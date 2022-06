“They gave me hope”

Acacia Network hosts annual memorial breakfast

By Gregg McQueen

“I don’t know what my life would have been like without them,” said José Alas of the support provided by the nonprofit.

José Alas has the world at his fingertips.

The 22-year-old East Harlem resident recently graduated from Baruch College and is happily looking forward to embarking on a career in computer science.

However, a few years ago, Alas was living a different reality.

His family was homeless and in dire need of assistance, he said.

“We are an organization that saves people’s lives,” said Acacia Network CEO Lymaris Albors.

“We were being moved around into different shelters,” he said. At one of the shelters, Alas and his family were connected to Acacia Network, a nonprofit providing health care, supportive housing and behavioral health services.

“They helped me with housing. They provided moral and mental support, help with education. Whatever I asked of them, they provided – including guidance,” Alas said. “When you desperately need help, one of the best things you can get is guidance.”

Acacia Network provides health care, supportive housing and behavioral health services to individuals of all ages.

Alas currently resides in Acacia Gardens, an affordable housing complex in East Harlem. He said that secure housing set the foundation for other achievements in his life.

“Having the stability of a home, it’s amazing,” he remarked.

“They gave me hope,” Alas said of Acacia. “I don’t know what my life would have been like without them.”

“Benefit programs are needed now more than ever,” explained DSS Commissioner Gary Jenkins, who served as keynote speaker.

Alas was a guest speaker at Acacia’s Julio Martínez Memorial Fund (JMMF) Breakfast, held on June 16 at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.

The annual event serves as a fundraiser for the JMMF, which commemorates the accomplishments of Julio Martínez, a pioneer in the field of substance abuse treatment who advocated for supportive housing. The fund provides direct academic and financial support to individuals seeking to address issues such as housing insecurity, substance abuse and academic challenges.

City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca said he looked forward to the event each year.

“Acacia’s role in our community is beyond important,” he said. “[They are always] providing…healthcare and supportive services, housing for most vulnerable populations, providing substance abuse programs.”

Salamanca credited Acacia with spearheading the Bronx Opioid Collective, a coalition using a harm reduction approach to reduce opioid-related deaths and increase community safety.

The nonprofit offers comprehensive support services.

“Regardless of what the issue is, Acacia is always presente. As an organization, thank you for always being present,” he said.

Gary Jenkins, Commissioner of the city’s Department of Social Services (DSS), served as keynote speaker. DSS oversees both the Human Resources Administration (HRA) and Department of Homeless Services (DHS).

“People build organizations,” said Acacia Network President Raul Russi.

Jenkins said the Covid-19 pandemic has left New Yorkers in financial distress and more dependent on assistance.

“More and more New Yorkers are having to turn to DSS for support – for cash assistance to meet basic human needs, for rental assistance, for SNAP benefits, emergency food programs,” Jenkins said. “Our benefit programs are needed now more than ever.”

He cited Acacia for its work connecting vulnerable New Yorkers to assistance. “These challenges may seem daunting, but I know our city’s brightest days are ahead of us,” he said.

“Acacia’s role in our community is beyond important,” said City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca.

In February, Acacia named Lymaris Albors as its Chief Executive Officer. Albors, who joined Acacia in 2012, previously served as the nonprofit’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.

She was succinct in describing Acacia’s impact on the community.

Acacia Network President Raul Russi said the organization has built housing units for thousands of New Yorkers. In praising Acacia’s staff, he said the nonprofit’s work is ultimately for the community’s benefit.

“People build organizations, but it doesn’t belong to [us],” he said. “It belongs to the community, to the people.”

For more information, visit acacianetwork.org.