New data reveals nursing home outbreaks

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Until recently the number of deaths from COVID-19 were reported by hospitals.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have also seen a fair amount of deaths in recent weeks.

According to a recent report by the New York State Department of Health, there were 3,425 recorded deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities as of April 18th.

The data was self-reported in a survey sent by the state to the facilities and includes both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths.

New York State had not released data on nursing home fatalities prior to Friday, citing privacy concerns.

“We only know what they tell us,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The new data revealed the Bronx had the city’s second highest death count, with reported 554 deaths: 481 in nursing homes and 73 in adult care centers.

One of the hardest hit facilities was the 720-bed Kings Harbor Multicare Center with a reported 45 deaths; another, Plaza Rehab and Nursing Center, reported 35 deaths.

“Every death is heartbreaking,” said Kings Harbor’s Medical Director Dr. Roy Goldberg in an AP interview. “These have been surreal times.”

Manhattan had 232 deaths, including 32 at the Upper East Side’s Mary Manning Walsh Nursing Home.

Uptown wasn’t spared. Twenty people died at the Terence Cardinal Cooke Heath Care Center in Harlem. Isabella Center in Washington Heights reported 13 deaths and the Northern Manhattan Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on East 125th Street reported nine deaths.

Since mid-March, nursing homes were forced by federal authorities to comply with a “no visitors” policy.

That meant that friends and family members could not visit their loved one unless they were “actively dying.” Often, family members were not even aware that their loved ones had contracted COVID-19 or were even exposed to the virus, according to one employee familiar with the situation who wished to remain anonymous because they did not have authorization to speak.

It is difficult to isolate patients because testing is not widely available, the person said. Also, most staff—including nurses and nursing assistants—do not have the proper personal protective equipment, or PPE, to protect themselves. Staff are often forced to wear a hodgepodge of protective gear—including homemade masks and patient gowns to cover their clothing, said the employee.

But Howard Zucker, State Health Commissioner, said any PPE shortage was being met with a swift response.

“We’re working with each individual nursing home to address that,” he said this week. “We contact them and if there’s a need for PPE, we have stockpiles.”

At the daily press briefing on Sat., 18th, Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged that state authorities were cognizant that the sites, populated by elderly and medically vulnerable residents, were highly susceptible to deadly outbreaks.

In early April, Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington was one of the first U.S. nursing facilities with a concentrated cluster of COVID-19-related deaths – with at least 37 confirmed deaths. Two-thirds of the residents were infected with the virus.

“Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this. Vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus,” said Cuomo.

But long-term care facilities have not been required by New York State law to release data on fatalities.

A reversal of sorts came with an executive order signed this past week compelling adult care facilities and nursing homes to notify next of kin of confirmed COVID-19 cases and fatalities within 24 hours of the confirmation or the death.

The order applies to “any skilled nursing facility, nursing home, or adult care facility licensed and regulated by the State Commissioner of Health.”

Still, Cuomo took pains to reject notions that administrators had actively sought to suppress information and he dismissed suggestions of negligence.

Instead, he praised the efforts of workers as “fantastic” and chalked up the delays in reporting to the intense pressure wrought by the crisis.

The “frenzy,” he argued, arose “despite everything we can do and the best efforts of people who are working in those nursing homes who are doing just a fantastic job.”

“They’re overwhelmed, they have staff shortages, staff are getting sick,” he added. “Everyone’s under emotional distress, because you have a large number of people dying. And you’re in a nursing home and everybody knows everyone, and people are dying.”

“I don’t think that there’s anything nefarious,” argued Cuomo. “I think it’s just the dynamic.”

Queens—largely regarded as the city’s epicenter of the pandemic—had the most reported deaths, or 754 in nursing homes and adult care centers.

Brooklyn reported 431 deaths and Staten Island had 124.

Because of the large number of deaths city-wide, many bodies are still held in these facilities’ morgues because funeral homes are at over capacity. Many nursing homes have added refrigerated trucks to hold the additional bodies until they can be picked up. The trucks are also in short supply.

According to the staffer, their facility was temporarily forced to use a vacant patient room to store additional bodies.

“They kept the air conditioning cranked up,” this person said.

Possibly even worse than not being there for your loved one when they die, is the inability to properly grieve after the death.

“Because of social distancing, you can’t sit shiva, or hold a wake,” said the staffer. “Death is when you need your friends and family the most.”