“This fight has only begun”

Reconsidering the Inwood rezoning

By Cheryl Pahaham

New York City is facing a major housing crisis that disproportionately harms Black and Latino residents, families with children, and low income households. Evidence of this crisis includes growing numbers of people experiencing long-term and repeated spells of homelessness, skyrocketing and burdensome rents, overcrowding, and a dwindling supply of truly affordable and safe housing.

This crisis is almost entirely manmade, starting with decades-old policy decisions by the New York City Council and then by the New York State Legislature that seriously weakened tenant protections in our State’s rent laws and helped to drive up evictions and displacement in neighborhoods citywide.

Neighborhood rezonings planned under Mayor Bloomberg and continued under Mayor de Blasio have accelerated the evictions and displacement of Black and Latino, working class, and immigrant residents and businesses for the benefit of real estate investors and developers.

These rezonings are simply bad planning.

The June 25, 2018 vote by the New York City Planning Commission (CPC) in favor of City Hall’s Inwood rezoning proposal essentially endorsed the continuation of these trends in Northern Manhattan, but we who live and work here fiercely oppose that kind of planning and policy.

No one in Inwood asked for tall buildings and higher rents, but that is what City Hall is proposing for ourworking class, immigrant, and largely Dominican community. No one in Inwood asked for big box or franchise retail which, with City Hall’s rezoning proposal, would push out our independently and largely immigrant-owned small businesses.

Northern Manhattan is Not For Sale, a coalition of Inwood residents, community service providers, and business owners, is asking for height limits and deeper affordability because there is plenty of evidence that greater density increases rents in surrounding buildings and displaces low income households and independently-owned small businesses.

Our coalition is mobilizing in opposition to City Hall’s rezoning proposal for Inwood, but we aren’t a NIMBY movement. We want a rezoning that better meets the needs of existing residents and business owners. Toward that end, we are also working to form a community land trust that with the goal of developing privately owned, community controlled affordable housing, and community oriented retail and other facilities.

There are other problems with City Hall’s plan for Inwood, beginning with the risk of flooding; traffic congestion; and other risks, which we expressed during the environmental review process. So far, City Hall’s response has been to treat community review as perfunctory, but we have won substantial support from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and from Manhattan Community Board 12. At our urging, they recommended additional changes to City Hall’s plan so that renters and small businesses would not be displaced, and so that we would have deeper affordability levels in the plan.

Such apathy makes it hard to believe Mayor de Blasio and Councilmember Rodríguez when they say they want to create communities that are affordable to everyone. As can be seen in East Harlem, where the community has brought a lawsuit against the city, this fight — over who gets to live and work in this great city — won’t end with a ULURP vote.

In Inwood, it has only begun. Northern Manhattan is Not For Sale calls on all community residents who care about Northern Manhattan to join our campaign for a more just rezoning as we head into the final hearing before the City Council on July 10th.

Our continued presence in this community is at stake.

Cheryl Pahaham is a member of Northern Manhattan is Not For Sale, and a founding member of the Northern Manhattan Community Land Trust. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/NMN4S.