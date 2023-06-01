“They have our backs”

TWU announces tentative deal with MTA

By Debralee Santos

When Lisa Rivera was knocked to the ground by an illegal scooter hurtling onto the sidewalk, she thought she could get up and shake it off.

“My head hit the concrete,” recalled the bus operator, who had just stepped off her shift on the Q55 bus. “Then I just dropped back on the floor.”

Though she remained conscious, she knew something was wrong. Hours later at Jamaica Hospital, doctors told her she had bleeding in the brain.

It was February 2021.

Rivera did not get back behind the wheel for nearly 11 months.

“I spent all that time out of work, in therapy. My balance was off. I had to take seizure medication because they were so worried,” she recalled. “And I had to see a neurologist, with wires on my head, on a regular basis.”

“He nearly killed me, this guy,” said Rivera. “The scooters are all over the place.”

For the veteran bus operator, who has proudly held a commercial driver’s license since 2000 and joined New York City Transit in 2017, the impact illuminated the very many and very real risks undertaken daily by transit workers.

“There is danger everywhere for us,” she said. “People don’t understand how we put ourselves on the line, how much we have to manage.”

Rivera and her fellow 40,000 bus and subway workers are represented by the city’s transit workers’ union, Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 100, which just announced a tentative deal with the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) on Wednesday, May 31.

The previous contract had expired on May 16.

While the deal still needs to be ratified by membership, union leaders, including President Richard Davis, made clear late on Wednesday that there was cause to celebrate.

“Thank you, brothers and sisters, for your support and solidarity as we battled the MTA during an extremely difficult series of contract negotiations,” he wrote in a statement to members. “With your help, I’m pleased to report that we prevailed.”

Among the wins he listed were “solid annual raises, annual cash bonuses, and three months’ paid maternity leave.” The 9.8% raises, as negotiated, will be compounded over three years. Moreover, the agreement preserved members’ current healthcare costs and would disburse $4,000 in “Essential Worker Cash Bonus” payments.

John Samuelsen, International President of Transit Workers Union, said a major score in the new agreement was the full reimbursement of Medicare premiums, worth $3800 for each retiree and spouse. He cheered Davis and his team for holding the line. “Instead of caving to the bosses, you’ve flipped the script and dramatically improved retiree health benefits. Bravo,” he tweeted.

During negotiations, union leadership had repeatedly underscored the need to recognize the pandemic sacrifices of the frontline workforce, which lost nearly 180 members to Covid-19.

According to Davis, the agreement secures medical coverage to “the families of our brothers and sisters who died after contracting Covid-19” and also affords “enhanced medical coverage” for retirees.

“In the great tradition of trade unionism, we are taking care of our members as well as the old, the young, and the sick,” said Davis.

It was welcome news to Rivera, who spoke the morning after the tentative deal was announced as she drove to the Fresh Pond depot to begin her early afternoon shift.

Rivera, whose family hails from Corozal, Puerto Rico, was born and raised in Loisaida surrounded by a bustling Boricua community.

Driving always fascinated her, and she set out to make a living on the road.

The fiercely independent mother of five earned her commercial driver’s license two decades ago, and she first drove trucks laden with oil and other hazardous materials throughout the tri-state area.

“It was serious labor,” she said. “The drums were really heavy and I was driving regularly to New Jersey, to Connecticut.”

Her career at the wheel has also included stints in patient transport and as a school bus driver.

“I always wanted to grow,” she said. “I wanted to do more.”

In 2013, she took the MTA’s Bus Operator Exam, though it took four years for her to get called in for training.

“I started my line training in the Bronx in April 2017,” she said, reflecting fondly on her first days at the Zerega Avenue training facility under the tutelage of veterans.

“They were my mentors,” she said. “The operators were great, very experienced.”

The first year was grueling. In fact, one morning, a supervisor warned the trainee group, “There might be about 70 people in these two classes today, but very few of you are going to make it to the end.”

Rivera bristled then, but the instructor turned out to be prescient.

“There were not that many of us at the end. It really is tough,” she laughed. “But I look back and I know I did the right thing.”

Rivera has been a city bus operator for just over six years and has been assigned the B52 and Q55 lines. She typically clocks in at 1:35 p.m. and is pulling back into the depot at 9:20 p.m.

“Every day, Monday through Friday, I’m at work. You get the same customers. They’re going to work, to school. You get to know them. You become friendly.”

The camaraderie extends to her co-workers.

“I like working with people,” she said. “We’re like family at the [Fresh Pond] depot. Once I came here, I felt comfortable.”

Rivera was one of the many transit workers who contracted Covid-19 – just as the disease was starting to roil the city.

“I was driving the Q58, which is a very heavy line with a lot of people. Nobody knew very much, nobody was wearing a mask.”

On March 18, 2020, Rivera visited an urgent care clinic with a high fever, chills and coughing fits. She was confirmed positive for Covid two days later.

Over the next two months, she fought to recover at home. Beyond the usual Covid symptoms, Rivera suffered bouts of severe stomach bleeding and lost a dramatic 30 lbs. in roughly 8 weeks.

“It was terrible. It wasn’t just the physical toll, it was emotional,” she said. “We had people we knew die. Some people are really still sick.”

Rivera has been vocal during the negotiations. She joined with fellow operators in April outside their depot o demand that the MTA negotiate in good faith.

“We want to be appreciated, and recognized for what we do out there. We are not regular workers,” said Rivera. “We are risking our lives every day.”

Those actions, in turn, were lauded by Davis as effective in his message to members.

“We gave them hell at the bargaining table,” he wrote. “Members demonstrated solidarity with spirited rallies at work locations. Your voices were definitely heard by all, and that improved our position at the bargaining table.”

Rivera, who once had to take out a $30,000 loan to help cover dental care needs, said that the enhanced medical and dental benefits are major wins, as are the raise and the essential worker bonus.

“The rent and food prices are high everywhere,” she said. “The cost of living is going up but pay is not. We need help just to keep working.”

Rivera said the value of her union membership has been proven more than once.

During the pandemic, she said she and her colleagues relied heavily on union representatives for information and direction.

“They really pushed for PPE and for the drivers’ Plexiglass compartments. They did right by us and communicated all the time. They always kept us informed on what was going on.”

She said leaders did the same during the recent negotiations.

“[The MTA] was trying to take away things we already had,” she argued, citing attempts to reduce overtime pay, cut vacation days for new hires, and doubling paycheck deductions for healthcare from 2% to 4% as nothing more than “a smack in the face and an insult.”

“I appreciate [the union] not giving up and fighting for us. They know our worth. Without them, [the MTA] would take advantage of us.”

Many of Rivera’s fellow members have endured incidents of workplace violence.

And while she has not been physically assaulted, Rivera has endured verbal abuse. She recently had to pull her bus over and let passengers out during one particularly vicious fight as she called the police.

“People curse me out all the time. Then, the other day, these two teenagers started arguing, and there was blood everywhere.”

But Rivera said she and her peers take such risks in stride and focus instead on moving those who rely on them. She never even pressed charges against the scooter driver, who stayed with her and was detained by police upon arrival.

“Every day is a blessing. And my prayer, every day, is to go to work and come back home safe.”

Rivera has just taken the Dispatcher exam and claimed her only regret is not having started sooner.

“I highly recommend this work,” she said. “It’s not for everyone. You need patience. But I like what I do. I know it’s important.”

Rivera said she was looking forward to reviewing and discussing the contract details in depth – and she was glad for the union’s firm stance.

“They speak for us and they fight hard,” she said. “They have our backs. I am grateful.”

For more information, please visit twulocal100.org.