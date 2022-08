“We’ve seen this all over the city,” said Attorney General Letitia James of unscrupulous landlord practices.

They weren’t good landlords; they were good liars.

So claimed New York Attorney General Letitia James in declaring a settlement with a landlord group for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants.

“Ink only succeeded because they were good at lying, over and over again,” said James at a press conference on August 5 in regards to Ink Property Group.

The Group must pay more than $2 million for a variety of illegal activities that forced tenants out of rent-stabilized units so the apartments could be offered at market rate, the settlement said.

According to James, Ink bought 32 rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color – including a building in Washington Heights and one in the Bronx – between 2014 and 2019, with the intention of illegally deregulating units for profit.

The company is managed by Robert Kaydanian – who held a spot on James’ Worst Landlord List in 2016 – along with Eden Ashourzadeh and Alex Kahen. The majority of Ink’s properties are located in Brooklyn.

James explained that Ink attempted to clear out rent-regulated units by offering tenants illegal buyouts.

If renters refused, Ink would retaliate by failing to address safety and maintenance needs, James said. The landlord also engaged in periods of “relentless construction” in order to drive renters out, she said.

“They tore out bathrooms in apartments that were occupied, displacing tenants for no reason other than their bottom line,” James stated.

“Many Ink properties had their boilers fail, leaving tenants without heat and hot water during the winter months,” she said, while noting that Ink-owned buildings had an average of 1,000 safety violations.

In addition, Ink intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans, James reported.

The company submitted false rent rolls to financial institutions to get more favorable loans or refinance their mortgage to buy more buildings, according to the settlement.

“Those false documents reported inflated rents, false leases – often with their friends and their employees listed as renters,” said James.

The company will pay $400,000 in restitution to tenants who were harassed.

As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to the Affordable Housing Fund of the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), which finances the preservation and creation of affordable housing. The company will also pay $400,000 in restitution to tenants who were harassed.

At least 28 apartments will be re-regulated under the settlement.

At the press conference, James said her office was currently investigating other landlords of rent-stabilized buildings for illegal actions.

“This is not just unique to Ink. We’ve seen this all over the city – particularly in communities of color, and communities that are rapidly gentrifying,” she remarked. “This is a warning to all of those landlords, all of those developers… we’re looking out for you.”