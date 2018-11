“They have something to hide”

NYCHA impeding audit of heat systems: City Comptroller

NYCHA is not cooperating.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer has accused the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) of stonewalling his attempts to complete an audit into the agency’s heating systems.

Stringer’s office said it launched a comprehensive audit earlier this year following widespread heating outages last winter, and has issued subpoenas after NYCHA failed to provide the requested information.

“NYCHA has continuously failed to provide substantive information and access to the Comptroller’s audit team,” Stringer’s office said in a statement. “As a result, this November, the Comptroller served NYCHA with a subpoena to turn over long-delayed and outstanding information initially requested as part of the audit. After again failing to respond to the auditors, the Comptroller’s office served NYCHA with a second subpoena on Friday, November 23rd.”

At a press conference in front of the NYCHA’s Grant Houses in Harlem on November 24, Stinger called the issue a “citywide disgrace” and accused the agency of failing to turn over information because “they have something to hide.”

“When we ask for documents, you must turn them over because lives are at stake,” Stringer stated.

Tenants at the Grant Houses said they have had sporadic heat for weeks, and went 28 hours without heat during Thanksgiving week, when bitterly cold temperatures hit the city.

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James released a statement criticizing NYCHA’s handling of the heating crisis.

“I am deeply concerned that NYCHA continues to be plagued by such serious and widespread problems that put children and seniors at risk,” she said. “Once again, NYCHA has demonstrated a complete failure to ensure tenants are living in safe homes and instead is subjecting them to dangerous and illegal conditions. We cannot wait any longer to see real action and improvements at NYCHA – the health of New Yorkers is at stake.”

Last winter, more than 300,000 NYCHA tenants spent at least some of the winter without heat or hot water.

Stringer’s first subpoena requested a list of all vendors NYCHA has hired to fix boilers, a list of all temporary boilers in use, and documents related to all boiler inspections, as per published reports. The most recent subpoena demanded a comprehensive list of all tenant requests for heat and hot water repairs from January 2016 through May of this year.

The Comptroller has threatened further legal action of NYCHA fails to comply.

In response, NYCHA has said it increased its on-site heating staff at developments citywide in anticipation of the Thanksgiving cold spell and increased coverage by private vendors to respond to outages.

The agency was “cooperating fully with the Comptroller, including providing tours of our heating plants,” NYCHA spokesperson Robin Levine said in a statement. “But our first priority this winter and during this cold spell has been delivering services to our residents, as clearly demonstrated by the actions we’ve been taking especially on the coldest Thanksgiving in a century.”