo antes de que todo esto sucediera”, dijo Schulman. “Se centra en la violencia doméstica, que en realidad es bastante apropiada. Aún más ahora”.

Schulman prevé que la vida será diferente después de que se levante el edicto de refugio en el lugar. “Se han perdido tantas vidas, tantas personas se han visto afectadas”, dijo. “No puedes simplemente encender el interruptor y seguir, está bien, aquí estamos de nuevo”.

También comenzó una campaña en las redes sociales con su fotografía del dos veces ganador de los Guantes de Oro Anthony James. El ex boxeador de Washington Heights se muestra justo al lado del túnel del metro de la calle 190. Su “Sé un campeón y ayuda a eliminar el coronavirus” sirve como un recordatorio para estar atenta a la enfermedad. “Nace de una frustración que muchos de nosotros sentimos por los vecinos y otras personas de la ciudad que no practican el distanciamiento social o no usan mascarillas”, dijo. Schulman estima que aproximadamente el 30 por ciento de las personas que ve desde la ventana de su departamento no practican esos dos objetivos. “No sé qué mensaje se están perdiendo”, dijo.

“Soy muy consciente de que quedarme en casa es pedirme muy poco a mí y a cualquier otra persona”, señaló. “Ana Frank pasó 761 días escondida. Todo lo que debemos hacer es quedarnos en casa, lavarnos las manos y practicar el distanciamiento social”.

Para más información, por favor visite  m.facebook.com/pastramiagogo/.

M. Tony Peralta

Tony Peralta.

Taller Peralta, el salón de estilo en la calle Henshaw, no está realmente abierto, pero M. Tony Peralta sigue recibiendo pedidos de camisetas gráficas y otras obras de arte. Incluso está ampliando su oferta de mercancía. Recientemente anunció una nueva colaboración con Lemon Anderson que beneficia al Banco de Alimentos de Nueva York.

Además de seleccionar listas de reproducción de cuarentena en Spotify, también organizó un evento gratuito de arte y comercio vía Zoom el 9 de abril.

Famoso por celebrar el arte y, a veces, distorsionar la cultura dominicana de Nueva York, Peralta también pasa mucho tiempo cocinando. Está creando platos como macarrones con queso con coliflor o un plato dominicano con plátanos dulces fritos. “Los cortas de cierta manera, más o menos largos”, dijo. Se sirven con carne molida y queso. Puedes ponerles salsa de tomate si quieres, pero nadie lo hace realmente”.

Recientemente lanzó una nueva impresión – Enfermera con Rolos – anclada en una serie anterior de mujeres famosas como Selena y Celia Cruz mostradas en rulos colocados en lo alto de sus cabezas. En cada retrato de “Rolos e íconos”, las mujeres devuelven la mirada del espectador mientras los rolos les brindan un aire majestuoso. Las piezas para el cabello son una vista familiar para muchos cuyas madres y abuelas se lavaban y se arreglaban el cabello en casa y pasaban el día haciendo mandados con el cabello enrollado y enroscado en los icónicos rolos. La pieza de Celia Cruz se convirtió en parte de la colección permanente en el Museo Comunitario  Smithsonian Anacostia en 2016.

Del mismo modo, la pieza Enfermera con Rolos presenta a una mujer con el uniforme azul de un proveedor de atención médica, su mano izquierda sobre su cadera y la otra alrededor de un portapapeles. Ella está enmascarada y detrás de ella irradia un orbe amarillo que la enmarca en un resplandor de otro mundo. Hay un estetoscopio colgado alrededor de su cuello y un aire sin sentido en su postura.

El hombre enmascarado.

Los ingresos de la venta del retrato, que apareció en The Manhattan Times y The Bronx Free Press, serán enviados a los esfuerzos de ayuda de la COVID-19.

Peralta ya ha donado el 30 por ciento de los ingresos de la última ronda de ventas al Fondo de Alivio de Emergencia del alcalde.

También hay mascarillas faciales Bodega Cat y Afro pick facial en el sitio web Taller Peralta.

Peralta tiene una visión amplia de los acontecimientos. “Estoy seguro de que durante la Primera Guerra Mundial y la Segunda Guerra Mundial, la gente pensó que el mundo se estaba acabando durante ese tiempo”, dijo. “Creo que probablemente fue aún peor en ese entonces. Todos iban a la guerra para luchar contra esta amenaza”. Incluso a medida que aumenta el número de casos, se siente afortunado de vivir en la ciudad de Nueva York porque los políticos aquí son proactivos y en realidad parecen preocuparse por las personas a las que sirven. “El gobernador y el alcalde están haciendo un gran trabajo. Se están haciendo cargo ellos mismos”, dijo. “La gente en la ciudad de Nueva York ha pasado el 11 de septiembre. Hemos pasado por muchas cosas. Lo superamos. Solo espero que superemos esto lo antes posible”.

Para más información, por favor visite peraltaproject.com.

La pieza es la más reciente de la serie “Rolos & Icons”.

