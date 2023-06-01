“They have our backs”
By Debralee Santos
When Lisa Rivera was knocked to the ground by an illegal scooter hurtling onto the sidewalk, she thought she could get up and shake it off.
“My head hit the concrete,” recalled the bus operator, who had just stepped off her shift on the Q55 bus. “Then I just dropped back on the floor.”
Though she remained conscious, she knew something was wrong. Hours later at Jamaica Hospital, doctors told her she had bleeding in the brain.
It was February 2021.
Rivera did not get back behind the wheel for nearly 11 months.
“I spent all that time out of work, in therapy. My balance was off. I had to take seizure medication because they were so worried,” she recalled. “And I had to see a neurologist, with wires on my head, on a regular basis.”
“He nearly killed me, this guy,” said Rivera. “The scooters are all over the place.”
For the veteran bus operator, who has proudly held a commercial driver’s license since 2000 and joined New York City Transit in 2017, the impact illuminated the very many and very real risks undertaken daily by transit workers.
“There is danger everywhere for us,” she said. “People don’t understand how we put ourselves on the line, how much we have to manage.”
Rivera and her fellow 40,000 bus and subway workers are represented by the city’s transit workers’ union, Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, which just announced a tentative deal with the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) on Wednesday, May 31.
The previous contract had expired on May 16.
While the deal still needs to be ratified by membership, union leaders, including President Richard Davis, made clear late on Wednesday that there was cause to celebrate.
“Thank you, brothers and sisters, for your support and solidarity as we battled the MTA during an extremely difficult series of contract negotiations,” he wrote in a statement to members. “With your help, I’m pleased to report that we prevailed.”
Among the wins he listed were “solid annual raises, annual cash bonuses, and three months’ paid maternity leave.” The 9.8% raises, as negotiated, will be compounded over three years. Moreover, the agreement preserved members’ current healthcare costs and would disburse $4,000 in “Essential Worker Cash Bonus” payments.
John Samuelsen, International President of Transit Workers Union, said a major score in the new agreement was the full reimbursement of Medicare premiums, worth $3800 for each retiree and spouse. He cheered Davis and his team for holding the line. “Instead of caving to the bosses, you’ve flipped the script and dramatically improved retiree health benefits. Bravo,” he tweeted.
During negotiations, union leadership had repeatedly underscored the need to recognize the pandemic sacrifices of the frontline workforce, which lost nearly 180 members to Covid-19.
According to Davis, the agreement secures medical coverage to “the families of our brothers and sisters who died after contracting Covid-19” and also affords “enhanced medical coverage” for retirees.
“In the great tradition of trade unionism, we are taking care of our members as well as the old, the young, and the sick,” said Davis.
It was welcome news to Rivera, who spoke the morning after the tentative deal was announced as she drove to the Fresh Pond depot to begin her early afternoon shift.
Rivera, whose family hails from Corozal, Puerto Rico, was born and raised in Loisaida surrounded by a bustling Boricua community.
Driving always fascinated her, and she set out to make a living on the road.
The fiercely independent mother of five earned her commercial driver’s license two decades ago, and she first drove trucks laden with oil and other hazardous materials throughout the tri-state area.
“It was serious labor,” she said. “The drums were really heavy and I was driving regularly to New Jersey, to Connecticut.”
Her career at the wheel has also included stints in patient transport and as a school bus driver.
“I always wanted to grow,” she said. “I wanted to do more.”
In 2013, she took the MTA’s Bus Operator Exam, though it took four years for her to get called in for training.
“I started my line training in the Bronx in April 2017,” she said, reflecting fondly on her first days at the Zerega Avenue training facility under the tutelage of veterans.
“They were my mentors,” she said. “The operators were great, very experienced.”
The first year was grueling. In fact, one morning, a supervisor warned the trainee group, “There might be about 70 people in these two classes today, but very few of you are going to make it to the end.”
Rivera bristled then, but the instructor turned out to be prescient.
“There were not that many of us at the end. It really is tough,” she laughed. “But I look back and I know I did the right thing.”
Rivera has been a city bus operator for just over six years and has been assigned the B52 and Q55 lines. She typically clocks in at 1:35 p.m. and is pulling back into the depot at 9:20 p.m.
“Every day, Monday through Friday, I’m at work. You get the same customers. They’re going to work, to school. You get to know them. You become friendly.”
The camaraderie extends to her co-workers.
“I like working with people,” she said. “We’re like family at the [Fresh Pond] depot. Once I came here, I felt comfortable.”
Rivera was one of the many transit workers who contracted Covid-19 – just as the disease was starting to roil the city.
“I was driving the Q58, which is a very heavy line with a lot of people. Nobody knew very much, nobody was wearing a mask.”
On March 18, 2020, Rivera visited an urgent care clinic with a high fever, chills and coughing fits. She was confirmed positive for Covid two days later.
Over the next two months, she fought to recover at home. Beyond the usual Covid symptoms, Rivera suffered bouts of severe stomach bleeding and lost a dramatic 30 lbs. in roughly 8 weeks.
“It was terrible. It wasn’t just the physical toll, it was emotional,” she said. “We had people we knew die. Some people are really still sick.”
Rivera has been vocal during the negotiations. She joined with fellow operators in April outside their depot o demand that the MTA negotiate in good faith.
“We want to be appreciated, and recognized for what we do out there. We are not regular workers,” said Rivera. “We are risking our lives every day.”
Those actions, in turn, were lauded by Davis as effective in his message to members.
“We gave them hell at the bargaining table,” he wrote. “Members demonstrated solidarity with spirited rallies at work locations. Your voices were definitely heard by all, and that improved our position at the bargaining table.”
Rivera, who once had to take out a $30,000 loan to help cover dental care needs, said that the enhanced medical and dental benefits are major wins, as are the raise and the essential worker bonus.
“The rent and food prices are high everywhere,” she said. “The cost of living is going up but pay is not. We need help just to keep working.”
Rivera said the value of her union membership has been proven more than once.
During the pandemic, she said she and her colleagues relied heavily on union representatives for information and direction.
“They really pushed for PPE and for the drivers’ Plexiglass compartments. They did right by us and communicated all the time. They always kept us informed on what was going on.”
She said leaders did the same during the recent negotiations.
“[The MTA] was trying to take away things we already had,” she argued, citing attempts to reduce overtime pay, cut vacation days for new hires, and doubling paycheck deductions for healthcare from 2% to 4% as nothing more than “a smack in the face and an insult.”
“I appreciate [the union] not giving up and fighting for us. They know our worth. Without them, [the MTA] would take advantage of us.”
Many of Rivera’s fellow members have endured incidents of workplace violence.
And while she has not been physically assaulted, Rivera has endured verbal abuse. She recently had to pull her bus over and let passengers out during one particularly vicious fight as she called the police.
“People curse me out all the time. Then, the other day, these two teenagers started arguing, and there was blood everywhere.”
But Rivera said she and her peers take such risks in stride and focus instead on moving those who rely on them. She never even pressed charges against the scooter driver, who stayed with her and was detained by police upon arrival.
“Every day is a blessing. And my prayer, every day, is to go to work and come back home safe.”
Rivera has just taken the Dispatcher exam and claimed her only regret is not having started sooner.
“I highly recommend this work,” she said. “It’s not for everyone. You need patience. But I like what I do. I know it’s important.”
Rivera said she was looking forward to reviewing and discussing the contract details in depth – and she was glad for the union’s firm stance.
“They speak for us and they fight hard,” she said. “They have our backs. I am grateful.”
For more information, please visit twulocal100.org.
“Nos respaldan”
TWU anuncia un acuerdo preliminar con la MTA
Por Debralee Santos
Cuando Lisa Rivera fue derribada al suelo por un scooter ilegal que se precipitaba sobre la acera, pensó que podría levantarse y sacudirse.
“Mi cabeza golpeó el pavimento”, recuerda la operadora de autobús, que acababa de salir de su turno de la ruta del autobús Q55. “Luego volví a caer al suelo”.
Aunque seguía consciente, sabía que algo no estaba bien. Horas después, en el Hospital Jamaica, los médicos le dijeron que tenía una hemorragia cerebral.
Era febrero de 2021.
Rivera no volvió a ponerse al volante sino hasta casi 11 meses después.
“Pasé todo ese tiempo sin trabajar, en terapia. No tenía equilibrio y tuve que tomar medicamentos anticonvulsivos porque estaban muy preocupados”, recuerda. “Vi a un neurólogo, con cables en la cabeza, de forma regular”.
“Casi me mata este tipo”, dijo Rivera. “Los scooters están por todas partes”.
Para la veterana operadora de autobuses, que orgullosamente ha sido titular de una licencia de conductor comercial desde el año 2000 y se unió a Tránsito de la ciudad de Nueva York en 2017, el impacto ilustró los numerosos y muy reales riesgos que asumen a diario los trabajadores del transporte público.
“Hay peligro en todas partes para nosotros”, dijo. “La gente no entiende cómo nos jugamos la vida, cuánto tenemos que maniobrar”.
Rivera y sus 40,000 compañeros de autobús y metro están representados por el sindicato de trabajadores del transporte de la ciudad, Sindicato de Trabajadores del Transporte (TWU, por sus siglas en inglés) Local 100, que acaba de anunciar un acuerdo provisional con la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés) el miércoles 31 de mayo.
El contrato anterior expiraba el 16 de mayo.
Aunque el acuerdo aún debe ser ratificado por los afiliados, los dirigentes sindicales, entre ellos el presidente Richard Davis, dejaron claro a última hora del miércoles que había motivos para celebrar.
“Gracias, hermanos y hermanas, por su apoyo y solidaridad mientras enfrentábamos a la MTA durante una serie extremadamente difícil de negociaciones contractuales”, escribió Davis en un comunicado dirigido a los afiliados. “Con su ayuda, me complace informar que triunfamos”.
Entre las victorias que enumeró figuran: “sólidos aumentos anuales, bonificaciones anuales en efectivo y tres meses de baja remunerada por maternidad”. Los aumentos del 9.8%, tal como se negociaron, serán acumulativos a lo largo de tres años. Además, el acuerdo mantiene los costos actuales de atención médica de los miembros y desembolsará $4,000 dólares en pagos de “Bonificaciones en efectivo para trabajadores esenciales”.
John Samuelsen, presidente internacional del Sindicato de Trabajadores de Transporte, dijo que uno de los principales puntos del nuevo acuerdo es el reembolso íntegro de las primas de Medicare, que asciende a $3,800 dólares por jubilado y cónyuge. Aplaudió a Davis y a su equipo por mantener la línea: “en lugar de ceder ante los patrones, cambiaron el guion y mejoraron drásticamente los beneficios de salud de los jubilados. Bravo”, tuiteó.
Durante las negociaciones, la dirección del sindicato insistió una y otra vez en la necesidad de reconocer los sacrificios de los trabajadores de primera línea, con casi 180 bajas a causa de la Covid-19.
Según Davis, el acuerdo asegura la cobertura médica a “las familias de nuestros hermanos y hermanas que murieron tras contraer Covid-19” y también ofrece “cobertura médica mejorada” a los jubilados.
“En la gran tradición del sindicalismo, estamos cuidando de nuestros afiliados, así como de los ancianos, los jóvenes y los enfermos”, dijo Davis.
Fue una buena noticia para Rivera, quien se pronunció la mañana siguiente al anuncio del acuerdo provisional, mientras se dirigía al depósito de Fresh Pond para comenzar su turno de tarde.
Rivera, cuya familia procede de Corozal (Puerto Rico), nació y creció en Loisaida, rodeada de una bulliciosa comunidad boricua.
Siempre le fascinó conducir y se propuso ganarse la vida en el camino.
Esta madre de cinco hijos, ferozmente independiente, obtuvo su licencia de conductor comercial hace dos décadas, y primero condujo camiones cargados de petróleo y otros materiales peligrosos por toda la zona triestatal.
“Era un trabajo duro”, dice. “Los bidones eran muy pesados y conducía regularmente a Nueva Jersey, a Connecticut”.
Su carrera al volante también ha incluido periodos como conductora de transporte de pacientes y de autobuses escolares.
“Siempre quise crecer”, dijo. “Quería hacer más cosas”.
En 2013 se presentó al examen de operadora de autobús de la MTA, aunque tardó cuatro años en ser llamada para recibir capacitación.
“Empecé mi formación de línea en el Bronx en abril de 2017”, dijo, reflexionando con cariño sobre sus primeros días en las instalaciones de capacitación de la avenida Zerega bajo la tutela de veteranos.
“Ellos fueron mis mentores”, dijo. “Los operadores eran estupendos, muy experimentados”.
El primer año fue agotador. De hecho, una mañana, un supervisor advirtió al grupo que recibía capacitación: “puede que haya unas 70 personas en estas dos clases de hoy, pero muy pocos de ustedes van a llegar hasta el final”.
Rivera se enfureció entonces, pero el instructor resultó ser clarividente.
“Al final no éramos tantos. Fue realmente duro”, dijo riendo. “Pero miro atrás y sé que hice lo correcto”.
Rivera es operadora de autobuses urbanos desde hace poco más de seis años y tiene asignadas las líneas B52 y Q55. Por lo general, entra a la 1:35 p.m. y regresa al depósito a las 9:20 p.m.
“De lunes a viernes estoy trabajando todos los días. Los clientes son los mismos: van al trabajo, al colegio y llegas a conocerlos. Nace una amistad”.
La camaradería se extiende a sus compañeros de trabajo.
“Me gusta trabajar con gente”, dice. “Somos como una familia en el depósito [de Fresh Pond]. En cuanto llegué aquí, me sentí cómoda”.
Rivera fue uno de los muchos trabajadores del transporte público que contrajo el virus Covid-19, justo cuando la enfermedad empezaba a extenderse por la ciudad.
“Conducía el Q58, una línea muy pesada con mucha gente. Nadie sabía mucho, nadie llevaba mascarilla”.
El 18 de marzo de 2020, Rivera acudió a un centro de urgencias con fiebre alta, escalofríos y ataques de tos. Dos días después se confirmó que había dado positivo a Covid.
Durante los dos meses siguientes, luchó por recuperarse en casa. Además de los síntomas habituales de la Covid, Rivera sufrió episodios de hemorragia estomacal grave y perdió unos espectaculares 15 kilos en unas 8 semanas.
“Fue terrible. No fue sólo la carga física, sino también la emocional”, dice. “Murieron personas que conocíamos. Algunas personas siguen realmente enfermas”.
Rivera se ha manifestado durante las negociaciones. En abril, participó junto a sus compañeros en las puertas de su almacén para exigir a la MTA que negociara de buena fe.
“Queremos que se nos valore y reconozca por lo que hacemos. No somos trabajadores normales”, dijo Rivera. “Nos jugamos la vida todos los días”.
Esas acciones, a su vez, fueron elogiadas por Davis como eficaces en su mensaje a los miembros.
“Les dimos una paliza en la mesa de negociaciones”, escribió. “Los afiliados demostraron su solidaridad con enérgicas manifestaciones en las ubicaciones. Sus voces fueron definitivamente escuchadas por todos, y eso mejoró nuestra posición en la mesa de negociaciones”.
Rivera, que una vez tuvo que pedir un préstamo de $30,000 dólares para cubrir sus necesidades de atención dental, dijo que la mejora de las prestaciones médicas y dentales es una gran victoria, al igual que el aumento y la bonificación para los trabajadores esenciales.
“Los precios de los alquileres y de los alimentos son altos en todas partes”, dijo. “El costo de la vida sube, pero los salarios no. Necesitamos ayuda simplemente para seguir trabajando”.
Rivera comentó que el valor de su afiliación sindical ha sido comprobado en más de una ocasión.
Durante la pandemia, ella y sus compañeros recurrieron a los representantes sindicales en busca de información y orientación.
“Realmente presionaron para obtener equipos de protección personal y compartimentos de plexiglás para los conductores. Hicieron todo lo que estuvo en sus manos y se comunicaron con nosotros en todo momento. Siempre nos mantuvieron informados de lo que sucedía”.
Dijo que los dirigentes hicieron lo mismo durante las recientes negociaciones.
“[La MTA] intentaba quitarnos cosas que ya teníamos”, argumentó, citando los intentos de reducir el pago de horas extras, recortar los días de vacaciones para los nuevos contratados y duplicar las deducciones de la nómina para la atención sanitaria del 2% al 4% como “una bofetada en la cara y un insulto”.
“Agradezco que [el sindicato] no se rinda y luche por nosotros. Saben lo que valemos. Sin ellos, [la MTA] se aprovecharía de nosotros”.
Muchos de los compañeros de Rivera han sufrido incidentes de violencia laboral.
Y aunque ella no ha sido agredida físicamente, Rivera ha soportado abusos verbales. Hace poco tuvo que parar el autobús y dejar salir a los pasajeros durante una pelea especialmente violenta mientras llamaba a la policía.
“La gente me insulta todo el tiempo. El otro día, dos adolescentes empezaron a discutir y corrió sangre por todas partes”.
Pero Rivera dice que ella y sus compañeros se toman esos riesgos con calma y se esfuerzan por trasladar a quienes dependen de ellos. Ni siquiera presentó cargos contra el conductor del scooter, quien se quedó con ella y fue detenido por la policía tras su llegada.
“Cada día es una bendición. Y ruego, cada día, poder ir a trabajar y volver a casa sana y salva”.
Rivera acaba de hacer el examen de Despachador y afirma que de lo único de lo que se arrepiente es de no haber empezado antes.
“Recomiendo ampliamente este trabajo”, dijo. “No es para todo el mundo. Necesitas paciencia, pero me gusta lo que hago. Sé que es importante”.
Rivera dijo que espera revisar y discutir profundamente los detalles del contrato, y se alegró de la firme postura del sindicato.
“Hablan en nuestro nombre y luchan duro”, dijo. “Nos protegen. Les estoy agradecida”.
Para mas información, favor visite twulocal100.org.