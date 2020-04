“They were going hungry”

Sustenance and solidarity at the Y

By Gregg McQueen

Martin Englisher has seen a lot.

For over four decades, Englisher has served at the YM & YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood (the Y), an organization with an astonishing 103 years of history in Northern Manhattan.

The group has endured numerous challenges since its founding, including moving locations twice and weathering periods of tumult when crime and violence plagued uptown streets. Many of the organization’s older members are Holocaust survivors.

But even Englisher, the Y’s Chief Executive Officer, is floored.

“I’ve faced a lot of things in my 40 years here, but I’ve never faced this,” he remarked, noting that COVID-10 has presented historic challenges for the staff and members alike.

While New York City remains on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents remain in need of essential services provided by community organizations.

This includes Northern Manhattan seniors reliant upon meals from the Y, which provides social services and enrichment programs for all ages.

“We were getting calls from our members. They were saying they were going hungry,” said Englisher.

Prior to COVID-19, the Y would serve lunch for up to 200 seniors per day at its Nagle Avenue headquarters. But the pandemic shutdown was preventing many of them from accessing food.

While Englisher said that some seniors were obtaining meal deliveries from the city’s Department for the Aging (DFTA), he said the packages alone were not enough for sustenance.

“It’s not necessarily meant for your diet. It’s meant to be emergency food, not sustaining food,” said Englisher.

Also, some of the meal packages include canned goods that are difficult to open, he said.

“That’s been the really frustrating part for seniors. They receive badly needed food but sometimes they can’t even open it,” he said. “It’s been a real challenge.”

To help resolve the food insecurity, the Y made an arrangement with local eatery Koko Grill to prepare and deliver meals to members with the most pressing food needs. The meals are being paid for by a large private donation.

“The situation for some is really dire,” remarked Englisher, who said he hopes to expand the number of meals provided.

The Y is currently seeking donations to help provide meal services to seniors, Englisher said.

Initially, The Y staff continued to prepare grab-and-go meals for two weeks following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “pause” order, distributing them to community members at the front entrance of their apartment buildings. However, DFTA urged the Y to stop that practice as it was considered unsafe for seniors to leave their homes.

“Some have home health attendants, some don’t. Now they’re locked and do not necessarily have access to help,” said Victoria Neznansky, the Y’s Chief Development and Social Services Officer.

Adjacent to the Nagle Avenue facility, the Y operates the Wien House, a residence for 100 elderly residents.

“Our staff is coming in for them. We’re working with residents and making sure that they’re safe, that they’re fed. We leave meals in front of their door,” Englisher said.

The Y has worked to meet needs of local residents, rolling out an ambitious schedule of online programming within three days of shutting down its building to the public.

Dubbed “Y at Home,” the schedule includes cooking classes, support groups for new moms, Jewish instruction, music, fitness, and meditation classes.

Remote programming was even employed to celebrate the Passover holiday, as the Y hosted a virtual Seder on April 9. About 50 families took part in the event.

“Passover is a very important time for people to get together. This crisis has changed the ability to do that,” Englisher said. “People are at home, not gathering with friends or neighbors, but the virtual Seder allows us to bring people together to uphold traditions.”

The Y’s Nursery School has gone to a virtual curriculum, with 100 percent participation from students.

“The remote programming is a different reality, but it’s reassuring to the kids and lets people feel that things will be OK,” Englisher said.

However, reaching now-homebound community members remains the Y’s most pressing concern.

“More and more, the home attendants are not coming because they are getting sick,” Neznansky said.

The Y has five or six staffers making outreach phone calls to seniors every day.

“A lot of our staff members are trained social workers,” Neznansky said. “They know how to connect with our members. Some of them are good at telling jokes at making the seniors feel at ease.”

The Y has also provided technology support to help seniors access remote programming, and a session with a registered nurse to give health advice.

“These calls soften, distract and take people away from worry,” said Englisher. “A lot of people are scared of dying alone. They think, ‘If I go to the hospital, I’m going to die alone.’ This is a very real fear for people.”

But he says the staff and its members will, true to the Y’s mission, persevere.

“We’re going to get through it and get to the other side,” said Englisher. “And we’re going to do it by sticking together.”

For more information or to make a donation, go to ywashhts.org.